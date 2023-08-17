Nannie Adkins
Nannie M. Adkins, 72, died Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Terry Brewer officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Glenn Cornett Sr.
Glenn Clifton Cornett Sr., 60, died Friday, August 11, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, July 16, 1963, the son of the late Ova Cornett, Sr. and Nanna Belle Cornett. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Rodney Cornett and Ova Cornett, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jona Cornett; three daughters, Amanda Fitchpatrick (Patrick), Kayla Bryant (Corey) and Anna Jones (Jason); two sons, Thomas Joseph (Alma), Glenn Griffie (Sherri); 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 15 at Right Fork Church of Christ with Roy Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Vickie Goodwin
Vickie Lynn Goodwin, 70, of Bulan, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her residence.
She was born October 15, 1952, the daughter of the late Talbert Smith and the late Ida Mae Bush Smith. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She always loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Goodwin; and a host of siblings.
She is survived one son, Billy Goodwin (Vanessa) of Bulan; one daughter, Michelle LeDoux (Mark); two sisters, Glenna Ratliff of Corbin, Sue Tackett of Oh; two brothers, Bob Smith and Vern Combs both of Oh; four grandchildren, Brittney, Matt, Nick and Meadow; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services were held Wednesday, August 16, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Deion Harris
Deion Harris, 30, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1993, the son of the late Alvin Harris and Andrea Harris. He was a caring and loyal person. He was always willing to help others.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse Harris, Napoleon Adams and Bobbie Jean Adams.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Andrianna Harris; one brother, Desean Harris; grandmother, Eva Harris; nephew, Hank Stacy; special friend, Smiley Jent; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12 at Town Mountain Cemetery with Bill Banks officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations towards the funeral expenses.
Harlen White
Harlen White, 81, of Bonnyman, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ken Miller, Krouc Noble and Jesse Wagers officiating. Burial followed in the Holland Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Linda Wooton
Linda Kay Wooton, 58, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 17 at Butterfly Church of the Living God with Larry Gross officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
