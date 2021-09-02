J. Mast Blank
J. Mast Blank, 88, of Gays Creek, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his residence.
H was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, March 31, 1933, the son of the late John S. Blank and the late Nancy Stoltzfus Blank. He attended Bowling Creek Mennonite Church where he was a faithful member and served over 60 years as a Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed gardening, photography and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Pheobe Mellinger; and one grandson, Scott Blank.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Fianna Kauffman Blank; two daughters, Rosita Combs (Ben) of Grapevine and Christine Blank of Lexington; one son, Andrew Blank (Mildred) of Grapevine; five grandchildren, Andy Blank (Sabrina), Shannon Blank, Jacob Blank, Caleb Combs (Lindsey) and Jenny Faye Mullins (Anthony); six great grandchildren, Haylee-Drew Blank, Brantley Blank, Brady Blank, Titus Mullins, Mahayla Mullins and Ellie Mullins; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 30 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Gary Riley and Phil Swartentruber officiating. Burial followed in the Amis Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Presley Campbell
Presley Denver Campbell, 32, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, December 22, 1988, the son of Elvis Campbell and Carrie Joyce Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Jessica Skaggs (Aric) of Hazard; two nephews, Addison and Oakley; one niece, Isabella; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Entombment followed in the Mtn. View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Charles Caudill
Charles Irvin Caudill, 73, of Viper, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born February 1, 1948, the son of the late Charlie Caudill and the late Eliza Hall Caudill. He was a retired coal miner. He attended Vicco Warship Center. He loved to ride horses and enjoyed all this farm animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Freda Upchurch.
He survived by four daughters, Robin Halcomb (Bob), Sandy Caudill, Angie Caudill, Karen Caudill, all of Viper; one son, Timothy Caudill of Viper; two sisters, Trena Caudill of Viper, Pattie Davidson (Ronald) of Hazard; five brothers, James Caudill (Trish) of Viper, Wayne Caudill (Brenda) of Viper, Bobby Caudill of Viper, Ricky Caudill of Viper, Daniel Caudill of Hazard; six grandchildren, Amy Halcomb, Cameron Halcomb, Riley Bailey, Peyton Coots, Ricky Caudill and Nicky Caudill; beloved friend, Betty Caudill; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 28 at Vicco Baptist Worship Center with Rondal Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Caudill Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Christy Collins
Christy Lee Collins, 36, of Hazard, died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sherman Collins
Sherman Collins, 55, of Clearfork, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his residence.
She was born in Perry County September 25, 1965, the son of the late Grim Collins and the late Bitha Hughes Collins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Burnum Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Baker Collins of Clearfork; three daughters, Nancy Baker (Carl) of Jackson, Tanya Michelle Collins (Charles) of Hazard, Marcie Lynn Collins of Nicholasville; two sons, Sherman Collins Jr (Rosie) of Hazard, James “Buddy” Barker (Jessica) of Hazard; three sisters, Addie Stidham (Darrell) of Krypton, Gladys Collins (Arnold) of Lower Second Creek, Loretta Collins of Grapevine; four brothers, Ance Collins (Charlotte) of Clearfork, L.D. Collins of Krypton, Freddy Collins of Krypton, Dennie Collins of Krypton; ten grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Linda Dunn
Linda Sue Dunn, 69, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 16, 1951, the daughter of the late Jess Combs and the late Gladys Baker Coakley. She was always taking care of animals and especially loved her to girl dogs. She enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her family. For many years she enjoyed watching and listening to WWC Hour of Harvest Christian Program.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Dunn; and two brothers, Eddie and Leonard.
She is survived by two sons, Jimmy Dunn and Johnny Dunn (Barb); four grandchildren, Travis Dunn, Jimmy Dunn Jr., Kyle Crawford and Chase Dunn; one great grandchild, Carson; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Johnnie Joseph
Johnnie Cooper Joseph, 85, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Harlan, on November 23, 1935, the son of the late Hattie Baker Begley and the late Luther Joseph. He was one of twelve siblings, including Perry, Julius, Denver, Adrian, Christine, Mallie, Maggie, Nancy, Arnold, Jasper, and George. At nineteen years old, he married the love of his life, the late Ila Evelyn Elsea. He was a well-known and respected friend to his community. He began working at Halcomb’s Shoe Store at eighteen years old, and in 1956, at twenty-one years young, he bought the business and built his legacy as a master shoe cobbler. Even after retirement from the store, he continued repairing and selling shoes at the Hazard Village Flea Market. People came from miles around to have the “Shoe Man” fix their favorite boots.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by with wife, Ila Evelyn Elsea; son, Johnnie Joseph, Jr., mother-in-waw, Edith Elsea; and a host of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by son, Michael Barry Joseph (Adrienne) of Maryville, Tenn., Anthony Gerald Joseph (Jessica Fraley) of Hazard; brother, George Joseph of London; sister, Maggie Lewis of Paris; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Monday, August 30, at New Hope Christian Center with Mike Barnett officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lillie Lingo
Lillie Mae Lingo, 75, of Cincinnati, OH, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati.
