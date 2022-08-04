“Big John” Amburgey
Johnathan "Big John" Amburgey, 43, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH in Whitesburg.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Amburgey; and one brother, Herman Amburgey Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Amburgey; one sister, Valarie Amburgey (Kenneth); two brothers, Luke Amburgey and Joshua Amburgey; girlfriend, Tammy; special cousin, Lindy; seven nieces and nephews, Destany, Logan, Layken, Austin, Dylan, Shayden and Kane; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Amburgey Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Maggard Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jay Bush
Jay Edward Bush, 57, of Bonnyman, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Charles Bush officiating. Interment followed at Daniels Point Cemetery, Dunraven. Arrangements were under the direction of the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Estill Combs
Estill Lee Combs, 70, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Amos Hamblin officiating. Interment will follow at the Combs Cemetery, Lower Second Creek.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., on Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sharlene Cornett
Sharlene Cornett, 65, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her residence in Viper.
She was born in Middletown, Ohio, Oct. 30, 1956, the daughter of the late Eugene Woods and the late Maude Hammonds Woods.
Other than her parents, Sharlene was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 27-years, Gary Allen Cornett; grandson, Jimmy Allen Mitchell; three brothers, Douglas Woods, Dale Woods and Donald Woods; father-in-law, Clive Cornett; sister-in-law, Patricia Woods; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Pfistner.
Sharlene was a member of the Middle Fork Church of Christ, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and trips to the beach.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Allen Cornett, of Viper; daughters, Sonya Renee Mitchell and Bryan, of Smilax, Christina Dawn Jones and Willard, of Hazard; brothers, David Woods and Patty, of Carlisle, Ohio, Dexter Woods and Christine, of Viper, Dwaine Woods and Hazel, of Viper; sisters, Sarah Pfistner, of Franklin, Ohio, Sharon Pratt and Danny, of Viper, Susan Medaris and Tommy, of Hazard; mother-in-law, Patsy Hall Cornett; sisters-in-law, Donna Woods, Vickie Woods, Jan Woods and Edna Causey and Gary; brothers-in-law, Clive Dean Cornett and Bridgette, and Bobby Cornett; grandchildren, Kristopher Allen Bush and Sarah, Bryan Skyler Mitchell, Bandon Jacob Bush, Erica Renee Mitchell, Elisabeth Sharlene Bush, Matthew Lee Davidson, Hunter Allen Cornett, Kaitlyn Allie Jones and Jaxon Carter Cornett; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Henry Cornett Cemetery in Viper.
Visitation will be at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Herbert Farler
Herbert Farler, 66, of Hazard, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hazard Health and Rehab. He was a retired coal miner. He had a big heart and loved everyone.
He was the son of the late Homer Farler and the late Mary Ann Miller Farler. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Willie Ritchie; and one sister, Mindy Ritchie.
He is survived by five sisters, Ruby Cody, Peggy Sue Caudill Pittman, Mary Ann Farler, Anna Marie Ritchie and Merkie Ritchie; three brothers, Carlos Farler, Homer Farler Jr. and Jink Ritchie; and best friends, Jamie Adams and Duchie Moore.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Maggard’s Funeral Home of Hazard.
Cora Hamilton
Cora Lee Hamilton, 84, of Viper, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was a retired administrative assistant for HCTC. She was a former Hazard Lions Club Member. She enjoyed reading, gardening and was an avid crocheter.
She was the daughter of the late James Monroe Hamilton and the late Mallie Woods Hamilton. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Meredith McKnight and Eva Faye Grigsby; and one niece, Shannon Cornett (Roger).
She is survived by one niece, Rosena Allen, of Harrodsburg; four nephews, Barry Grigsby (Morgan), of Owingsville, James McKnight (Helen), of Viper, Ellis McKnight (Olean), of Viper, and Harold McKnight, of Harrodsburg; as well as a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Resthaven Cemetery at Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alva Holland
Alva Holland, 56, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Alva was born in Hazard, Jan. 19, 1966, the son of the late Lorenzy Holland and the late Hattie Pittman.
Other than his parents, Alva was also preceded in death by one son, Lorenzy Holland III; brothers, Charlie W. Holland, Clarence James Holland and Johnny Holland; and sister, Pauline Holland.
He is survived by one son, Brandon Holland, of Bellevue; three brothers, Sandy Holland and Angie, of Upper Second Creek, Laramie Holland, of Brownsfork, Manuel Holland and Nancy, of Upper Second Creek; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Riverside Cemetery in Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nellie Howard
Nellie Mae Howard, 82, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Chavies.
Nellie was born in Hazard, Nov. 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Jim Estep and the late Mary Estep.
Other than her parents, Nellie was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Howard; and her son, John Terry Johnson.
Nellie was a devout Christian and loved her flowers, especially her rose bushes.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Collins and Ben Crase, of Chavies; four grandchildren, Angel Campbell and Justin, Chris Collins and Brandi, Andrea Melton and Wayne, and Misty Frazier and James; nine great-grandchildren, Connor, Lily, Skylar, Lucas, Ashley, Tamara, Amy, Tristan and Lexi; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services for Nellie Mae Howard were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ken Miller and Joe Engle officiating. Interment followed at the Johnson Cemetery in Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Roger Jett
Roger Jett, 70, of Ary, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and gardening. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He was the son of the late William Floyd Jett and the late Mae Stacy Jett. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Harold Lynn; infant sister, Melissa; as well as two other sisters, Carol Jett and Brenda Couch.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Jett; two sons, Christopher Jett (Kimberly), of Highland Heights, and Rocky Jett (Jolene), of Hazard; one sister, Bobbie Couch (Leonard), of Georgia; three brothers, Bill Jett, of Ary, Dwight Jett (Tami), of Ary, and Floyd Jett Jr., of Georgia; four grandchildren, Logan, Kasey, Reece and Averie; special friends, Donnie Holliday, Gene Hill and Marvin Terry; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel, with services beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial services will be held at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with Rocky Jett, Jesse Wagers and Carlo White officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bill Roll
Bill Boggs Roll, 91, of Hazard, died quietly at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was surrounded by his wife of 73 years and his daughter, Linda, and other family members.
Bill was well known in Walkertown, Hazard and surrounding counties as he owned and operated Rolane Appliance, Hardware & Marine for 65 years.
Bill was a member of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church for many decades and served as a deacon. He was a US Army Veteran who served as a medic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Margaret Boggs Roll; as well as his twin brother, Benny Roll; sister, Martha Lee Hacker; son, Randall Steven Roll; and daughter, Peggy Roll Sturgill.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Elsie Smith Roll; special daughter, Linda Fields (Bill); along with other surviving family members and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, with Butch Pennington officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hazard Veterans Center or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Bobby Wooton
Bobby Wooton, 66, of Busy, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hazard A.R.H.
He was born in Hazard, April 25, 1956, the son of the late Dennis Wooton and the late Omia Engle Wooton.
Other than his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Baker Wooton.
Bobby loved hunting, fishing, working on automobiles and especially spending time with his grandsons. Back in the day, he was known on the “CB” as Wild Turkey.
He is survived by his daughters, Traci Rust (Denny), of Irvine, Dakota Wooton, of Busy, and Charlotte Smith (Ronnie), of Busy; his brothers, Jerre Wooton (Gladys), of Yerkes, Bill Wooton & Jo of Chavies; Best Friends, Lonnie Huff and Carl Campbell; Grandsons, Maxwell Gross and Ian Rust. A host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Keith Stidham officiating. Interment will follow in the Estes Colwell Cemetery located at Yerkes.
Visitation will be at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
