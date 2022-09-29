Maxine Barnett
Maxine Barnett, 71, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 1, 1951, the daughter of the late Hargis Holland and the late Zola Combs Holland. She spent many years cleaning for many families. She enjoyed being a part of the Sister to Sister group. She loved taking pictures and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Barnett; and one brother, Bobby Ray Burns.
She is survived by her four favorite children, David Barnett Jr., (Glora) of Hazard, Teresa Messer (Steve) of Berea, Melinda Ledford (James) of Berea and Paul Barnett (Angela) of Hazard; two sisters, Pauline Johnson of Hazard and Evalene Gross of Hazard; two sisters-in-law, Wilma Barnett and Kathy Ann Barnett; special aunt, Nell Banks; nine grandchildren, Vanessa, Christopher, Reagan, Jamie, Brittany, Alexandria, Kimberly, Austin and Andrea; 11 great grandchildren, Maddie, Emma, Tyson, Kristen, Sam, Luke, Marietta, Blaine, Ellie, Gabe and Addilynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Donald Lee Basemore
Donald Lee Basemore, 43, of Bulan, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
No service will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ryker Zayne Caress
Infant Ryker Zayne Caress, 3 days old, of Hazard, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the KY Children’s Hospital, Lexington.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Joy Faye Cornett
Joy Faye Cornett, 86, of Bulan, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born September 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Morton Carroll and the late Gertrude Martin Carroll. She worked as a secretary for over 40 years for the Perry County Schools System. She was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Cornett; and two brothers, Don Carroll and Ronald Carroll.
She is survived by one sister, Linda Land; nephews and nieces, Eddie Carroll, Brandy Carroll, John Carroll (JoAnn), Donnie Carroll (Lisa), Miletta Dunn (Dusty), Linda Michelle Carroll, Jaime Land (Heather), Vicky Taylor and Valerie Nielsen; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with John Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Justine Griffith Cornett
Justine Griffith Cornett, 84 of Slemp, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, November 23, 1937, the daughter of the late Bethel Griffith and the late Inis Williams Griffith. She was a devoted mother and wife. She was affiliated with the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at Slemp. She enjoyed watching westerns and her grandchildren. She was also loved by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62-years, Corbin Cornett; sisters, Charlene Combs and Ivacine Shepherd; brothers, Billy Dean Griffith and Douglas Lee Griffith.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Asher (Jim) of Slemp, Sharon Caudill (Mike); four sisters, Josephine Campbell of Ulvah, Brenda Wright (Ross) of Ulvah, Bobbie Jean Justice (Verlin) of Ind., Teresa Griffith of Hazard; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 at Church of Lord Jesus Christ with Eugene Baker and Jerry Lewis officiating. Burial followed in the Stoney Fork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sylvia Lynn Couch
Sylvia Lynn Couch, 48, of Hazard, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Amanda Kay Gwinn
Amanda Kay Gwinn, 64, of Busy, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, April 2, 1958, the daughter of the late Marshall Stidham and the late Versie Combs Stidham. She was baptized at the Stinnett Church of Christ. She enjoyed to ginseng, plant flowers, gardening and playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Justin Blair; three sisters, Drusie Spencer, Mima Jean Neace and Oma Stidham; and three brothers, William Neace, Elvin Neace and James Stidham.
She is survived by two daughters, Versie Ann Blair (Ronnie “Jot”) of Campbellsville, Jennifer Howard (Shane) of Avawam; one son, Adam Gwinn (Jenny) of Hazard; two sisters, Linda Sue Neace of Lost Creek, Effie Bell Wagers of Hiner; three brothers, Joe Neace of Dice, Wireman Neace of Grapevine, Carols Neace (Sherry) of Chavies; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Austin, Ashton, Peyton, Rebekah, Cameron and Isaiah; two great-grandchildren, Kaidyn and Bradley; special friend, Farmer Gwinn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ronnie Blair and Shane Howard officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bobby Ralph Luttrell, Jr
Bobby Ralph Luttrell, Jr, 68, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born December 28, 1953, the son of the late Bobby Luttrell Sr., and the late Billie Jo Turner Luttrell. He was a foreman in the coal mines. He enjoyed working around his home doing remodeling projects. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Howard Luttrell; one daughter, Jacklyn Marie Luttrell of Hazard; one son, Bobby R. Luttrell III of Harlan; one sister, Mary Luttrell Lykins of Berea; one brother, Ronnie Luttrell of Hazard; one grandchild, Luke Luttrell; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV Rites were performed by Hazard Chapter 64.
Eva Sue Spencer
Eva Sue Spencer, 70, of Hazard, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 27, 1952, the daughter of the late Jack Spencer and the late Callie Deaton Spencer. She spent many years working as a waitress. She was a member of the Keneva Church of God. She loved working in her yard and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Fern Gail Spencer Bush.
She is survived by one brother, David Spencer (Debra) of Ill.; half-brother, Donnie Callahan of Oh; special family members, Sherlie Spencer, Etta Couch and Mollie White; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alma Rae Williams
Alma Rae Williams, 87, of Chavies died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Alma Rae Williams was born in Breathitt County, July 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Arnold Russell and the late Ellen Vires Russell. She was a member of the Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church, a retired teacher who touched many lives as well as a devoted mother to her daughters. She enjoyed gospel songs, reading her bible, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Williams; son-in-law, Harold Dean Caldwell; brother, Leonard Russell; sisters, Mary Melton, Della Goodman, and Wanda Spencer; beloved great-granddaughter, Alexis Rheanna Nicole Combs; brother-in-laws, Parker Williams, Carl Williams, Nelson Kegley; sister-in-laws, Christine Williams, Lavina Russell, Mazie Williams Jones.
She is survived by four daughters, Patricia Ann Williams of Jackson, Phyllis Williams Caldwell of Chavies, Pamela Sue Williams of Chavies, Elizabeth Williams of Lexington; special friend; Sherri Grimm of Ala.; brother, Arville Russell of Oh; sister, Wilma Kegley of Vanceburg; six grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends and all those who cared for her health and wellbeing.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday September 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
