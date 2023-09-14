Anna Arnold
Anna Lois Fugate Arnold, 76, of Winchester, died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, March 22, 1947, the daughter of the late Lewis Fugate and the late Lillian Cole Fugate. She graduated with honors from Dilce Combs High School in 1965. She began her working career at the Perry County Library in Hazard, and then later moved to Lexington to work as a computer programmer at IBM. She was then promoted to Equal Opportunity Coordinator, where she was named Employee of the Year. She retired with IBM in 1989. After retiring from IBM, she worked for Cooley Medical and Walters P. Walters Insurance in Pikeville. She was an avid reader, loved working in her flowers, and caring for special pets. Most of all she was a devoted grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin Arnold of Winchester; children, Rob (Trisha) Lootens of Col., Veronica (Greg) Becknell of Nicholasville and Kevin (Eryn) Arnold of Lexington; brother, Anthony “Lanny” Fugate of Viper; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Andre Fugate and Greg Becknell officiating. Burial followed in the Callie Farler Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Raymond Baker Jr.
Raymond A. “Hank” Baker Jr., 72, of Bonnyman, died Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, June 11, 1951, the son of the late Raymond Alfred Baker and the late Imogene Fields Baker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Matt Baker and Aaron Baker; nephews, Aaron Baker, Jr. and Billy Baker; niece, Anna “Tinker” Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Virgie Baker of Bonnyman; son, Hank Bradley Baker (Vickie) of Hazard; daughters, Stacy Renay Young (Silas) of Busy, Tata Lee Fields (Richard) of Busy, April Lynn Campbell (Harlan) of Yerkes, Natasha Darnell Baker (Robert) of Bonnyman; brother, Henry Benston Baker (Ruth) of Lebanon, Oh; siters, Janice Kay Raichel (Wayne) of Bonnyman, Brenda Sue Wide (Mike) of Vader, Wa., Edith Carol George of Alliance, Oh; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Stidham officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
David Boggs
David Boggs, 61, died Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 11 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Boggs Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Altie Combs
Altie Faye Combs, 67, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Hospice Care Center
She was born December 5, 1955, the daughter of Ozma Fugate Napier and the late James Napier. She enjoyed cross stitching and crocheting. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Hall; one brother, Danny Napier; and one niece, Jammie Napier.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Melissa Maggard (Arnold) of Hazard; one sister, Edna Lee; one granddaughter, Brooke Baker (Steven); three great grandchildren, Nicholas, Mason and Ozma Grace; father of her children, Zackie Combs; special niece, Tonya Adams; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wagers officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Kerry Crutcher
Kerry Crutcher, 79, of Viper, died Saturday, September 9, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born October 11, 1946, the son of the late Everett Crutcher and the late Laura Browning Crutcher. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was the Chairman of the Leatherwood Reenactment Committee and a member of East KY Blacksmith Association. He was a very talented man and has many hobbies. He enjoyed drawing, painting, photography and working with bronze sculptures.
He is survived by one brother, Mike Crutcher (Trish) of Burns, Tenn.; special cousins, Brenda Nease Bersaglia (Anthony), Debbie Fugate and Gail Combs (Ralph); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with David Chaltas officiating. Burial followed in the Kilburn Browning Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
John Green
John David Green, 63, of Crystal River, Fla., died Friday, September 8, 2023
He was raised in Hazard, the son of the late George Fox and Betty Green of Hazard. He graduated from Hazard High School. He studied at Santa Fe Community College (Fla) and graduated from Daytona State College. He was self-employed and owner of Windmill Construction. He was an avid follower of NASCAR racing and loved to play golf. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Duke. He had a personality and natural charisma to make friends no matter the situation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Kolston Fox Green.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles Gordon (Judy) Green of Bradenton, Fla. And George Michael (Diane) Green of Lexington; one nephew, Joshua (Danielle) Green of Lexington; two nieces, Ashley (Donnie Paul) Fugate of Hazard and Elizabeth (Cameron) Shearer of Conifer, Col.; several great nieces and nephews, Lawson, Zoey, Eli, Maddox, Sawyer, Addison and Atlas.
He will be forever remembered by his family and loved ones. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Stephen Napier
Stephen Douglas Napier, 60, of Gays Creek, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Bill Gamble officiating. Burial followed in the Spicer Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
