Anita Banks
Anita Woolum Banks, 68, of Bonnyman, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 28, 1954, the daughter of the late Christmas Deaton and the late Lois Spencer Campbell. She was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. She loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Banks; and one daughter, Bessie Woolum.
She is survived by one daughter, Ozma Woolum; two sisters, Brenda Mullins and Loretta Miller; four brothers, Christopher Deaton (Patty), Larry Deaton (Debbie), Martin Deaton (Anna) and William Spencer (Mildred); special friend, Smiley Woolum; five grandchildren, Bradley Woolum (Hunter), Donnie Woolum, Ronnie Sebastian (Kalyn), Pamela Sebastian and Shannon Blank (Shannon); six great grandchildren; Paislee, Remi, Adalyn, Everlee, Holden and Honour; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Erma Bennett
Erma Bennett, 68, of Hazard, died Friday, August 19, 2022.
She was born March 4, 1954, the daughter of the late J.D. Collins and the late Bernadean Combs Collins. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and the flea market. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Ray and Larry Collins.
She is survived by one daughter, Buddy Ann Combs (Phillip) of Hazard; one son, Timothy Bennett (Kaitlin) of Hazard; three brothers, Lester Collins of Hazard, Bill Collins (Opal) of Hazard, and J.C. Collins (Brenda) of Hazard; special friend, Cleveland Bennett; eight grandchildren, Annie, Lula, TJ, Johnny, Makenzie, Natalie, Little Bud and Caryshawn; two great grandchildren, Abigail and Lyla Rae; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Gladys Caudill
Gladys Caudill, 86, of Viper, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence.
She was born In Hazard, October 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Irvine Caudill and the late Mattie Burton Caudill. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church at Viper and loved her sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening, and visits from her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve (Rod) Caudill; brothers, Ralph Caudill, Ray Caudill, and Raymond Caudill; sisters, Inez Hopper and Lena Ison.
She is survived by her brother, Richard (Janice) Caudill; sisters, Dorothy Brashear of Ulvah, Frances Frazier (Marion) of Lexington, Patsy Eversole (Lynn) of Viper; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jerlene Combs
Jerlene Kenderick Combs, 85, of Hazard, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born February 2, 1937 in Hazard, the daughter of late Newton Kenderick and the late Mattie Handy Kenderick. She was a member of First Baptist Church Town Mountain. She had resided in Indianapolis, Ind., for many years and worked as a teacher’s aide. She enjoyed reading and helping take care of family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Combs; one brother, James Kenderick; and one uncle, Ode Kenderick.
She is survived by two sisters, Katie Glover of Hazard and Katherine Adams of Hazard; one stepdaughter, Carol Combs of S. Car.; best friend, Barb Combs of Hazard; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Joe Couch
Joe Pat Couch, 81, of Hazard, died on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 8, 1941, the son of the late Damon Couch and the late Lizzie Statzer Couch. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a salesman and manager at Perry Furniture for 56 years. He was a member of Christopher Church of God. He enjoyed watching westerns, going to church and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Couch; two sisters, Mildred Hayes and Bobbie Stacy; and three brothers, Buster, Ellis and Noah Couch.
He is survived by three daughters, Josie Couch of Hazard, Beth Childers (John) of Fla., and Lori Estep (Carl) of Jeff; one son, Joe Pat Couch Jr. of Hazard; three sisters, Wanda Stamper of Hazard, Nancy Combs of Hazard and Lydia Heathman (Tom) of Lexington; 11 grandchildren, Zach (Bekka), Derek, Micah, Jacob, Matthew, Jadyn, Mason, Hannah, Maddox, Sara and Emily; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, August 22, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with John Childers officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV Rites were performed by Hazard Chapter 64.
Farrell Hoskins
Farrell Dean Hoskins Sr., 75, of Happy, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1947, the son of the late Ernest Hoskins and the late Ethel Stacy Hoskins. He was a retired truck driver. He was a simple man that enjoyed living life to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Hoskins; and one brother, Egbert Hoskins.
