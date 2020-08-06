Richard Combs
Richard Blaine Combs, 79, of Jeff, died Thursday, July 30, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
He was born in Acup, July 4, 1941, the son of the late Calvin Combs and the late Hester Whitaker Combs. He was a coal miner, a member of the Maces Creek Church of God and enjoyed gardening, spending time with his grandchildren and riding on his John Deere Lawn Mower.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Greenlee Combs; two daughters, Robyn Pennington of Manchester, Cassandra Callahan (Timothy) of MO; three sons, Samuel Combs (Barbara) of Happy, Jacob Combs of Lexington, Joshua Combs of Smilax; 11 grandchildren, Rick, Ethan, Sydney, Courtney, Bryson, Timothy, Natalie, Cameron, Michael, Jeremy and Jaime; and a loving host of great grandchildren, family and friends.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in his memory.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Doris Couch
Doris Louis Couch, 78, of Hazard, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born March 14, 1942, the daughter of the late William David Nelson and the late Flossie Bell Randolph Nelson. She was retired from Hazard ARH as a personal care aide and she attended church at Frontline Ministries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alma Dean Banks; three brothers, George, Gilbert and William “Bill” Nelson.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan Lowe (Danny) of Hazard; one son, Tad Couch Jr., of Hazard; six grandchildren, Fallon Fields (T.J.), Tyler Lowe, Kelsey Lowe, Jasmine Chaney, Andrew Lowe (Haleigh) and Andreonna West (Darin); six great grandchildren, Peyton, Landon, Haidyn, Dylan, Dawson and Remington; best friend, Joyce Spencer; special sister-in-law, Brenda Couch; special nephews, Franklin Banks, Jr., Eric Banks and Anthony Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor James Madden and Pastor Jeremy Gadbury officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Paula Johnson
Paula Delynn Whitaker Johnson, 76, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Oneida, Tenn., May 30, 1944, the daughter of the late Lena Vahle Whitaker.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Howard “Tuffy” Whitaker; two brothers, Stephen “Spike” Whitaker and Billy McGuffey; and one sister, Jenny Walden.
She is survived by her husband, Asbel “Ab” Johnson; two daughters, Shannon Morton (Wade) of Hazard, Amy Johnson of Hazard; one son, Joey Johnson of Hazard; one sister, Shirley Wright of Fla.; three grandchildren, Natalie Morton, Wesley Combs and Emily Johnson; as well as a loving host of family and friends.
Due to her last request, a memorial service will be held in her memory and be announced at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Boyd Jones
Boyd Wayne Jones, 59, of Bulan, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence in Bulan.
He was born in Perry County, October 28, 1960, the son of the late Casey Jones and Marie Miller Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Jones; two sisters, Rosie Williams and Annabelle Napier.
He is survived by two sisters, Pattie Fugate of Bulan, Rebecca Napier (Grover) of Rowdy; two grandchildren, Kyler Jones and Brexton Jones; and a loving host of family and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Mattie Olinger
Mattie Belle Olinger, 91, of Hazard, died Monday, August 03, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on May 04, 1929, the daughter of the late Jim Lunce and Mae Pennington Lunce. She was a member of Town Mountain Baptist Church. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time cooking for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Olinger; one daughter, Glenna Nixon; one son, Michael Shannon Olinger; three sisters, Wilma Taylor, Molly Davis and Eva Cornett; four brothers, Elbert, James W., J.B. and Simon Lunce; one granddaughter, Alisha Smith and one great grandson, Justin Graham. She is survived by three daughters, Anita Smith (Dennis), Marietta Lindon (Bruce) and Joyce Adams (Kenny); five sons, George Olinger Jr., Paul Olinger (Rita), Payne Olinger (Shelia), Jesse Olinger (Christina) and Jimmy Olinger (Sandra); three sisters, Sadie Pray, Betty Lunce and Lillie Finnission (Ken); one brother, Don Lunce (Carroll); 25 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Matisa Olinger Wilbon officiating. Burial will follow at Town Mtn. Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Per family request they are asking everyone in attendance to wear a face mask.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Carl Seals
Carl Eugene Seals, 78, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 2, 1941, the son of the late Hubert Seals and the late Beatrice Mays Seals. He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Faye Seals; and two brothers, Bill Seals and Jim Seals.
He is survived by one daughter, Carla S. Seals of Hazard; one son, James R. Seals of Hazard; one sister, Brenda Seals of Somerset; two brothers, David Seals (Cheryl) of Raceland, Dr. Hubert Lee Seals Jr. (Kathryn) of Tenn.; one grandson, Michael D. Miller (Lexy); special caregiver, Jim and Lola Combs; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Smith
Betty Jo Smith went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was a member of the Combs Baptist Church. She was a firm believer in her faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertie Lou Hughes and Bill Hughes.
She is survived by two brothers, William Howard Hughes, Junior and his children, Billie Sumner, Mike Hughes and Pamila Hughes; Robert Randall Hughes and wife, Sandy Hughes and their children, Melissa (Olis) Rowland, Tranis (April) Trent, Aric Trent, Rebecca (Brent) Johnson and Rachil (Scott) Davidson; Special cousins, Greg (Martha Cunningham, Angela Marlon and Jeff Burton). Burial was held Saturday, August 1 at Combs Cemetery in Combs, KY. Arrangements were under the direction of Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.arnettsteele.com
This is a paid obituary.
Brent Sturgill
Brent Sturgill, 56, of Hazard, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Friday, July, 31, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with James Newman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.