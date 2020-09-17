Bonnie Allen
Bonnie Lou Allen, 50, of Gayscreek, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Samuel Amato
Samuel Amato, 91, of Goswell, Ga., died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 27, 1929, the son of the late Costantino Amato and Rea Sylvia Ciardiello Amato. He was a United States Army Veteran and a retired animal nutrictionist. He enjoyed playing golf and his woodworking skills were amazing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Amato and Salvatore Amato; and one sister, Phyllis Stevens.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Ratliff Amato; three daughters, Patty Chupp (David) of Ga., Pam Amato (Matt) of Col., Penny Amato (Bernerd) of N. Cal; one son, Paul Amato of Ga.; two sisters, Judy Conard, Joan Amato; three grandchildren, Anthony Amato, Scott Amato and Daniel Chupp; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 14, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Shirley Bradley
Shirley Vay Bradley, 74, of Yeaddiss, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 23, 1946, the daughter of the late Pearl Banks and Maudie Shell Banks. She was a Church of Christ member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Bradley; one son, Cecil Lee Bradley; two brothers, Pearl Banks Jr. and Bason Banks; and one sister, Eunifaye Banks.
She is survived by two sons, Pearl James Bradley (Helen) of Yeaddiss, Billy Ray Bradley of Floyd County; three sisters, Goldie Holbrook of Slemp, Eunice Banks of Delphia, Mabeline Adams of Delphia; six brothers, Charles Banks of Delphia, Ray Banks of Delphia, Manis Banks of Delphia, Storie Banks of Slemp, Henry Banks of Cumberland, Willie Banks of Cumberland; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Beechfork Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Burnum Collins
Burnum Collins, 62, of Krypton, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 15, 1958, the son of the late Grim Collins and the late Bitha Hughes Collins. He was a fire fighter for the Krypton Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Joshua Daniel Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Vicie Holland; four daughters, Crystal Collins of Chavies, Tina Stacy of Jenkins, Rose Jones of Lost Creek, Peggy Holland of Krypton; one son, Arthur “Rube” Collins (Katelyn) of Providence; three sisters, Addie Stidham of Krypton, Loretta Collins of Hazard, Gladys Collins of Lower Second Creek; five brothers, Ance Collins of Clearfork, Dennie Collins of Krypton, L.D. Collins of Krypton, Sherman Collins of Clearfork, Freddy Collins of Krypton; 13 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Denny Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Maxine Hudson
Maxine Morris Hudson, 72, of Bulan, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Combs, December 3, 1947, the daughter of the late Sam Morris and the late Alpha Henson Morris. She worked as an LPN for Hazard ARH for 27 years as well as a member of the Willow Fern Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Luther and Elisha Morris; three sisters, Carol Wagers, Mary Combs and Hazel Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Earl Don Hudson; one daughter, Brenda Carol Hudson Newsome Maggard of Bulan; two sons, Ollie James Hudson (Lisa) of Bulan, Earl Don Hudson Jr of Bulan; one sister, Marlene Cornett of Wooton; two special grandsons, Bobby Newsom III and Brandon Scott Newsome; five grandchildren, James Earl Hudson, Justin Blake Hudson, Brittany Nichole Maggard Mobley, Briana Maxine Maggard and Jacob Ryan Hudson; special friend, Arthur Joseph Rodger Jr.; 18 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jody Maggard and John Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Lost Creek, Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Patricia Maxson
Patricia Louise Maxson, 76, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, W. Va.
She was born January 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Rex Leroy Gaunt. She was retired cashier for Wright Lumber, she was a member of Daughter Of The American Revolution, she enjoyed collecting Precious Moments Figurines.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one son, Steven Orlando Ramirez.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Maxson; one sister, Margaret Gaunt; one brother, Don Gilley; one grandchild, David Ramirez; two great grandchildren, Christian Ramirez and Michael Ramirez; mother-in-law, Mary Maxson; sister-in-law, Tammy Ruloff.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Fred Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to ASPCA.org
Dunnie Samons
Dunnie Noble Samons, 69, of Hazard, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Miller Town Baptist Church with Pastors Calvin and Carol Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Edward Tolson
Edward Donald Tolson, 69, of Combs, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at VA Hospital in Lexington.
He was born May 11, 1951, the son of the late Bennie Tolson and Elizabeth Hensley Tolson. He was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and billiard.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Joe and George Darrell; and one sister, Jeanette.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Carol; three sons, Richard (Lauren), Bobby (Christy), William; one sister, Brenda (Sammy); special niece, Audra; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Herald Family Cemetery, Combs. DAV Rites were by Hazard Chapter 64. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
