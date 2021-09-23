Lorene Adkins
Lorene Fields Adkins, 84, of Viper, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Farler, June 9, 1937 in Farler, the daughter of the late George Matt and Patty Fields of Viper. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church of Viper. She loved working in her flower gardens, quilting, and traveling to festivals. She was a lady full of wit and wisdom who was always available with a loving hug and a listening ear. Her cooking was fabulous and her chili was amazing. She was a Wife, Mom, Granny, and Gran to our family. Her price was far above rubies, she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61-years, William “Bill” Adkins.
She is survived by her son, Billy Adkins (Lisa) of Viper; two daughters, Kathy Combs (Roger) of Viper, Carolyn Adkins of Viper; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of many other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
A private funeral services was held for immediate family only. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Roy Barnett
Roy Barnett, 66, of Hazard, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born May 4, 1955, the son of the late Adam Barnett and the late Cappie Bowling Barnett. He enjoyed watching the Walking Dead. He loved to travel to Florida and loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marie Barnett; and four brothers, Paul, David, Eugene and Bobby Barnett.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ann Barnett; two daughters, Martha Collier (Robert) of Hazard, Melissa Lynn Miller (Ed) of Chavies; two sons, Richard Burton of Hazard, Tim Barnett (Angie) of Big Creek; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Edward Burgett
Edward Burgett, 79, of Happy, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born August 27, 1942, the son of the late Carl Burgett and Stella Combs. He worked many years at Falcon Coal Company.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Carolyn Burgett; two sisters, Betty Mullins and Thelma Hall; one brother, Sam Burgett.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Sue Burgett of Acup; three sons, Shaddell Burgett (Jennifer) of Acup, Carl Edward Burgett (Noreen) of Acup, Samuel Burgett of Acup; two daughters, Rebecca Asher (Danny) of Acup, Mary Slover of Second Creek; brother, Les Burgett (Lenora) of Hazard; four sisters, Dessie Campbell (Warren) of Viper, Helen Brooks of Happy, Dean Joy Holbrook of Cornettsville, Maggie Caudill (French) of Franklin, Ind.; eight grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Eli Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Opossum Ridge Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Emily Causey
Emily Ann Causey, 43, of Hazard, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, July 21, 1978 the daughter of the late Roger Causey and the late Karis Spencer Causey. She loved going to the Beach, her dog Rae Jean, and being Lincoln’s Mimi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Lillie Causey; maternal grandparents, Birse and Cleo Spencer.
She is survived by four children, Zebulin Caudill (Katherine), Jai Caudill, Justice Begley, Dainjur Begley; grandson, Zayden Caudill; three sisters, Sherry Causey-Goodson of Hazard, Ashley Lindon (Christopher) of Hazard, Lillie Causey-Johnson (Kevin) of Hyden; nieces and nephews, Gatlin, Brandy, Caine, Kristen, Lucas, Samuel and Lincoln; great niece, Nevaeh; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 24 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pratt-Causey Cemetery, Fusonia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jackie Cornett
Jackie Cornett, 83, of Busy, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, May 23, 1938, the son of the late Arthur Goble Cornett and the late Flossie Cornett. He was a United States Army Veteran and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Burgett Cornett; one son, Jackie Cornett; one daughter, Caitlyn Paige Cornett; one granddaughter; Taylor Jade Cornett; seven siblings.
He is survived by two daughters, Brittany Rose Madden (Lee) of Blackey, Geraldine Cornett of Busy; two sons, Marvin Dwayne Cornett of Acup, Zachary Cornett (Jennifer) of Acup; one sister, Glenda Singleton of Louisville; one brother, Mike Cornett of Leatherwood; five grandchildren, Christy Roper-Deaton (Brian), Christopher Cornett, Billy Smith (Montana), Samantha Jewell, Casey Meredith (Zachary); a host of great grandchildren; a host of great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Charles Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Millseed. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Eugene Deaton
Eugene Deaton, 55, of Busy, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Bowling-Campbell Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Daniel Halcomb
Daniel Halcomb, 70, of Duluth, Ga., died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Northside Medical Center, Duluth, Ga.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 21 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Doris Jones
Doris Reva Jones, 84, of Dice, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Dice, November 28, 1936 the daughter of the late Cornelious Campbell and the late Ethel Smith Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Lynn Jones; two brothers, John R. Campbell and Mitchell Napier.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wilbur Jones of Hazard; one son, Phillip Jones of Hazard; daughter, Tamantha Dawn Jones of Hazard; one grandchild; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A private funeral services was held for immediate family only. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Danny Kilburn
Danny Dale Kilburn, 73, of Viper, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, October 21, 1947, the son of the late Thurman Kilburn and the late Ruby Angel Kilburn. He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Dale Kilburn and David Preston Kilburn; one brother, Jamie Kilburn.