He is survived by one daughter, Sandy Lynn Smith (Jesse) of Hazard; three sons, Farrell Dean Hoskins of Vicco, Anthony Hoskins (Ashley) of Hazard and Adam Hoskins (Kim) of Chavies; one sister, Faye Hurt of Clay City; one brother, Woodson Hoskins (Dorothy), Bulan; ten grandchildren; Dustin (Carla), Matt (Paige), Brandon, Melanie (Jacob), Ethan, Nick (Aleigha), Peyton, Kymber, Landon and Maggie; 11 great grandchildren; Isabella, Calum, Harper, Zane, Layla, Macie, Madison, Paisley, Payton, Keira and Natalie; two special friends; Josh Dean and Blake Dean; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, August 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Gayenell Lewis
Gayenell Lewis, 74, of Happy, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born July 30, 1948, the daughter of the late Hubert Banks and the late Geraldine Jewel Combs Banks. She was a member of the Vicco Worship Center. She was a former Secretary and Educational Advocate for R.W. Combs. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, trivia, animals and game shows.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Coy David Banks; and two sisters, Elizabeth Stofer and Liddy Faye Campbell.
She is survived by her husband, Shadel Lewis; three sons, Charles Lewis of Lexington, Delbert Lewis (Crystal) of Chavies and John Lewis (Melissa) of Glasgow; one brother, Hubert Ray Banks II (Susan) of Vicco; two grandchildren, Shaylin Lewis and Elizabeth Browning; special friend and cousin, Buena Brewer (M.C); special neighbor, Mary Combs.
A Celebration of Life services was held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23 at Vicco Worship Center with Ronald Davidson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jodi Lutz
Jodi Marie Lutz, 48, of Eolia, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born September 20, 1973, the daughter of Jerry Lutz and Jan Duncan. She enjoyed collecting cow items. She loved flowers such as tulips and sunflowers.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Casper Ott; four sons, Devon, Alec, Andrew and Joseph; two brothers, Stetson and Allen; two sisters, Jenny and Freddi Jane; grandmother, Eileen Duncan; four grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Father Bob Damron officiating. Burial followed in the Lutz Family Cemetery, Eolia. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Phyllis Morris
Phyllis Carol Neace Morris, 74, of Bonnyman, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born September 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Rev. Wireman Neace and the late Oreados Campbell Neace. She was a retired RN where she coordinated the LPN Program for over 25 years at the Vocational School. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bucky Morris; one infant sister, Vonetta Neace; and two brothers, Van and Don Neace.
She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Smith of Bonnyman; one son, Steven Morris; five sisters, Anita Gambill (Rev. Bill), Diann Jones (Tom), Sheila Pennington, Joy Riggs and Wilma Riddle; five brothers, Hubert Neace (Sharon), Calvin Neace, Denny Neace (Darlene), Omar Neace (Pam) and Darrell Neace; nine grandchildren, Tiffany, Emily, Tyler, Katie, Devon, Darron, James, Chloe, Jamerra and Zane; two great grandchildren, Sienna and Lennon; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Cemetery, Sixteen Mile Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
James Vanover
James, Vanover, 88, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, January 31, 1934, the son of the late Henry Vanover and the late Mary Joseph Vanover. He was a member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steven Timothy Vanover; one daughter, Angela Vanover; brothers, Thomas Vanover, Reason Vanover, Andy Vanover, Benjamin Vanover; sisters, Eliza Jane Fields, Anna Vires, Melissa Ramey, Judy Belle Mosley, Josephine Sizemore, Louverna Hall, Nancy Vires, and Betty Jo Eversole.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Melda Sue Vanover of Hazard; son, Mike Vanover of Hazard; three daughters, Pamela Fields (Joe) of Corbin, Mary Elizabeth Couch (Shannon) of Austin, Ind., Barbara Kristin Vanover of Louisville; brother, Sam Vanover of Clay City; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 at Big Creek Pentecostal Church Impact Center, Big Creek with David Spears officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Clinton Walker
Clinton Dewayne Walker, 42, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 7, 2022.
He was born January 1, 1980, the son of the late Juilus C. Walker and the late Deborah Beatty Walker.
He is survived by one daughter, Destiny Walker of Hazard; two sons, Damian Stacy of Hazard, Daegan Walker of Hazard; four sisters, Shontell Hagans-Walker (Demetrius) of Ga., Jamie Walker of Ga., Marquetta Walker of Hazard and Crystal Hunt of Hazard; two brothers, Mark Hunt of Lexington, Freddy Hunt of Hazard; two grandchildren, Atlas Stacy, Jaioni Wright; special friends, Sherri Hagans, Brandi Stacy and Lawrence Relford; and a host of family and friends.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
