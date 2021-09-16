Roy Bowling
Roy Dale Bowling, 58, of Corbin, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Corbin.
He was born in Hazard, December 3, 1962, the son of the late Bradley Bowling and the late Malva Campbell Bowling. He was a self-employed businessman that owned EZ Ryde Mobile Home Sales, Bowling Construction and Summit Housing in Corbin. He was an amazing husband, a wonderful father and the best grandfather. He loved to travel, ride his motorcycle and live life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Roark Bowling of Corbin; two daughters, Megan Sims (DJ) of Corbin, Heather Woods (Samuel) of Corbin; one son, Dustin Bowling (Becky) of London; four sisters, Sue Neace (Irvin) of Napfor, Juanita Combs of Napfor, Eliza Stacy (Kenny) of Typo, Ruby Gambill (Adam) of Napfor; three brothers, Avery Bowling (Linda) of Hazard, Billy Bowling of Frankfort, Ronald Bowling (Ellie) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Jailyn, Madyson, Mia and Luke; special uncle and aunt, Bobby and Katherine Brown; sister-in-law, Sarah Ridener; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Teddy Bailey and Nathaniel Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Bowling-Campbell Cemetery, Napfor. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Leonard Brashear
Leonard H. Brashear, 64, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He was born June 19, 1957, the son of the late Frederick Brashear and Mary Katherine Brashear. He was an alumni of Leslie County High School, Centre College and Chase College of Law. He was a practicing attorney for almost forty years. He was a Ky. Bar Association Fellow, a member of the Ky. Justice Association, a member of the American Bar Association, Hyden City Attorney from 1984 to present, attorney for Leslie County Public Library, Leslie County Humane Society and the Leslie County Habitat for Humanity. He was master commissioner for Leslie and Perry Circuit Courts. Domestic Relations Commissioner for Leslie Circuit Court 1988-2002 and Perry Circuit Court 2000-2005. He was also appointed as a Delegate to the Ky. Bar Association.
He serviced on the Board of Directors for Hyden Citizens Bank, Farmer’s Bank and Middlefork Financial Group. He was legal counsel for Hyden Citizens Bank and Farmer’s State Bank. He was a University of Kentucky Fellow, member of the Leslie County Saddle Club, past President of the Leslie County Quarterback Club, past President of the Hyden Lions Club, Chairman of the Board of Mary Breckinridge Housing. Inc. President and Chairman of the Board of the Leslie County Cemetery Association, member of the Board of Appalachian Arts Center and a member of the Fish and Game Club.
He loved UK sports, the Reds and the Bengals. He coached AAU and girls basketball. He enjoyed music, was a huge Beatle fan and a Dead Head. He loved people and he gave freely of his time and resource to help others.
Family requests that all memorial gifts be made to The Brashear Scholarship Fund at HCTC, 1 Old Community College Drive, Hazard, KY. 41701.
Carter Campbell
Carter Campbell, 86, of Rowdy, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at her residence.
He was born in Rowdy, December 27, 1934, the son of the late Willie Campbell and the late Polly Ann Hamilton Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jewell Wigdahl and Eddie Kay Stevens; brothers, Speed Campbell, Tivis Campbell, and Omer Landrum; brother-in-law’s, Eugene Stevens, Levi Neace and Ronnie Neace; sister-in-law’s, Wilma Jean Campbell and Phyllis Ann Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Jerrylene Campbell of Rowdy; sister, Goldie Jones of Georgetown; brothers, David Campbell of Rowdy, Herman Campbell of Beattyville; brother-in-law, Howard Wigdahl of Casstown, OH; sister-in-law’s; Kathy Campbell (Erinie) of Dice, Vivian Neace of Richmond; and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service for family only will be held Thursday, September 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Graveside service open to the public at Noon at the Campbell Family Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Reva Campbell
Reva Neace Campbell, 88, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Grapevine, February 6, 1933, the daughter of the late John Neace and the late Sallie Miller Neace. She had belonged to the Pentecostal Church since she was 17 years old.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tensley Campbell; one daughter, Judy Fugate; four sisters, Juanita, Hazel, Ellen, and Della.
She is survived by three sons, Eli Campbell (Sheila) of Bonnyman, Michael Campbell of Bonnyman, Wayne Campbell of Georgetown; one daughter, Orene Fugate of Bonnyman; one sister, Jeanetta Campbell of Hartford, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Gilbert Tapio. Burial followed in the Meadow Branch Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Tammy Campbell
Tammy Mialing Campbell, 57, of Combs, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Maxine Eversole
Maxine Eversole, 73, of Christopher, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Kodak, September 23, 1947, the daughter of the late Melvin Jent and the late Mamie Pratt Jent. She was a devout and faithful Christian and a member of the Airport Gardens Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Darrell Eversole; brother, Melvin Jent, Jr.; two sisters, Myrtle Noble and Faye Strunk; special friend, Barbara Howard.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Eversole of Christopher; two sons, Dwayne Eversole (Kristy) of Hazard, Donald Eversole (Scarlet) of Grassy; sister, Juanita Ritchie of Happy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 13, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Herbert Hicks and Minor Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Louise Halcomb
Louise Halcomb, 70, of Duluth, Ga., died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Northside Medical Center, Duluth, Ga.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Inias Marcum
Inias Stout Marcum, 94, of Vicco, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Jeff, July 5, 1927, the daughter of the late William M. Stout and the late Elta Banks Patrick. She was a 1947 graduate of Vicco High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Marcum; daughter, Ina Jo Marcum Epling; four sisters, Marcella S. Clark, June S. Sexton, Louetta S. Ingram and Alta Mae S. Haddix; two brothers, Johnny Stout and Vaughn Stout.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald W. Marcum of Hazard, Robert L. Marcum (Jacqueline) of Pine Top; grandson, Corey J. Marcum (Hannah M. King) of Lexington; two sisters, Jean S. Epperson of Mich., Maxine S. Harrell of Mich.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. Monday, September 13, at Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
John Smith
John David Smith, 83, husband of Carol Sue Combs Smith, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
No services have been planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements.
Hargis White
Hargis White, 80, of Hazard, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was May 7, 1941, the son of the late Harrison White and the late Mattie Gambill White. He was a retired security manager. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and reading.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Joy Renee White; and two brothers, Lonnie White and Billy Dean White.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie White; three daughters, Linda McGurk (Steve) of OH, Diana Kolb (Buddy) of Tenn., Vanessa Ozan (Randy) of Nicholasville; two sons, Gary Neace of Hazard, Larry Neace (Jackie) of Hazard; two sisters, Ivory Pollard (Willard) of Hazard, Ida Cress (Bill) of London; one brother, Arvil White of Hazard; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Henry Turner officiating. Burial followed in the White Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
