Verna Anderson
Verna Faye Anderson, 92, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Verlin Nelson White and the late Gertrude Lutes White. She was a member of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church, XI PSI Sorority and the Black Gold Festival Committee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilmer White and Kennard White.
She is survived by her husband, George Anderson; one daughter, Terry Feltner (Paul) of Hazard; one son, Barry Anderson (Constance Rebecca) of Tenn.; one sister, Gayle Muncy (Bob) of Hazard; special caregiver, Katherine Bryant; three grandchildren, Bryan Feltner (Brandi), Katie Anderson, Sean Anderson (Carolyn); one great grandchild, Ryder Feltner; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 28 at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Butch Pennington officiating. Entombment followed in the Mtn. View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Veronica Clemons
Veronica Lea Clemons, 47, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 3, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Smith and Emmitt Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hudson Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Elizabeth Couch
Elizabeth “Lib” Couch, 86, of Typo died Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 20, 1934 in Richmond, the daughter of the late Henry Smith and the late Mamie White Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Couch; four brothers, Twin – Hargis Smith, Johnny Smith, Charles “Whitey” Smith and Beecher Smith; four sisters, Mazzie Smith, Evelyn Renfro, Barbara Adams and Lillian Richardson. She owned and operated Couch’s Grocery Store for 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, and loved all her neighbors and community.
She is survived by her children, Ada Gadbury (Bud) of Typo, Marcus “MC” Couch, Jr. of Typo, Danny “Catman” Couch (Mary) of Typo, Glenn Couch (Tiffany) of Typo, Deb Combs (Gene) of Isom, Ronnie Couch (Jeanetta) of Typo; two brothers, James Smith and Thomas “Blackey” Smith both of Ind.; 19 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor A.D. “Pete” McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Family Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Johnathan Fugate
Johnathan Edward Corey Fugate, 33, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born June 22, 1987, the son of Mary and Ezra Brewer. He loved to hunt, fish and playing music.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Fugate.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Madison Fugate, Gracie Fugate; one son, Memphis Fugate; four sisters, Barbara Caudill, Cassie Neace (Joey), Donna Seiersen, Tina Beard; seven brothers, Eric Seiersen, Aaron Fugate (Vickie), James Fugate, Chad Hicks (Sally), Edward Brewer, Jarrod Noble, Christopher Noble; special family, Christopher Noble, Connor Noble, Zack Patrick, Skylar Skaggs, JJ Sebastian; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, August 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations towards the funeral expenses.
Gladys Gayheart
Gladys Sue Gayheart, 67, of Hazard, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 6, 1953 in Wyoming, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Gayheart and the late Edna Gayheart. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Gayheart and Wanda Gayheart; half-brother, Manual Gayheart.
She is survived by her lifelong companion, J.B. Oney of Hazard; daughter, Etta Stacy (Anthony) of Hazard; son, Michael Gayheart (Aschia) of Hazard; two brothers, Will Gayheart of Ary, Roy Gayheart of Hardburly; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Stacy-Gayheart Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
George Neace
George E. Neace, of Chavies, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was born February 22, 1958, the son of the late Alton Neace and Margaret Edwards (Billy). He was a driver for Fedex and attended Gospel Light Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his pride and joy Colt.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ellen Sue Neace; two nephews; Kristopher George Neace and Alan Neace; one niece, Tonya Neace; and mother-in-law, Jane Vires.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Diana Neace; one daughter, Kelly Harkins (Kevin); one sister, Catherine Masoud (Ray); one brother, Billy Wayne Neace (Sharon); two grandchildren, Colt Neace, Carley Harkins; father-in-law, Kell Vires; sister-in-law, Sherri Claunch (Randy); one niece, Seleslie Harris (Richard); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Kell & Jane Vires Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Stacy Shearer
Stacy Lynn Shearer, 39, of Vicco, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was born January 15, 1981; she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James “CY” and Janice Suffridge.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Yvette Suffridge Yearly (Bobby) of Sassafras; father, Ronnie Shearer of Paintsville; one daughter, Jaylee Martin of Pikeville; one son, Payton Combs of Jackson; two sisters, Christy Watts of Viper, Ricki Carty of Paintsville; one brother, Corey Wayne Yeary of Sassafras; special cousins, Holly Goeing of Winchester, Elsie Smith of Viper; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Raymond Popp officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
