Isabella Asher
Infant Isabella Marie Asher, 1 month & 1 week old of Hazard, died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Services were held Tuesday, September 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Patrick Family Cemetery, Emmalena. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
R.B. Combs
R.B. Combs, 82, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, the son of the late Hershel Combs and the late Ollie Campbell Combs. He loved fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Arthur Dale Combs; sister, Verlin Cornett.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anna Lee Combs of Bonnyman; three sons, Robert Combs (Nina) of Hazard, Johnny Combs (Donna) of Hazard, Hershel Combs of Hazard; two daughters, Angelia Lawson Eugene (Joe) of Booneville, Sally Combs-Engle of Hazard; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with J.L. McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Family Cemetery, Lower Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Velta Fields
Velta Fields, 95, formerly of Perry County, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
She was born October 27, 1926, the daughter of the late William Woods and the late Alta Evans Woods. She was a retired employee of Shriner’s Hospital. She loved to quilt, crochet, garden and cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Fields; one daughter, Donna Fields; two sons, Larry Fields and Wayne Fields; one sister, Wortha Mason; five brothers, Charles, Worley, Jay, Gerald and Olen.
She is survived by one daughter, Lois Crouch (Lee) of Lexington; one son, William Fields (Anita) of Richmond; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Brashear Evans Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Rufus Fugate
Rufus Fugate, 93, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hardburly, March 3, 1929, the son of the late Adam Fugate and the late Judy Shepherd Fugate. He had a passion for horses, loved hunting and fishing, gardening, detailing vehicles, and you never saw him without a chew of tobacco.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Merrel Fugate; five sisters, Ida Mae, Agatha Jean (Gat), Norma Lee, Janice, and Jenny Lois; brother, Ivan Fugate.
He is survived by three sons, Don, Danny Ray and David; three daughters, Brenda, Barbara Ann and Tonya; step-children, Teresa, Patsy and Mike; 20 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, September 9 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Juanita Combs officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary McIntosh
Mary Marie McIntosh, 64, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Services were held Monday, September 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Franklin Newberry
Franklin Newberry, 71, formerly of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in London.
He was born January 1, 1951, the son of the late Raymond Pat Newberry and the late Sylvia Lawson Newberry. He retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He enjoyed antique cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy, Danny and Ernie; and four sisters, Nancy, Patricia, Florence and Ruth Ann.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Newberry; two sons, Franklin Curtis Lee Newberry (Tabitha of Hazard and Jared Newberry (Amanda) of Sulpher ; three step children, James Logan Fields of Hazard , Jonathan Matthews of Fla. and Rebekah Bingham of Tyner; seven grandchildren, Leah, Michael, John, Kurstin, Krista, Marshall and Layne; four step grandchildren:, Brittany, Jaden, Jonathan and Jeriko; two great grandchildren, Evan and Jeffrey; one step great grandchild, Rowdy Logan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Herbert Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Edith Robinson
Edith Gilley Robinson, 98, of Taylor, Mich., formerly of Hazard, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at her residence at Taylor, Mich.
She was born in Premium, June 14, 1924, the daughter of the late Boyd Gilley and the late Allie Frazier Gilley. She was a member of the Lothair Baptist Church and loved quilting, reading, and working puzzles, the more pieces in a puzzle the better the challenge and loved animals, especially cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Robinson; three brothers, Troy Gilley, Vincent Gilley, and Boyd Gilley.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Dotson (Billy) of Taylor, Mich.; one brother, James Astor Gilley (Julia) of Bonnyman; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with John Morris and Bruce Gilley officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mattie Smith
Mattie Smith, 88, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Patrick Henry Stidham and the late Nora Elizabeth Wells Stidham. She was a lifelong member of Petrey Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 70 years. She enjoyed bird watching, flowers and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Smith; one daughter, Pamela Dawn Smith; one granddaughter, Taylor Jade Cornett; two sisters; and five brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Pattie Lasslo (Mike) of Hazard, Missy Jones (David) of Hazard; two sisters, Billie Smith of Hazard, Betty Couch of Oh; three grandchildren, Nick Lasslo (Kim), Tyler Lasslo and Casey Meredith (Zach); four great grandchildren, Jordyn, Gavin, Elijah and Tucker; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Butch Pennington officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Marcus Stacy
Marcus Rex Stacy, 85, of Vicco, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1937, the son of the late Elbert Stacy and the late Dixie Combs. He was a member of Smithsboro Baptist Church. Rx enjoyed listening to music, traveling and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Stacy; two daughters, Barbara Coots (Roger) of Vicco, Becky Stacy of Hyden; five grandchildren, Shawn Coots (Andrea), Brandon Coots, Lacey Miller (William), Stacy Messer (Danny) and Mark Anthony Smith; 17 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Steve Haddix officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
