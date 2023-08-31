Kathleen Clark
Kathleen Clark, 75, of Slemp, died Thursday, August 24, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born August 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Charles Cornett and the late Edna Baker Cornett. She enjoyed listening to music, her flowers, dirt track racing and Facebook. She was an avid U.K. basketball fan and Alabama football fan. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Clark; two brothers, Howard Cornett and Delno Cornett; and one sister, Faye Cornett.
She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Shepherd (Tim) of Slemp, Misty McKnight (Bryan) of Viper; one sister, Carolyn Colley of Yeaddiss; one brother, Conley Cornett (Christine); one grandson, Austin Shepherd (Trevor) of Berea; special friend, Charles Griffitts of Ind., and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 28, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Tim Shepherd officiating. Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Zuria Combs
Zuria “Jenny” Combs, 62, died Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, March 18, 1961, the daughter of the late Hudairl Williams and the late Josephine Williams. She loved to read and spend time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy Williams and Jordan Williams; sister-in-law, Dava Williams.
She is survived by Michael Combs (Amber Roesel), Richmond Combs (Nicole), D.J. Williams; daughter, Hannah Williams; four brothers; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitations were held Wednesday, August 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Billy Ragon Helton II
Billy Ragon Helton II, 52, formerly of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his residence in Ravenna.
He was born September 30, 1970, the son of Olivia “Libby” Helton and the late Billy R. Helton. He loved being outdoors. Many times, while he was outdoors, he would take breath taking pictures of the scenery around him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Helton.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons, Jordan Helton of Hindman, Cody Helton of Hazard and Brady Helton of Hazard; one sister, LeeAnn Helton of Hazard; one brother, Jonathan Helton (Jennifer) of Hazard; one grandson, Noah; nephew, Caleb Helton; niece, Kaitlyn Helton; special friend, Theresa Williams of Ravenna; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Pete McGee officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
David Hensley
David Hensley, 68, of Hazard, died Friday, August 25, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born March 23, 1955, the son of the late Kelly Hensley and the late Martha Sizemore Hensley. He attended Church of The Lord Jesus Christ at Hiner where he taught Sunday school. He was a volunteer at East Perry. He enjoyed the mountains, walking, drawing, painting and reading. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Randall and Don Hensley; one sister, Louise McIntosh.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Hensley; one son, Darren Fraley of Big Creek; five sisters, Lois J. Hensley of W. Va., Paula Arthur of W. Va., Linda Kay Harkins of W. Va., Patricia Smith (Larry) of Hazard and Joyce Fugate of Hazard; two brothers, Kelly James Hensley of Hazard and Phillip Barger of W. Va.; two grandchildren, Katrina Lynn Fraley and Alyssa Erin Fraley; one great grandchild, Willow Emmeryn Slone and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wagers officiating. Burial followed in the Hiner Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sallie Langdon
Sallie Langdon, 69, died Monday, August 28, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, April 6, 1954, the daughter of the late Chester Colwell and the late Dorothy Colwell. She was a member of the Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church where she loved serving the Lord, and loved all of her family dearly and spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Langdon and Dorothy Renee Eldridge; four brothers, Gerald Colwell, Roy Colwell, Ray Colwell, and Virgil Colwell; seven sisters, Nancy Huff, Margaret Thomas, Lizzie Needham, Dicie Combs, Edith Reece, Isabelle Feltner, and Rebecca Purcell.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dale Langdon of Krypton; son Timothy Wayne Langdon (Carla) of Krypton; step-sons, Willie Dale Langdon (Wendy) of Ga., Roger Dale Langdon of Fl.; brother, Bobby Colwell of Fairfield, Oh; sister, Mary Burkley of Kenderville, Ind.; four grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Keith Stidham and B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Langdon Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dale Turner
Dale Turner, 78, died Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Cincinnati, Oh, November 16, 1944, the son of the late Walter Turner and the late June Turner. He loved racing and spending time with family and friends. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his sons, Ryan Turner and Rodney Turner; daughters, Kelly Dean and Tina Cushman; brother, Lee Turner; sisters, Anna Parker and Nancy Adkins; grandchildren, Tabitha Gray, Josh Gray, Zayla Turner, Makayla Turner, Carson Turner, Kaelyn Dean and Adelyn Dean; great-grandchildren, Aspen Gray and Ariana Gray; also a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the McCoy-Baker Cemetery, Willard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Amie Ambrose Watts
Amie Ambrose Watts, 65, of Bulan, died Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born May 12, 1958, the son of the late Miles Watts and the late Doris Miller Watts. He was a member of Tribbey Church of God. He enjoyed fishing and building. He loved to spend time in his garage. Most of all his favorite thing to do was spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Watts and Wanda Combs.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Goldie Watts; one daughter, Amy Watts of Hazard; one son, Anthony Watts of Hazard; six sisters, Sharon Thomas of Mousie, Karen Fields of Shelbyville, Debbie Hensley (David) of Big Creek, Liz Mullins (Lawrence) of Viper, Polly Wells of Hazard and Von Watts of Viper; two brothers, Jeff Watts of Hazard, Willie Watts (Lois) of Viper; one grandchild, Cayden Miller; special friend, Mark Campbell and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Karen Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Hardburly Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bobby Gregory Whitaker
Bobby Gregory Whitaker, 64, of Chavies died Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his residence.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Billy Wayne White
Billy Wayne White, 67, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, March 25, 1956, the son of the late Carlo and Marie White. He loved camping, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Charles White.
He is survived by his son Pearl Wayne White of Combs; daughters, Sandra Elaine White Hughes of Bonnyman, Danielle Langdon (Joseph Palumbo) of Hazard; four sisters; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Juanita Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Carlo White Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Judy Lynann Woods
Judy Lynann Woods, 74, died Monday, August 22, 2023 at her residence in Sassafras.
She was born October 28, 1948, the daughter of the late Elmer Raleigh and the late Juanita Reynolds Raleigh. She loved crafting, sewing, quilting, gardening, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter, Tara Lynne Woods of London; son, Jimmy Ray Woods (Tammy) of Sassafras; brothers, Elmer Raleigh of Vicco and Mark Raleigh of Vicco; sister, Sandra Nichols (Mike) of Isom; grandson, Casey Woods (Vanessa) of Hazard; great-grandsons, Case Woods and Eric Napier both of Vicco; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Steve Haddix officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
