Margie Arnett
Margie Arnett, 73, of Bulan, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 30, 1947, the daughter of the late Hershel Meadows and the late Wilma Sammons Meadows. She was a retired nurse aid for Hazard ARH. She loved to cook, sew and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bert Neace; second husband, Granville Arnett; daughter, Virna Neace; daughter-in-law, Debbie Neace; and one sister, Jackie Cornett.
She is survived by one daughter, Martha Campbell (Bo Neace) of Hazard; one son, James B. Neace Jr (Connie) of Corbin; one step-son, Steve Arnett (Judy) of Tenn.; one sister, Bobbie Honeycutt of VA.; five grandchildren, Bobby, James, Allison, Alexes and Katie; two great grandchildren, Sadie and Isaac; best friends, Darlene Eversole and Madeline Arnett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, August 17, at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Terry Family Cemetery, Knott County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jimmie Branson
Jimmie Branson, 73, of Viper, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Whitesburg, February 20, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Branson; one son, Jimmie Dean Branson; one brother, Eddie Branson. He was a U.K. sports fan, loved farming and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by three grandchildren, Marlena Branson of Viper, Ashley Branson of Viper, Nicholas Branson of Viper; five great-grandchildren, Adaisha Adams, Ashlynn Adams, Marissa Coots, Dennie Coots “Little D” and Jace Coots and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Branson Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Gladys Browning
Gladys Dixon Browning, 91, of Vicco, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Christopher, December 27, 1928, the daughter of the late Rev. James Monroe Dixon and the late Rebecca Young Dixon. She was a faithful member of the Vicco Church of God where she was a Sunday School teacher, singer, and talented musician. She was also a songwriter, poet and directed many plays. Gladys was a master crocheter, amazing cook and most of all an amazing mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Albert Browning; siblings, Nannie Bell Combs, Nellie Thomas, Maudie Robinson, Della Harrison, E.C. Dixon, Clyde Dixon, Delus Dixon, Bill Dixon, and J.L. Dixon.
She is survived by her children, William Ronald “Ron” Browning of Nashville, Tenn, Sharon “Goldie” Vigneri (Tom) of Harrodsburg, Kris Jerome Browning (Mary) of Vicco, Dr. Anthony Scott Browning (Dr. Sandra) of Vicco; sister, Esther Irene Smith Banks of Airport Gardens; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 16, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Smith, Rev. Daniel Madden, and Pastor Nathan Crump and Pastor Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Michael Cayea
Michael Dennis Cayea, 69, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
He was born July 27, 1951, the son of the late Francis Joseph Cayea and the late Marion Schulz Cayea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edwina Cayea; two brothers, Franci Cayea and Wayne Cayea; and two sisters, Gail Petrikewitz and Sharon Jones.
He is survived by one daughter, Laura Cayea; one son, Michael Cayea Jr.; five nieces, Marion Cayea, Jeannie Wilson, Gail Wilson, Tammy Awkerman and Wendy Cayea; three nephews, Jeffery Karr, Ledford Karr and Terry Awkerman.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
William Chafin
William Chafin “U.S. Army Veteran”, 69, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. August 29, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Armon Nichols officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Carolyn Couch
Carolyn Jean Couch, 73, of Hazard, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born January 20, 1947, the daughter of Helen Gibson Baker and the late Jesse Salley. She was a member of the Christopher Church of God, and loved her flowers and spending time with her family.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Richmond Baker and Edward Baker; infant daughter, Anna Mae Couch; two sisters, Rita Davidson and Olivia Coots; and her step-father, Tommy Baker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband, Joe Pat Couch Sr.; three daughters, Jovetta “Josie” Couch of Hazard, Beth Childers (John) of Fla., Lori Estep (Carl) of Hazard; one son, Joe Pat Couch Jr. of Hazard; one sister, Lou Baker of Hazard; one brother, Henry Baker of Hazard; nine grandchildren, Zach, Derek, Micah, Jacob, Matthew, Jadyn, Mason, Hannah and Maddox’ special friend, Ann Napier; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with John Childers officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Christopher Church of God in Carolyn’s memory.
Eva Johnson
Eva Campbell Johnson, 73, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, December 25, 1946, the daughter of the late Everett Campbell and the late Hester Hoskins Eversole. She retired from Hazard ARH; she was a member of the Eastern Star and loved her family. She has a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Estill Campbell; one sister, Patricia Bailey.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Davidson and Crystal Campbell (Wes) both of Hazard; one son, Bill Campbell (Kathy) of Springfield, OH; three sisters, Kathryn Campbell of Lexington, Elmonia Williams (Johnny) of Krypton, and Hattie Stidham (Harold) of Busy; seven grandchildren, Jody, Khia, Liana, Melody, Hunter, Aaron and Taylor; one great grandchild, Kara; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Paul Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Willard. Pallbearers included, William, Wes, Bryan, Jody, Aaron, Hunter and Billy Wayne. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Lester
Mary E. Lester, 72, of Viper, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born October 8, 1947, the daughter of the late Corbitt Griffith and the late Vernie Isom Griffith. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church at Cornettsville, she enjoyed gardening but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lester; two sisters, Tonda Shepherd and Judy Burton.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Meade (Michael) of Viper; two sons, Douglas Gray Jr. (Denise) of Viper, Samuel Wayne Gray of Viper; one sister, Rhonda Griffith of Hazard; one brother, Raymond Griffith (Yvonne) of Ill.; five grandchildren, Keith Gray, Chase Meade, Kegan Bowling, Ryan Gray and Megan Meade; one great grandchild, Amelia Bowling; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Kenny Salmons and Jaren Salmons officiating. Burial followed in the Little Leatherwood Community Cemetery, Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Dixie Napier
Dixie Lee Napier, 83, of Chavies, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Center.
She was born in Hazard, March 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Ward Napier and the late Oda Jones Napier. She loved crafts, gardening, singing, and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Jean Stamper; and brother, Donald Dean Napier.
She is survived by her husband, William B. Napier of Chavies; two sons, Bradley Dean Napier (Kimberly) of Tenn., David Ward Napier (Stacy Lynn) of Somerset; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Napier and Col. Dave Napier officiating. Burial followed in the Taylor Napier Memorial Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Connie Noble
Connie Faye Burkhart Noble, 48, of Bulan, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at UK Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, October 19, 1971, the daughter of Jackie and Janice Burkhart of Hardburly.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Willie Noble of Hardburly; sister, Shonna Russell of Upper Second Creek; sister-in-law, Stephanie Begley of Chavies; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nola Sizemore
Nola Deaton Sizemore, 54, of Viper, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Krypton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Earnestine Slover
Ernestine Faye Slover, 72, of Combs, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, December 31, 1947, the daughter of the late Chester Smith and the late Nannie Conatser Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Slover; one brother, Gene Smith and one sister, Sherry Smith. She loved her family and spending time with her family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed dancing.
She is survived by three sons, Chester Brewer of Ma, Tim Brewer of Carlisle, Brandon Slover of Richmond; daughter, Tracy Caywood of Hazard; three brothers, Roger Smith of Dayton, OH, Roy Smith of Dayton, OH, David Smith of Corbin; three sisters, Brenda Combs of Dayton, OH, Diane Ritchie of London, Alice Jent of Hazard; two special grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Slover Family Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
