Geraldine Adams
Geraldine Hurley Adams, 90, of Chavies, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born September 4, 1930, the daughter of the late Lee Hoskins and the late Sally Standafer Hoskins. She was a former gift shop manager at Buckhorn State Park, sales clerk at Dawahare’s Department Store and a teacher’s aid at Chavies Elementary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Tom Hurley; second husband, Frank Adams; one sister, Mag; and four brothers, Wade, Ralph, Bert and Lee Jr.
She is survived by three sons, Tommy Michael Hurley of Chavies, Danny Lee Hurley (Gloria) of Krypton, and Frank Hurley (Carolyn) of Chavies; two sisters, Maude Howard of Krypton, Wanda Campbell of Mich.; five grandchildren, Dan Hurley, Shannon Hurley, James Lee Hurley, Jessie Hurley and Brandi Hurley; ten great-grandchildren, Drew, Carter, Daniel, Kristin, Chancey, Dylan, Lillie, Blayklee, Hagen and Brooklyn; special friends, Clercy Banks and Helen Baker; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Shirley Baker
Shirley Baker, 66, of Jackson, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 4, 1954, the daughter of the late Jimmy Smith and the late Ethel Smith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Bertha Jane Howard, Juanita Smith and Margaret McIntosh; seven brothers: John Smith, Jimmy Smith Jr., Sam Smith, Venas Ray Smith, Paul Eversole, Lloyd West and Bill Smith. She is survived by one daughter, Mindy Baker; two sons, Billy Baker and Jordan Deaton; nine sisters, Carolyn Neace, Marilyn Estep, Mimmie Baker, Linda McKenzie, Mona Campbell, Rose Mary Baker, Betty Shepherd, Elsie Neace and Brenda Estep; three brothers, Roy Smith, Melvin Smith and Chester Smith; six grandchildren, Harley, Breanna, Skyler, Pauline, Lindsey and Christopher; and a host of great grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Neace Cemetery, Barwick. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Patricia Colwell
Patricia Mary Colwell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September, 17, 2020.
She was born in 1938 in Manchester, Lancashire, England. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Colwell; and her son, Nicholas John Colwell. She is survived by her sons, Patrick Thomas Colwell of Louisville, and Stephen Mark Colwell of Jefferson City, TN; and grandchildren, Clayton Raymond Colwell, Faith Colwell, and Casi Miniard.
Burial will be held in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville, Ind.
Jessica Deaton
Jessica Renee Deaton, 37, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center.
She was born May 19, 1983, the daughter of the late James Naylor and Leanna Deaton. She was a hairdresser at Shear Happiness. She was a member at Gospel Light Baptist Church and she loved to spend time with her family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by infant daughter, Sadie Grey Deaton; grandparents, Estill and Polly Deaton and Billy and Shirley Naylor.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, David Deaton; three daughters, Kailyn Deaton; Haleigh Deaton and Taylor Deaton; one son, Kamron Deaton; one brother, Jesse Naylor (Rebecca); special aunt, Maryann Deaton; and special friends, Gary and Shana Kassee and family.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Emery Engle
Emery Timothy Charles Engle, 50, of Hazard, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was born in Middlesboro, the son of Vernia Shell Engle McIntyre (Jack McIntyre) of Viper and the late Emery “Sonny” Engle, he enjoyed fast cars and pretty women.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Donovan Emery Engle of Chavies, Brendan Cody Combs of Chavies; four daughters, Kelsey Marie Engle of Hazard, Kateri Kalyn Davis of Hazard, Shayla Marie Baker of Kingsport, Tenn., Collie Sue Engle of Hazard; two brothers, Clifford McIntyre of Viper, Willie McIntyre of Wyandotte, Mich.; sister, Cindy Brassfield of Harlan; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins and Kari Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Bud Engle Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Gregory Gayheart
Gregory “Red” Gayheart, 58, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born October 25, 1961, the son of Snowy Mar Campbell Gayheart and the late Truman Gayheart.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sisters, Angel Smith (Rick) of London, Susan Kaye Bowling of London; one brother, Charles Gayheart (Angela) of Slemp; special friends, Tracy and Gary; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Terry Truitt officiating. Burial followed in the Riley Gayheart Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Carolyn Gibson
Carolyn Sue Gibson, 68, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Krypton Pentecostal Church with Pastors Carl Wayne Johnson and Ed Daniels officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Tommy Herald
Tommy Herald, 76, of Underwood, Ind., died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Knott County, June 6, 1944, the son of the late Melvin and the late Cassie Marie (Combs) Herald. As a child, he grew up in Vicco, On December 13, 1971; he married Dina (Suffridge) Herald who survived in Underwood, Ind. He went to work for the railroad the next day, worked for them for 40 years, and retired from CSX Railroad in Louisville, KY in 2004. He was of Christian faith. He enjoyed working in his garden, flower gardens, painting on canvas, bluegrass music festivals, seaside ocean views, and spending time at the ocean with Dina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, John “J.C.” (Carol) Herald and James “Jim” 1st wife (Gayle) 2nd wife (Regina) Herald.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Nena Herald of Vicco; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville with Chaplin Bart Smith officiating. A second memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Vicco. Please follow the CDC’s recommendations and guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral, face masks are required per state mandates. Arrangements were under the direction of Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Henryville. Family requests expressions of sympathy may be given to Hosparus of Southern Indiana c/o Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 209 S. Ferguson St., Henryville, IN 47126.
Joyce Mosley
Joyce Ann Mosley, 60, of Combs, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hazard ARH Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chester Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Mosley Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jackie Williams
Jackie Harold Williams, 64, of Viper, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, February 20, 1956, the son of the late Orville Williams and the late Hazel Mae Cress Williams. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Ann Williams.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher Williams (Kerri) of Leatherwood, Jackie Shawn Williams (Keisha) of Leslie Co.; two daughters, Tabatha Wells (Tommy) of Viper, Casey Kidd (Bronson) of Leatherwood; four brothers, Jimmy Williams of Tenn., Bobby Williams of Leatherwood, Charles Williams of Knott Co, Roger Williams of Ind.; two sisters, Barbara Shepherd of Leatherwood, Wanda Sue Maggard of Viper; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at Puncheon Camp of the Lord Jesus Christ with Eugene Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In compliance with state mandates, we ask that all attending wear mask for the safety of our community during these trying times.
Seldon Young
Seldon Young, 77, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Upper Second Creek Baptist Church with Joe Engle and Brian Young officiating. Burial followed in the Young Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowing Funeral Home of Hazard.
