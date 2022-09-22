Helen Baker
Helen Baker, 92 of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born May 21, 1930, the daughter of the late James Gibson and the late Martha Jane Williams Gibson. She was a member of the Christopher Church of God. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was a loving sister, mother, wife and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Baker; two sons, Richmond and William Edward Baker; three daughters, Carolyn Couch, Rita Davidson and Olivia Coots; one brother, Arlie Gibson; three sisters, Dorothy Hoskins, Edna Couch and Julia Garrett; and one grandchild, Frankie Davidson.
She is survived by one daughter, Bertha Baker of Hazard; one son, Henry Baker (Tina) of Hazard; two sisters, Loretta Juarez of Oh, Debbie Lawson (Jim) of Hazard; three brothers, Charles Gibson (Claire), William Gibson (Petra) and Carvel Huck Gibson (Debbie); 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with John Childers officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Doris Faye Barker
Doris Faye Barker, 54, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Hazard, November 9, 1967, the daughter of the late James Holland and the late Evie Hughes Holland. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and a member of the Gays Creek Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Bill Holland; sisters, Jeanette Holland, Rachel Frances Stamper, Brenda Jean Stidham, and Louella Eldridge.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael Barker of Hazard; two sons, Michael Wayne Barker (Tiffany) of Jackson, Kenneth Ray Barker (Shawnda) of Hazard; two brothers, James Holland, Jr. (Teresa) of Hazard, George Holland (Sissy) of Hazard; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17 at Gayscreek Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name with Kroue Noble, Ken Miller and Bobby Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Fugate Family Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kenneth Ray Chaffins
Mr. Kenneth Ray “Yellow” Chaffins, 65, of Ary, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the University of Louisville Health.
He was born in Ary, June 16, 1957, the son of Ola Faye Fugate Chaffins and the late Ray Chaffins. He was an avid gardener and flower gardener, retired from CSX as a Crane Operator after 42-years of service, a special husband, father, and was loved by all.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one niece, Natasha Fugate Jones.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda Engle Chaffins of Ary; children, Tim Chaffins of NE, Kathleen Chaffins of Hazard, Kevin Lowell Cornett of Hazard; sister, Shirley Kaye Fugate of Fisty; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Engle Family Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Leairon Collins
Leairon Collins, 80, of Dice, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Lost Creek, July 26, 1942, the son of the late Ace Collins and the late Mima Lewis Bush. He had worked many years on a Horse Farm at Castle Farm in Lexington and was a member of the Lost Creek Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed walking and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, James Collins; and four brothers; and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Oma Miller Collins of Dice; two daughters, Sharon Jones (Vardale) of Dice, Leisha Maniece (Tyrone) of Dice; two sons, Wireman Collins of Hazard, John Collins of Dice; 21 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 at Lost Creek Pentecostal Church. Burial followed in the Collins Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Suda Williams Conway
Suda Williams Conway, 97, of Hazard, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Little Rock, Ark., November 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Robert Boyd Williams and the late Rushie Stacy. She loved quilting and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Conway; two children, Vivian Conway and Robert Conway; one grandchild, Kerry Lucinda Lenn; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Conway; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by two sons, Marvin Conway (Kathryn) of Ary, Kenny Conway of Ary; daughter, Vietta Draper (Moses) of London, Oh; brother-in-law, Calaway Conway (Nancy) of Tenn.; sister-in-law, Alvida Hardin (Steve) of Clayhole; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 23 at Blair Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Engle officiating. Burial will follow in the Calaway Conway Cemetery, Ary on Saturday, September 24. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Greg Barton Haley
Greg Barton Haley, 45, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, March 14, 1977, the son of Bea Baker Haley and the late Bill Haley. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Hannah Haley of Hazard; one son, Haden Haley of Hazard; one brother, Chris Haley of Hazard; one nephew, Charles Haley of Hazard; two nieces, Kristina Haley of Hazard and Rosa Haley of Hazard; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Tommy Hensley
Tommy Hensley, 72, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Franklin Darrel Hill
Franklin Darrel Hill, 58, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 2, 1963, the son of the late Linuel Hill and the late Georgia Hughes Hill. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time hanging out with his friends.
He is also preceded in death by three sisters, Jill Moore, Joni Spencer and Pattie Hill; and two brothers; Ricky Hill and Kevin Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hill; six sisters, Judy Traynor (Greg), Julia Radom, Jan Woods, Toni Hill, Carol Farler (Rick) and Lisa Lee (James); two brothers, Gary Hill and Roger Hill (Janet); special friend" Jason Lindon; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 3pm Wednesday, September 14 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Dougie Adams officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Hargis Miller
Hargis Miller Jr, 68, of Hazard, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at The Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born July 11, 1954, the son of the late Hargis Miller and the late Carlee Whitaker Miller, he worked in the coal mines as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to spend time with his dogs, Snoop and Booger
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Miller; step-son, Michael Miller and three sisters, Pauline Napier, Marlene Miller and Linda Lou Miller Hutchinson.
He is survived by three sisters, Imogene Sharp of Bulan, Lorene Johnson of Lotts Creek and Aileen Begley (Ben) of Grapevine; three brothers, Eddie Dean Miller (Peggy) of Chavies, Ronnie Miller (Lisa) of Viper, and John L. Miller (Brenda) of Knott County; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Calvin and Carol Bowling officiating. Burial followed at the Miller Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Danny Lee Napier
Danny Lee Napier, 51, of Jackson, died Monday, September 12, 2022, in Johnson City, Tenn.
He was born April 18, 1971, the son of the late Pole Napier and Rhonda Feltner Napier. He was a truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycles, traveling, baseball and UK basketball.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Donna Napier of Jackson; one daughter, Braylyn Barkley of Jackson; one son, Chase Thompson of Jackson; one sister, Edith Casebolt of Hazard; two brothers, Wallace Napier (Karen) of Red Fox, Sam Napier (Vanna) of Hazard; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Josh Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Martin Feltner Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Loretta McIntosh Smith
Loretta McIntosh Smith, 87, of Bulan, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Knott County Health and Rehab Center in Hindman.
She was born December 11, 1934, the daughter of the late Bruce Church and the late Eunice Messer Church. She was a member of Willow Fern Baptist Church and a former member of Eastern Star. She was a retired clerk for Hazard Medical Center. She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edd McIntosh; two sisters, Elizabeth Church and Ruth Ann Haney; and four brothers, Elwood Church, Carson Church, Danny Church and Russell Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Edwina Campbell of Bulan, Eunice Jones of Pikeville and Elaine Campbell Dennis "Duck" of Bulan; two sisters, Ellen Fugate and Pat Arebalo (John); three brothers, Roger Dale Church (Juanita), Fred Church and Michael Church; five grandchildren, Ronda Smith (Carl), Mark Campbell (Korina), Kelli Yinger (Jacob), Ashley Campbell and Mandy DeYoung (Paul); eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Sister Karen Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Tribbey Cemetery, Tribbey. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
