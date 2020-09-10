Hazel Combs
Hazel Miller Combs, 79, of Rowdy, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Ned, April 11, 1941, the daughter of the late Hester Miller and the late Rushie Hughes Miller. She was a member of the County Line Community Church and loved gardening, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and volunteering at Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Willie Miller; and one sister, Lola Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Combs of Rowdy; son, Tony Combs of Rowdy; daughter, Sharon Combs of Rowdy; brother, Manuel Miller (Billie) of Dice; two sisters, Opal Miller of Lexington, Reva Alexander (Jesse) of Clay City; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Anthony Mullins and Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Family Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kenneth Combs
Kenneth Ray Combs, 77, of Hazard, died Monday, August 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Big Creek, September 12, 1942, the son of the late Brown Loe Combs and the late Sarah Fields Combs. He was a United States Navy Veteran who worked as a lineman for G.T.E. after serving his country and a lifelong resident of Perry County who worked as an Electrical Engineer for Kentucky Educational Television for 42 years. After retirement, he worked part time for WYMT and was the manager of the Hal Rogers Forum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Carlos Combs and Jesse Combs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruthena Slone Combs; one daughter, Kimberly Conley (Robert) of Prestonsburg; step-daughter, Jennifer Fugate (Brian) of Hazard; one son, Kenneth Gerald Combs (Tracey) of Hazard; three sisters, Ruth Brashear (Don) of Hazard, Joyce Grady of Tex., Sue Napier (Darrel) of Beaver Dam; two brothers, Earl Combs of Tenn., Robert Combs (Carol) of Hazard; five grandchildren, Austin Crawford (Beth), Sierra Crawford, Misty Combs, Nicholas Combs and Sydney Combs; four step-grandchildren, Raegan Fugate, Corey Conley, Wyll Conley and Jayden Johnson; special family, Landon Napier; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 3, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with James Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Glenn Cornett
Glenn Cornett, 81, of Xenia, OH, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Soin Hospital in Beaver Creek, OH.
He was born February 9, 1939, the son of the late Bethel Cornett and the late Mila Evans Cornett. He was retired from Bank One in business management, he was a masonic member of Dayton Lodge #147, he did jewelry repair and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Gillian Marie Cornett; three brothers, Gene, Clive and Ranco Cornett.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean Campbell Cornett; one son, Dwayne Glenn Cornett (April) of Xenia, OH; four sisters, Wanda Cornett Hall of Ind., Bobbie Zene Cornett of Viper, Shirley Cornett Holder of Viper, Fern Cornett Collins of Viper; two grandchildren, Mia Grace Cornett and Faith Erin Cornett; special family, David Messer; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held at the Henry Cornett Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Alex Gayhart
Alex “Gus” Gayhart, 83, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, November 17, 1936, the son of the late Taylor Gayhart and the late Elizabeth Milam Gayhart. He was a retired machinist for the Continental Can Company and a member of the Lost Creek Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Gwinn Gayheart; two sons, Kenneth Gayhart (Katherine) of Chicago, Ill., Jackie Gayhart (Edith) of Hazard; five grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Jessica, Andrea and Tommy; two step grandchildren, Charles and Johnny; nine great grandchildren, Liam, Kinley, John, Javier, Isabella, Landon, Storie, Ezmae and Calli; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ed Daniel and Randy Gwinn officiating. Burial followed in the Gus Gayhart Memorial Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Donald Jones
Donald Gene Jones, 69, of Bulan, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1951, the son of Jeanette Cochran Jones and the late Ollie Jones.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son; Donavon Seth Jones of Bulan and his mother Shannon Jones; one daughter, Shan Jones Diehl (Phillip) of Tex., and her mother, Glenda Phillips; step son, Larry Glenn Grigsby of OH; three sisters, Janice Standafer (Larry) of Bulan, Loretta Fugate of Lexington, Marsha Hoskins (Eugene) of Bulan; two grandchildren, Tyler and Emily; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Betty Napier
Betty Sue Lewis Napier, 37, of Combs, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 30, 1983, the daughter of the late Martin Lewis and Bonnie McDaniel of Big Creek. She was a member of the Good Counsel Catholic Church.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Johnny McDaniel; and grandmother, Thelma Lewis.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Joey Napier; two sons, Nathan Napier and Gavin Napier of Combs; one daughter, Candace Vaughn of Ind.; three brothers, Johnny McDaniel (Alison) of Hazard, David Lewis of Hazard and Johnathan McDaniel (Amanda) of Hazard; seven sisters, Crystal Sumner of Hazard, Holly McDaniel (Jeremiah) of Hazard, Becky Causey of Hazard, Rachel Causey of Lexington, Julie Campbell of Hazard, Ashley McDaniel of Lexington and Missy Adams of Lexington; grandfather, Henry Lewis of Hyden; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at 1 p.m. at the Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Johnny & Bonnie Memorial Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
James Osborne
James Harold Osborne, 82, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born April 15, 1938, the son of the late Jack Osborne and the late Ruby Cole Osborne. He was a retired construction worker for Hinkle and was a member of Little Samuel Memorial Old Regular Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pauline Hoskins Osborne; one son, Harold Ray Osborne of Hazard; special cousins, Alice Cole Thies, Charles Wooton, Charles Wooton, Darrell “Frog” Cole, Ross Cole; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Johnny Sexton, Tony Sizemore and James Hamblin officiating. Burial followed in the Wells Family Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Enoch Slone
Enoch Stanley Slone, 95, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born on June 29, 1925 the son of the late John C. Slone and the late Jeanette Hammonds Slone. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was retired from KY Power Company. He was a former member of Hazard Rotary Club, board member of Hospice and school board member for Hazard City Schools.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Elizabeth Gabbard Slone; two brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Rhoda Slone of Hazard, Jeanie Slone Arnold (Matt) of Tex.; one son, Owen Slone of Hazard; three grandchildren, Emma Slone Arnold, James Bennett Arnold and Caroline Elizabeth Arnold; special niece, Eileen Haddix.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Belinda Turner-Jaroch
Belinda Gail Turner-Jaroch, 54, of Niles, Mich., died Sunday, August 20, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles, Mich.
She was born in Whitesburg, September 18, 1965, the daughter of the late Attwell Turner and the late Peggy Lou Bentley Turner. Belinda loved Bluegrass music, especially Ralph Stanley.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Jaroch of Niles, Mich.; two sons, Justin Profitt of Whitesburg, Edgar Neal Lucas of Whitesburg; three daughters, Ashley Farler (John) of Bonnyman, Kayla Wilder (Jared) of Neon, Keyna Polly of Niota, Tenn.; two sisters, Debra Lucas (Anthony) of Kona, Dwanna Bishop (Wayne) of Niles, Mich.; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 4, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the John Bentley Cemetery, Deane. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
