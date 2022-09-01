Katherine Adams
Katherine Kendrick Adams, 90, of Hazard, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, December 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Newton Kendrick and the late Mattie Handy Kendrick. She was a member of First Baptist Church Town Mountain. She was a retired housekeeper. She enjoyed working puzzles, knitting and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norah Ben Adams; one brother, James Kendrick; one sister, Jerlene Kendrick Combs; and one uncle, Ode Kendrick.
She is survived by one sister, Katie Glover; three great nephews, Jeremy Kendrick, Sean Basemore and Jamie Kendrick; three special friends, Barb Combs, Rev. Thorton and Jenetta Erick; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bernece Baker
Bernece Owens Baker, 70, of Jackson, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, January 29, 1952, the daughter of the late George Owens and the late Erie Williams Owens. She enjoyed driving, gardening, listening to music, painted and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Baker; infant daughter, Shelia Jean Owens; one son, Mitchell Baker; and two sisters, Juanita Owens and Wanda Owens; and infant, grandson, Abraham Baker.
She is survived by one daughter, Heather Baker (Gentry) of Jackson; three sons, Johnny Ray Baker (Kay) of Jackson, Jonathan Baker of Jackson, Taylor Baker (Kim) of Jackson; one sister, Peggy Owens (Chris_) of Ind.,; six brothers, Larry Owens (Theresa) of Ind., Darrell Owens of Ind., Charlie Owens (Rona) of Ind., Damon Owens (Dora) of Somerset, George Owens Jr., of Jackson, Clarence Owens of Ind.; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Joshua Combs
Joshua Combs, 34, of Combs, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, January 22, 1988, the son of James and Linda Combs.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Shelby and Ruby Mize; aunts, Janet Bowling and Pam Holbrook; uncle, Tory Combs. He loved to game, and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat football and basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Michael Combs and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the McDaniel & Day Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Malvery Deaton
Malvery Deaton, 69, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 4 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Fugate officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Paula Fields
Paula Jean Fields, 59, of Hazard, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 11, 1963, the daughter of the late James “Chubby” Campbell and Wanda Campbell of Big Creek. She was the best cook, stubborn, bull headed, doing whatever was on her mind and she lived her life how she wanted.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Taylor Fields; and two sisters, Alisa Burgett and Sandra Campbell.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Angela Hatton (Tracie) of Hazard, Amanda Middleton (Jeff) of Leslie County; one sister, Deborah Adams (Otis) of Hazard; three brothers, Bobby Campbell (Robbyn), Jeff Campbell of Hazard, Freddie Campbell (Janice) of Knott County; grandchildren, Peyton, Jacob, Ryleigh; and special granddaughter, Emily; special friend, Columbus; special family, Heather Couch (Tommy), Destiny Hatton, Declan Hatton, Blake Thacker and Brinley Begley; and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
“L.D.” Gorman
Lawrence Daniel “L.D.” Gorman, 97, of Hazard and Fork Lauderdale, Fla., died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
LD was a dynamic businessman who enjoyed working. He never retired or considered it. His pursuits included owning and operating several businesses including banks, coal mines, land companies, radio stations and hotels to name a few. He was an exercise fanatic; walking, swimming and biking. He was an avid golfer and superfan of University of Kentucky Basketball. He was an Air Force Veteran. LD was a member of Hazard First Baptist Church for 65 years. He belonged to the Hazard Masonic Lodge for over 70 years.
LD was born on July 21, 1925, and according to the wind his age could change hourly. His claim for his longevity was doing everything in moderation. He was the son of the late Perry F. Gorman and the late Allie Daniel Gorman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Gorman; one sister, Margaret "Cissy" Martin; and three brothers, Perry Lee Gorman, Joe Pat Gorman and Mayor William "Bill" Gorman.
