Roger Collins
Roger D. Collins, 79, of Airport Gardens, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, July 29, 1944, the son of the late Ray Collins and the late Opsie Napier Collins. He enjoyed going to church and was a member of Combs Bend Old Regular Baptist Church. He was a former Perry County Circuit Court Clerk, who served until his retirement. He liked all sports, but specially UK basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Vola Collins; two brothers, Bobby and Jimmy Collins; and one niece, Johnna Collins.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles Collins (Peggy) and Johnny Collins (Kathy); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Tony Sizemore and Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Brewer Cemetery, Airport Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Revella Joyce Combs
Revella Joyce Combs, 72, formerly of Hazard, died Sunday, August 13, 2023, at her residence in Georgetown.
She was born June 20, 1951, the daughter of the late Marzell Beatty and the late Mary Lucille Henry Beatty. She was a M.C. Napier graduate. She was a member of Consolidated Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, music, and singing in the church choir. Above all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Combs; two daughters, Deniese Rivera (Rolando) of Laurel, Md., and Shari Combs of Hazard; one sin, Pete Combs (Jessica) of Georgetown; two brothers, Elder Calvin Beatty of Tenn., Jerry Beatty of Mo.; five grandchildren, Aneisha, Tre, Devontaye Kyle, Braylen & Myles; three greatgrandchildren, Chanelle, Serenity and Kingston; sister-in-law, Ruby Wallace; special friends, Lenora Combs, Yvonne Jointer and Donna Gilbert; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Lowell Parker officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Marvin Deaton
Marvin Deaton, 79, of Bonnyman, died Monday, August 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1944, the son of the late Clarence Deaton and the late Maudie Baker Deaton. He was a outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He liked to work in his garden. He loved to build and work with wood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Combs Deaton; two sisters, Linda Baker and Carol Lewis; and three brothers, Harrison, Harold and Kenneth Deaton.
He is survived by two daughters, Connie Sue Eversole (Randy) of Yeaddiss, Amanda Ritchie of Hazard; one son, Marvin Clarence Deaton (Billie Jean) of Buckhorn; one sister, Janice Turner of Couchtown; ten grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, August 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jody Noble
Jody Harrison Noble, 51, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in London.
He was born in Perry County, September 29, 1971, the son of the late David Harrison Noble and the late Margaret Louise Noble. He loved truck driving, basketball, baseball, and softball. Above all, he loved his family, and was a great brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie “Hot Rod” Noble and brother-in-law, Bill Abner.
He is survived by his sister, Bobbie Abner of London; brother, Richie Noble (Keva) of Somerset; uncle, Paul Noble (Brenda) of Chavies; aunts, Pauline of Oh and Betty of Watts; and a host of special nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pete Youmans and A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Noble Cemetery, Ned. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Virgil Sampsell
Virgil Lee Sampsell, 64, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Gross officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Anna Sams
Anna Lynn “Dannel” Sams, 59, of Annville, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born May 19, 1964, the daughter of the late Roy Mullins and the late Lula Johnson Breeding (Dennis). She enjoyed working in her flower garden, cooking, animals and taking care of others. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bulldog” Fields Jr; sister, Rosetta Back; brother, Kash Mullins; nephews, Josh Williams and Kaiden Barker; and one niece, Rebecca Ann.
She is survived by her husband, Sidney Sams; two daughters, Priscilla Fultz (Freddy) and Cheyanna Sams; three sons, Jason Fultz (Shelia), JJ Fultz (Pamela) and Harold Quillen II (Michelle); four sisters, Genie Williams, Dorothy Collins, Lou Ada Rogers and Thelma Ratliff; six brothers, Kenneth, Charlie, Rayen Joe, Roy Lee, Woody and William Roy Mullins; 16 grandchildren, Jason Del (Megan), Debra Lynn, Kara, McKayla, Hayley, Gracie, Jonathon, Roy Dalton, LeeAnna, Hunter, Chandler, Gunner, Bryson, Brayden, Stephanie and Dalton; special family, Little R, Heather, Vada, Woody Paul and Boo Boo; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Sunday, August 20 at Mt. Olivet Church with Bruce Gilley, Toby Breeding and Ted Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Mullins Cemetery, Letcher County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