She was born in Hazard, May 22, 1946, the daughter of the late Floyd Colwell and the late Siller Huff Colwell. She was very proud that her husband was a U.S. Marine Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading her bible daily.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance Lingo; brother, Robert Colwell; two sisters, Ruth Asher and Edith Colwell.
She is survived by children, Marcus Wayne Luke (Sheryl Lynn) of Bethel, OH, Curtis Edward Brock of Kentucky, Sheila Jean Pittman of Mt. Orab, OH; brother, Lonnie Colwell of Hammersville, OH; sister, Betty Jean Heath of Willard; six grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Fugate-Bailey Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Robert Miller
Robert Lee Miller, 85, of Grapevine, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, March 10, 1936, the son of the late Cager Miller and the late Fannie White Miller. He was a retired truck driver for the Kentucky Highway Department. He loved four-wheeling and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Miller; one sister, Margie Miller Deaton; two nieces, Gloria Miller Day and Patsy Ruth Collins; and two great nephews, Cameron Taylor Hoskins and Austin Reed Halcomb.
He is survived by three sisters, Mahala Ruth Napier (Steve) of Chavies, Barbara “Bobbie” Fugate of Grapevine, Edna “Kitty” Smith (Winferd “Chub”) of Grapevine; one brother, Andrew “AJ” Miller of Busy; special cousins, Gary Farley Collins, Jan Collins; special caregiver, Brad White; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Gambill officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Terry North
Terry Randall North, 54, of Busy, died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 30, at Clark-North Cemetery, Busy with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
John Ross
John Ross, 64, of Grapevine, went to Heaven, Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born October 15, 1956, the son of the late Harve Ross and the late Edith Dixon Ross. He was a former coal miner and a retired auto worker from Toyota Logistics in Georgetown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Ross and Jim Ross; and two sisters, Zola Ross and Gail Ross.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Connie Mullins Ross; one son, Johnathan Ross (Denise) of Dwarf; four sisters, Linda Smith of Indianapolis, Ind., Alice Jones (Paul) of Chicago, Ill., Margaret Ross of Chicago, Ill., Shirley Swartz of Hazard; seven brothers, Joe Ross of Chicago, Ill., Frank Ross of Chicago, Ill., Garland Ross of Chicago, Ill., Eugene Ross of Fla., Harvey Ross of Hazard, Wayne Ross of Hazard, Brit Ross of Hazard; one precious grandson, Abram Ross of Dwarf; special sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Jim Gayhart of Georgetown; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family, church family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery, Grapevine. Pallbearers included Jim Gayhart, Jimmy Gayhart, Dustin Gayhart, Brit Ross, Frank Ross and Bobby Mullins. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of John to the Gospel Light Baptist Church Youth/Community Center.
Beryl Spencer
Beryl Vernon Spencer, 54, of Hazard, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born January 17, 1967, the son of the late Beryl Spencer and the late Alice Sizemore Spencer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Vires Spencer; one brother, Henry Wooton; and one niece, Penny Baker.
He is survived by one sister, Deborah Baker; three nephews, Shaun Baker (Kala), Elijah Baker (Chalsea) and Wayton Wooton (Olivia); five great nephews, Caleb, James, Hunter, Elijah and Henry; three great nieces, Heaven, Raylea and Sadie; and a host of special step nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life was held at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 26, at Krypton Pentecostal Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bobbie Stacy
Bobbie Jean Stacy, 66, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 4, 1954, the daughter of the late Damon Couch and the late Lizzie Statzer Couch. She worked many years in the cafeteria at Roy G. Eversole. She also worked as a clerk in medical records for the Hazard ARH Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sandy Watts; and four brothers, Buster Couch, Noah Couch, Bob Hayes, Ernie Hayes and Mildred Hayes.
She is survived by her husband, James Stacy; one son, James Eddie Stacy (Rebecca) of Hazard; five sisters, Nancy Combs of Hazard, Wanda Stamper of Hazard, Lydia Heathman of Lexington, Patsy Long of Ind., Susie Hayes of Ind.; three brothers, Damon Hayes of Ind., Joe Pat Couch of Hazard, Ellis Couch of Florence; one grandchild, Kennedy Stacy; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 27, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
