Connie Adkins
Connie Lee Adkins, 75, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28 at Hazard High School Cafeteria. Burial will be Monday, August 30 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Southeast in Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home.
Dorothy Banks
Dorothy Banks, 95, of Viper, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with David Newell officiating. Burial followed in the Banks Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Angie Bowling
Angie Marie Bowling, 36, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Grant Fraley officiating. Burial followed in the Ritchie Family Cemetery, Knott Co. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Geraldine Bowling
Geraldine Adams Bowling, 89, of Hazard, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, December 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Dewey Adams and the late Grace Fields Whiskup. She was a retired office manager for the Perry County Health Department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Bowling; three brothers, Dana, Obrien and Charles Adams; as well as one sister, Opal Vanert.
She is survived by one son, Johnny Paul Bowling (Cheryl) of Hazard; one sister, Katrina Whiskup of W. Va.; one grandchild, Joshua Bowling (Holly); one great grandchild, Jonah; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Drew Lee Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Blue Goose Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Martha Herald
Martha Marie Herald, 52, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 19, 1968, the daughter of the late Oakley Hughes.
She is survived by one daughter, Amy Wooton; one son, Dan Foster; two brothers, Greg Herald, Dan Herald; boyfriend, Tim Wooton; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 24 at Watts Cemetery, Combs with Albert Bo Kilburn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jerry Jones
Jerry L. “Dog” Jones, 59, of Ary, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
He was born August 3, 1962, the son of John B. Jones and the late Ruby Combs Jones.
In addition to his father, he is survived by J.D. Jones of Combs; one brother, K.J. Jones (Edna) of Ary; two nephews, Kenneth Joseph Jones (Paulina) of Ary, Dustin Brian Jones of Ary; six aunts, Geraldine Combs of Lost Creek, Margaret Edwards (Billy) of Lost Creek, Ruth Combs of Lost Creek, Jeanette Miller of Lexington, Geraldine Baker of Ga., Jessie Bowling of Oh; one uncle, Chester Jones (Cathy) of Lost Creek; companion, Portia Calhoun of Knott County; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22 at Blair Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Warren King Jr.
Warren Sherman King Jr., 60, of Vicco, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Arlene McIntosh
Arlene McIntosh, 72, of Carrie, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, April 7, 1949, the daughter of the late Paul Turner and the late Pearlie Russell Turner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Taylor McIntosh; two sons, Taylor McIntosh Jr. and Albert Paul McIntosh; one daughter, Lisa Stidham; five brothers, Doug, Danny, James, John Paul and Albert Paul Turner; one sister, Genna Perry; as well as two infant sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Glenna Singleton (Wayne) of Carrie; one sister, Darlene Perry of Hazard; seven grandchildren, Danny Messer, Gary Messer, Angela Messer, Amy Gibson, Emily Singleton, Michael Sone and Christopher Bowling; eight great grandchildren, Danny Wayne, Destiny Faith, Michael Taylor, Ashley Lisa, Julian Andrew, Kansas, Anna Liene and Bentley; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 23, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Lewis Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Balis Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Velma Miller
Velma Von Miller, 64, of Lost Creek, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, April 18, 1957, the daughter of the late Burton Stacy and the late Lula Mae Holland Stacy. She loved going on walks, flowers, and most of all loved her family dearly, and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Miller; son, David Lee Miller; grandson, Casey Bowling; four brothers, Bill Stacy, Wesley Stacy, Brian Stacy, and Beamis Stacy; sister, Anna Lee Collins.
She is survived by three daughters, Jamie Holland of Bonnyman, Lou Miller of Lost Creek, Elizabeth Miller of Lost Creek; two brothers, Clayton Stacy of Grapevine, Ray Stacy of Pikeville; four sisters, Louise Miller of Hazard, Betty Neace of Somerset, Edna Stacy of Hazard, Sue Colwell of Grapevine; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Clayton Stacy, Minor Feltner and Herbert Hicks officiating. Burial followed in the Miller-Collins Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jeana Napier
Jeana Maude Napier, 59, of Grapevine, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Upper Second Creek, August 27, 1961, the daughter of the late Keith and Gracelean Combs. She had a great love for life and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darren K. Napier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, D.K. and Sandy Napier.
She is survived by her daughter, DeeSaundra Fugate (Trevor) of Hazard; bonus daughter, Heather Simson (Earl McDonough) of Ga.; brother, Randy Combs (Pauletta) of Hazard; one grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Judith Shell
Judith Shell, 78, of Happy, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 6, 1943, the daughter of the late Kenneth Daniels and the late Cynthia Combs Daniels. She worked as a bus driver for 43 years for the Perry County Board of Education.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Shell; one son, Marcus Barrett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kari Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Millseed Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Donna Stamper
Donna Stamper, 76, of Dwarf, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born April 27, 1945, the daughter of the late Mable Sumner.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Stamper; one brother, James Earl Sumner; and one sister, Wilma Jean Madden
She is survived by one sister, Colleen Hawn (Doug) of Ind.; one brother, Wendell Smith (Vicki) of Ind.; special nephew, William Madden of Happy; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 21 at Defiance Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Larry Woods
Larry Jerome Woods, 58, of Hazard, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born June 24, 1963, the son of the late John Woods and the late Lois Jean Robinson Woods.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He is survived by one daughter, Chelsea Woods of N. Car.; one son, Cameron Woods of Hazard; companion, Marlene Robinson of Hazard; one sister, Betty Robinson of N. Car.; one brother, Terry Woods of N. Car.; two grandchildren, Christian Woods and Glenna Woods; special friends, Mark Dixon and Gregory Douglas; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
