Paul Chaney
Paul Edward Chaney, 56, of Viper, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born July 8, 1964, the son of the late Donald Chaney and the late Linda Parker Chaney. He was a teacher for PCCHS since 1995. He enjoyed coaching football and wrestling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Eric Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Leane Scott Chaney; three daughters, Lisha Rexroat (Jacob) of Frankfort, Cecily Combs (Phillip) of Chavies, Carlie Napier of Leatherwood; two sisters, Rebecca Chaney of Minn., Jessica Carter (Mickey) of Va.; one brother, Donald Edward Chaney (Teresa) of Ala.; best friend, Bruce Johnson; eight grandchildren, Eric, Bentley, Addyson, Thomas, Owen, Jackson, Chase and Emry; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held a 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Jody Maggard officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Colwell
William Morris Colwell, 76, formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born March 10, 1944, the son of the late Coda Colwell and the late Maude Hamblin Colwell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Taylor Colwell, Buford Colwell, Waldon Colwell, Ronald Colwell and Burton Colwell; four sisters, June Griffin, Rhoda Griffin, Joyce Collins and Peggy Baker.
He is survived by one sister, Rose Marie Collins (Willie) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two brothers, Boyd Colwell (Karen) of Grove City, OH, Lloyd Colwell (Brenda) of Yerkes; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He will be laid to rest in the Hamblin Family Cemetery in Krypton at a later date. Obit courtesy of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Marvin Everidge
Marvin Everidge, 81, of Vicco, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, July 27, 1939, the son of the late Hartley C. Everidge and the late Abbie Gail Combs Everidge. He was a United States Army Veteran, and a retired maintenance worker for KRCC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Larry, Clarence, William and Arnold Everidge; two sisters, Marie Brown and Margaret Slone.
He is survived by three daughters, Karen Stacy (Robert) of Ind., Charlotte Hubbard (John) of Ind., Scherry Everidge of Happy; one son, Marvin Everidge Jr. of Vicco; five sisters, Birdie Lunney of OH, Bertha Stanich of OH, Fern Oliver of Happy, Peggy Sturgill of Hazard, Aileen Hall of Louisville; one brother, Luther Everidge of Happy; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Joseph, Justin and Christopher; one great grandchild, Aubrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, August 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jody Everidge officiating. Burial followed in the Blackhawk Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Pauline Fugate
Pauline Fugate, 89, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born June 23, 1931, the daughter of the late J.A. (John) Cornett and the late Nan Drew Gabbard Cornett. She was a member of Lothair Baptist Church where she loved doing church work and going on mission trips. She enjoyed traveling and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Drushal Fugate; and one brother, Elmer Cornett.
She is survived by special sister-in-law, Joy Carroll Cornett; beloved friends, Joyce Morris, John Morris and family.
A private service will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to God’s Appalachian Partnership, P.O. Box 704, McDowell, KY 41647.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dexter Howard
Dexter Howard, 70, of Grapevine, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Dexter was born in Grapevine, February 5, 1950, the son of the late Worley Howard and the late Zola Combs Howard. He was a member of the Krypton Pentecostal Church and was serving his 2nd term as Perry County Jailer. He was a lifetime collector of Antique Cars, and had a servant’s heart, he had a deep love for Perry County and working for his community, but above all he had a Great Love for God and Family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Lester, Elbert, James, Woodrow, Leonard, Raymond, Ralph and Clarence; two sisters, Geneva and Ola.
In is survived by his wife, Eunice Howard of Grapevine; three daughters, Joy Lavonne Witt (James Robert) of Chavies, Lana Darnell Clemons (William Herald) of Grapevine, and Paula Collins (Merill David) of Lower Second Creek; two sons, Robert Worley Howard (Allie Melissa) of Grapevine and Paul Wayne Howard (Ailene) of Grapevine; two brothers, Boyd Howard of Ind. and Wallace Howard of OH; one sister, Juanita Ritenour of OH; special nephew, Ralph Glenn Howard (Cindy) of OH.; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other co-workers, church family, and relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Wayne Johnson and Ricky Thompson officiating. Burial followed at Redhill Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lynn Hughes
Lynn Ellis Hughes, 60, of Hazard, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born September 22, 1959, the son of the late Elisha Hughes and the late Nancy Ann Noble Hughes. He was very active in ministry and feeding the homeless. He held church services at local nursing homes and other places. He was a member at County Line Community Church. He was a very talented photographer where he enjoyed taking pictures at community events. He graduated from M.C. Napier School in 1977. He loved spending time with his family, friends and most of all, his granddaughter, Harleigh.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Don Gwin, Glenn Noble, Brown Hughes and Kenneth Hughes; and two sisters, Jackie Miller and Mary Ruth Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanette Miller Hughes; one son, Tommy “Tugboat” Hughes of Grapevine; three sisters, Janice Carol Smith of Clearfork, Ruby May Hughes of Chicago, Ill., Etta Joan Baker of Clearfork; six brothers, Jimmy Dale Hughes of Clearfork, Benjamin Hughes of Clearfork, Elisha Hughes Jr. (Anna) of Clearfork, Taylor Ray Hughes (Judy) Clearfork, Robert Lee Hughes (Rhonda) of Clearfork, Elvin Gwin of Ind.; special granddaughter, Harleigh Jade Hughes; two grandsons, Caeden Sebastian and Kody Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at County Line Community Church. Burial followed in the Hughes and Whitaker Cemetery, Clear Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
J.B. Spurlock
J.B. Spurlock, 59, of Bulan, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Hazard Medical Center.
He was born September 20, 1960, the son of the late Charles Spurlock and the late Wilma Kaye Napier Spurlock.
J.B. and Cheryl met in 1979. They were married on May 17, 1980 in Vicco. Their daughter Mandie was born August 29, 1981. J.B. worked at Flav-o-rich Dairy, he had several business ventures from washing houses to selling furniture to owning a mom and pop grocery store. He returned to school in 1989, taking classes at Hazard Technical College and went on to Morehead University where he graduated as a radiologic technologist in 1992. He worked for Hazard ARH from 1992-1998 when he began the first portable x-ray company in the Eastern KY area, Mountain Mobile Diagnostics, that provided diagnostic xrays to patients in nursing homes in a four county area. J.B. retired from Mountain Mobile Diagnostics on December 31, 2019. He was very proud of the fact that he had began a business that had lasted over 20 years and even more proud to be able to have his cousin, James Everidge take over the business. J.B. never met anyone he couldn't make conversation with or tell a joke.
He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Cheryl A. Spurlock; one daughter, Mandie Caudill (Eli); one brother, Creighton Spurlock (Angie); two sisters, Cheryl Lusk Salyer, Johnnie Faye Adams (Jasper); four nephews, Christopher Spurlock (Jess), Devin Turner, Elijah Lusk and Hunter Spurlock; one niece, Jamie Hoskins (Jeremy); one great niece, Maci Spurlock; two great nephews, Oakley Spurlock and Garrett Hoskins; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Stacy
Gary Stacy, 69, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Glenn Cox officiating. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com