He is survived by one son, Thurman Kilburn (Pamela) of Viper; one sister, Wanda Faye Tackett (William) of Viper; two grandchildren, Daniel James Kilburn, Michael David Kilburn; daughter-in-law, Billy Kilburn; companion, Teresa Pence; special nephew, Ricky Begley; special family member, Dalton Pence; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Karl Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Kilburn Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
James Maggard
James Earl Maggard, 53 of Hazard, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, June 13, 1968 the son of Lillie Jeanette Maggard and the late John A. Maggard. He was a member of the Coneva Church of God, a rock truck driver for Pine Branch Coal as well as a mechanic and handyman.
In addition to his Father, he was preceded in death by one brother, John A. Maggard, Jr.
In addition to his Mother, he is survived by his wife, Paula Maggard of Krypton; two daughters, Brittany Keene (Jon) of Corpus Christi, Tex., Kaitlyn Perry of Owensville; son, Austin Perry of Krypton; four sisters, Barbara Ann Tonner (Frank) of Hamilton, Oh., Deborah Lynn Gay (Fred) of London, Vivian Fehnel of Krypton, Ora Eldridge (Bobby) of London; two brothers, Stephen Wayne Maggard (Angela) of Krypton, Samuel Jesse Maggard (Makisha) of Richmond; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Sister Sue Stacy officiating. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Henry Robertson
Henry Clay Robertson, 82, of Combs, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born November 15, 1938, the son of the late Henry Clay Robertson, Sr. and Hallie Jean (Smith) Robertson. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, one to his son, Jeffery and one to his daughter, Toiuana.
He married his wife. Elva Wray (Combs) Robertson on May 12, 1960 embarking on an adventure that would last 61-years, 4 months, and 4 days. He worked on the L & N/ CSX Railroad for 41 years. His most important job was when he was called to preach around the age of 26-27 years old. He endured the Good, the Bad, the Ugly but best of all the Victories. In serving the Lord he faced many persecutions. Fighting for his right to go to church and preach on Sunday. Battling Satan everyday trying to tell him he wasn’t worthy to serve God. But if you’d ask him to go through all that for the Lord again, he would. Serving the Lord, leading people to Christ, to be honest and tell the truth no matter what, and to see all his children and family saved was all he wanted.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elva Robertson of Combs; two sons, Freeman Clay Robertson, Sr. (Cathy) of Combs, Jeffery Robertson (Becky) of Somerset; two daughters, Toiuana Robertson Morrow (Fred) of Scottsburg, Ind., Kiatonnia Robertson Fugate (Tom) of Combs; two sisters, Shirley Cain of Lexington, Ellena Rhea Perkins of Louisville; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. A.D. “Pete” McGee, Kenny Smith, and Mark Lewis officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Family Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Michael Young
Michael Young, 62, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 21, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Confluence, September 26, 1958, the son of the late Monroe Young and the late Stella Smith Young.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Young Howard; two brothers, Tommy Young and Jesse Young; nephew, Jamie Campbell.
He is survived by longtime companion, Joyce Miller of Hazard; one brother, Jimmy Young (Margretta) of Bonnyman; sisters, Melissa Young of Hazard, Sara Miller (Delbert) of Ary, Mona Combs (David) of West Liberty, Patricia Colwell (Leon) of London; faithful companion, “Scrappy”; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be planned by his family at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
