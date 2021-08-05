Angela Combs
Angela Combs, 55, of Hazard, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born October 24, 1965, the daughter of Roy Campbell and the late Mary Ann Wooton Campbell.
She is preceded in death by one brother, Richard Campbell.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Combs; one son, Joey Combs of S. Car.; one sister, Amy Hurt (William); two special nephews, Will Hurt and Lucas Hurt; very special grand nephews and niece, Hunter, Mason and Aliyah; special friend, Robin Couch; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Anna Deaton
Anna Mae Deaton, 84, of Bronston, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Deaton-Maggard Cemetery, Fusonia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Louella Eldridge
Louella Eldridge, 60, of Krypton, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Combs, April 1, 1961, the daughter of the late James Holland and the late Eva Hughes Holland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl “Carbide” Eldridge; sisters, Brenda Stidham and Rachel Stamper; step-daughter, Renee Coots.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Southwood (Dale) of Krypton, Patricia Baker (Tim) of Grapevine; two brothers, George Holland (Wanda) of Dunraven, James Holland Jr. (Teresa) of Dunraven; one sister, Doris Barker (Mike) of Hazard; special cousin, Juanita Anderson; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at Gays Creek Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name, Altro with Pastor Kroue Noble officiating. Burial followed in the Sizemore Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Peggy Gandy
Peggy Ann Gandy, 60, of Hazard, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born June 14, 1961. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved her two dogs, Paco and Peanut.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Mitchell Gandy.
She is survived by two daughters, Sasha Miller and Ashley Miller (Sean); three grandchildren, Brittney Hendon, Blake Hendon and Madison Miller; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Barbara Gandy; one step daughter, Lela Gandy; two step sons, Mark Gandy and Brad Gandy; special friends, Shannda Amburgey, Christ Slone, Brandi Hunsucker, Leslie Walters, David Fugate and Shirley Conley.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mike Smith and Jack Carter officiating. Entombment will be at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mattie Hurt
Mattie Hurt, 77, of Vicco, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her residence at Vicco.
She was born in Red Fox, April 19, 1944, the daughter of the late James Pridemore and the late Ora Coffee Pridemore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Hurt; brother, Eugene Pridemore.
She is survived by her son, Truman Hurt, Jr. (Angie) of Hazard; two daughters, Wanda (John) of Vicco, Ingeborg Hurt of Vicco; sister, Juanita Wood of Vicco; special friends, Brenda Wells, Jenny Caudill; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Hurt Homeplace Cemetery, Big Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Beverly Wilson
Beverly Pigman Wilson, age 77, of Corbin, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her home.
Born in Hazard, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Pigman and Aileen Bryant Pigman. Beverly was devoted to her faith and grew up attending Lothair Baptist Church in Hazard. After moving to Corbin, she worked as a purchaser for National Standard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe T. Wilson; and first cousin, Donnie Collins.
She is survived by her, daughter, Alicia Wilkerson (Chad); son, Kent Cannon; sister, Sandra Jone Wooton; cousin, Karen Fields; grandchildren, Brandon Cannon (Holly), Alexis Wilkerson, Lauren Wilkerson, and Tyler Wilkerson; and by three great-grandchildren.
Visitations were held on Monday, August 2, from 1:00PM until 1:45PM at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 2:00PM on Monday, August 2nd in the mausoleum chapel at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, with Rev. Jim Wilson officiating. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home