He is survived by one daughter, Laura Gorman Campbell (Steve) of Hazard; one son, Dewey Gorman (Malva) of Hazard; five grandchildren, Jessica Renee Leedy (J.B.), Lawrence Dewey Gorman (Kristie), Lance Ridge Gorman (Emily), Lucas Kane Campbell (Morgan) and Michael Baylen Campbell; five great grandchildren; special friends, Deborah Penn, Tom Hammonds and Luther Deaton; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 30 at First Baptist Church of Hazard was Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. A private family burial service will take place at the D.Y. Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Delore McIntyre
Delores Ann McIntyre, 67, of Viper, died Tuesday, August 24, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Welch, W. Va., December 25, 1954, the daughter of the late Hayes Justice and the late Effie Roberts Justice. She was a member of the Vicco Worship Center and attended Second Creek Church of God. She had taught Sunday school for thirty years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace McIntyre; infant daughter, Tina Justice; one brother, Norman Justice; and two sisters, Wilma Justice and Wanda Farmer.
She is survived by one daughter, Rayeanna Emery (Donnivan) of Hazard; one sister, Sharon McKinney (Jeff) of Stanford; one granddaughter, Caylee Ann Emery; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the McIntyre Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Harold Nantz
Harold Lee Nantz, 62, died Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Visitations were held at Great Crossing Funeral & Cremation, 1400 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40505 Sunday, August 28. Graveside services were held at Nantz Family Cemetery, Glomawr, at 2:00 PM, Sunday August 28. Arrangements were under the direction of Great Crossing Funeral & Cremation, Lexington.
Jewel Robinson
Jewel Lucas Robinson, 67, of Viper, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, May 17, 1955, the daughter of the late George Lucas and the late Barbara Smith Lucas. She was owner of the Village Salon. She enjoyed cutting grass, playing outside with her grandchildren, watching crime shows and The Andy Griffith Show.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Robinson; one son, Harold Dean Robinson Jr.; one brother, Norman Lucas; one nephew, K. Quay Lucas; and Special Sister, Penny Lucas.
She is survived by two daughters, Kristi Minks of Viper, Renee Smith (Daniel) of Pigeon Roost; daughter-in-law, Nikita Robinson; two sisters, Mary Cupp of Tenn, Cecilia Brock of Oh; two brothers, Kenneth Lucas of Upper Second Creek and George Lucas of Somerset; six grandchildren, Madisson Minks, Sydnee Minks, Keyana Ritchie, Skyler Ritchie, Braxton Robinson and Ivee Robinson; one great grandchild, Wrenley Ritchie; special daughter, Fenicha Robinson; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
“Ray” Sally
Bayless “Ray” Sally, 65, of Clintonville, W. Va., died Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 at the Victory Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Hazard with Felix Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Sally Family Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Flora Steele
Flora Oreen Steele, 87, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Dunraven, September 27, 1934, the daughter of the late Chester Billy Fugate and the late Florence Woods Fugate. She worked at Engle Funeral Home for the last 53-years. She never met a stranger, always greeting folks with a warm welcome as they came into the funeral home. She was always active in politics (especially when Fitz was running), she loved her grandchildren, as she was often seen at their school events. She was an avid Hazard Bulldog Fan, and even though she battled poor vision in her later years, you could always find her reading the Bible every night.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Fugate; and three brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by one son, Fitz Steele of Hazard; grandchildren, Cassie and Clay, Garrett, Abby and Presley; one great grandchild; and a host of other family and friends survive.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 31 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Chloe Vincent
Chloe Browning Vincent, 99, died Friday, August 19, 2022. She was a retired registered nurse.
She is survived by her children, Phil Hall, Marcia Vincent, Nancy Sharon Knobel; her grandchildren, Gregory (Rusty) Hall, Kris and Kyle Knobel; her great grandchildren, Gabriel and Forrest Hall, Zachary and Morgan Knobel.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 26 at Nunnelley Funeral Home in Louisville. Burial immediately followed.
Denver Young Sr.
Denver Ray Young Sr., 79, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Verlon Young and the late Ollie Campbell Young. He was a master mechanic for Bizzack Brothers Inc. for 36 years. After retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and building but his greatest enjoyment was beekeeping. He was Vice President of the Perry County Beekeeping Association and worked constantly and diligently to improve the life and quality of bees. He was fondly known as the bee man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only child, Denver Ray Young Jr.; sister; Brenda Bascomb; three brothers, William Charles, Melvin and Lester Young.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tonda Young; one sister, Gertrude Baker of Lexington; three brothers, James Forster Young (Arlene) of Ill., Larry Thomas Young (Wanda) of Stanton and Jackie Young (Joy) of Stanton; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family received friends Tuesday, August 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
