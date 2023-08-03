Lige Baker Jr.
Lige Baker Jr., 49, of Hazard, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born April 26, 1974, the son of the late Farmer Baker and Darlene Baker. He enjoyed baseball cards, old coins and collecting antiques. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Shawn Baker.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Eddington (Brett) of Viper, Stephanie Baker of Hazard; four brothers, John Baker (Edwina) of Hazard, James Baker (Janie) of Booneville, Michael Baker of Hazard and Christ Baker (Ashley) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Darren Brown
Darren Scott Brown, 54, of Viper, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his residence.
He was born September 5, 1968, the son of Karen Brown and the late Cecil Brown. He was a former Teacher and Principal for over 20 years with the Perry County School System. For the past six years his passion has been working in the field of addiction and recovery. He enjoyed all sports, but his favorite was U.K. Basketball. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Tanner Brown (Micha) of Viper and Jaden Brown of Louisville; one sister, Wanda Brown of Viper; two grandchildren, Leo and Liam; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Arthur Cobb
Arthur Lee Cobb, 49, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1974, the son of Kenneth Cobb and Charlotte Cobb. He enjoyed fishing, Red baseball and collecting baseball cards. He enjoyed being a dad and spending time with his children.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Stephen Richmond Cobb.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Isabella Cobb of Hazard; two sons, Kaleb Cobb and Lukas Cobb, both of Hazard; one brother, Kenneth Cobb Jr. (Jane) of Ind.; three sisters, Cathy Hammonds of Hazard, Marcia Smith (Ronnie) of Oh and Lisa Rice (Donald) of Va.; mother of his children, Lauren Asher; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Todd Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Barbara Colwell
Barbara Rose Colwell, 81 of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 31 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Everett Spencer officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Stanley Francis
Stanley Francis, 59, of Fisty, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born June 27, 1964, the son of the late Kernel Francis and the late Nancy Crandell Francis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Benny Francis.
He is survived by his wife, Mima Francies; two daughters, Jewila Lyles (Donald) of Morehead, Carolyn Francis of Fisty; one son, Kernel Isaac Francis of Fisty; four sisters, Lesa Sizemore of Berea, Connie Abaunza (Marvin) of Berea, Ellen McIntosh (Thomas) of Hazard and Lelia Francis; one brother, James D. Francis (Michelle) of Knott County; five grandchildren, Kayle, Kadriana, Cooper, Ella and Stanley; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 at Smilax Full Gospel Church with Rev. Billy Joe Lewis officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
