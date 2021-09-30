Bobby Boardwine
Bobby Dwayne Boardwine, 45, of Vicco, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Mission Memorial Gardens, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Delatine Canafax
Delatine Canafax, 72, of Hazard, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Krouc Noble and Bobby Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham-Campbell Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Christopher Combs
Christopher Scott Combs, 51, of Viper, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, January 12, 1970, the son of the late Arlie Combs and the late Phyllis Kilburn Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Caudill Combs; three sons, Brandon Mullins (Kayla) of Hazard, Christopher James Combs (Haley) of Hazard, Ryan Combs of Viper; three sisters, Sandy Begley (Roger) of Viper, Angela Campbell (Bobby) of Fourseam, Lisa Campbell (Scott) of Sassafras; two brothers, Michael Combs of Viper, Timothy Combs (Shirley) of Viper; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Combs Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Juanita Combs
Juanita Rose Bowling Combs, 63, of Napfor, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Perry County, October 5, 1957, the daughter of the late Bradley Bowling and the late Malva Campbell Bowling. She was employed by Credit Bureau Systems as a medical billing clerk for the last seven years. She loved her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Dale Bowling.
She is survived by one son, Craig Combs of Chavies; three sisters, Sue Neace (Irvin) of Napfor, Eliza Stacy (Kenny) of Typo, Ruby Gambill (Adam) of Napfor; three brothers, Avery Bowling (Linda) of Hazard, Bill Bowling of Frankfort, Ronald Bowling (Ellie) of Lexington; two grandchildren, Jaxton Combs, Easton Combs; special Uncle and Aunt, Bobby and Katherine Brown; best friend, Lily Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Paul Sluss officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowling-Campbell Cemetery, Napfor. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Denver Couch
Denver Couch, 69, of Yerkes, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, November 24, 1951, the son of the late Clarence and Emma Couch. He was a loving Father and by occupation he was a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae White; daughter, Josette Couch; grandson, Damon Scott Couch; great-granddaughter, Andrea Couch; step-daughter, Angela McDonald; step-son, William Sheckler; brother, Leo Couch.
He is survived by one son, Michael Dwayne Staples of West Farmington, OH; two daughters, Judy Couch of Cincinnati, OH, Christine Couch of Cincinnati, OH; 15 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Gross officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Barbara Davis
Barbara Jean Davis, 68, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Latrove, West Virginia, November 25, 1952, the daughter of the late Elmer Payne and the late Claudine Light Payne. She loved her family and grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Davis; brother, James Patton Payne.
She is survived by her son, Randall Howard (Tonia) of Bulan; two sisters, Sharon Osborne (Junior) of Lexington, Dolores Sue Grays (John) of Saginaw, Mich.; two grandchildren, Brayden Howard and Riley Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Grant Fraley officiating. Burial followed in the Stacy Family Cemetery, Talcum. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Hilda Davis
Hilda Sue Davis, 82, of Hazard died Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born November 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Alton Grigsby and the late Vista Miller Grigsby. She was a retired Educator for the Hazard City School System. She was a member of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Davis; one brother, Fred Grigsby; and one sister, Mary Lou Butcher.
She is survived by one son, Rodney Davis (Daphne); one sister, Edith Campbell; sister-in-law, Martha Grigsby; three grandchildren, Cathryn McCall Davis, Myra Jo Davis and Karson Tate Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial services was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 at Maggard’ Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Farmer Estep
Farmer Estep, 70, of Chavies, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hyden, March 20 1951, the son of the late Marion Estep and the late Nancy Fugate Estep. By occupation Farmer was a roofer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Estep; two sisters, Evalee Turner and Nellie McIntosh; Nephew, Eric Estep.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Estep of Chavies; son, Johnny Estep (Nana) of Krypton; four daughters, Melissa Estep of Sassafras, Melanie Marie Collins (Lee) of Krypton, Hope Estep of Chavies; Jennifer Lee Couch (Charles) of Scottsburg, Ind.; two brothers, Marion Estep, Jr. (Sally) of Hazard, Taylor Estep of Hazard; sister, Mary Engle (Lloyd) of Lost Creek; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Joseph Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Estep Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Leon Gilbert
Leon Gilbert, 63, of Buckhorn, died Wednesday, September 22 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Georgetown, OH, August 19, 1958 the son of the late Ralph and Pearl Gilbert. He loved fishing, was everybody’s mechanic, a Volunteer Firefighter with the Buckhorn Fire Department, and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Linda Willis.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Gilbert of Buckhorn; four daughters, Pearl Noble (Bobby) of Jackson, Stella Eversole (Martin) of Hyden; Victoria Sampsell (Nick) of Hazard, Melissa Gilbert (Wes) of Hazard; three sons, Midas Gilbert (Brandie) of Jackson, B.J. Gilbert (Tiffany) of Jackson, William Gilbert of Hazard; two sisters, Verna Shuler of Louisville, Wilma Feltner of Hazard; brother, Ray Gilbert of London; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and nine extended children.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at Altro Church of God with Christ Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites was performed by the Hazard-Perry D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Earl Howard
Earl David Howard, 81, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born March 12, 1940, the son of the late William “Bill” Howard and the late Lillie Mae Barnett Howard. He enjoyed fishing and watching U.K. Sports.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a host of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Cornia Howard; brother-in-law, Leonard Combs; sister-in-law, Eula Mae Combs; two nieces, Anna Ruth Stacy and Mary G. Browning; one nephew, Frank Howard; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Billy Ray Whitehead and Bob York officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
James Johnson
James Bradley “Bebo” Johnson, 73, of Chavies died Monday, September 27, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, April 14, 1948, the son of the late Elmer “Buttereye” Johnson and the late Sally Jones Johnson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his side by side. He loved his family and being outdoors, and was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Bradley Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Brandy Nicole “Nikki” Johnson-Stacy; brother, Charles Leon Johnson; two sisters, Judy Johnson-Combs and Mattie Kay Johnson-Terry.
He is survived by his special companion, Betty Bailey-Johnson of Chavies; two sisters, Sandra Johonson-Dixon (Hershel) of Hazard, Patty Johnson-Seals of Hazard; two grandchildren, Amberley Johnson of Chavies, James Garren Johnson of Chavies; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Hershel Dixon Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites will be performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64
Lavonne Jones
Lavonne Jones, 71, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Frank and Alpha Fields Jones. She was a homemaker. She loved her kids and grandkids, loved listening to music especially George Jones and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Mylanda) Oliver and Scott (Sheila) Oliver; five grandchildren, Haley Oliver, Kacie Oliver, Jayden Oliver, Abi Oliver, Blake Oliver and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Woodrow Jones, Frank Jones, Jr., Wayne Jones and the love of her life, R.L. Browning. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, with Bro. Dan Russell officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM Friday, October 1st at the funeral home. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.
Linda Lewis
Linda Sue Lewis, 67, of Viper, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born July 7, 1954, the daughter of Essie Caskey Miller and the late John Miller. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lewis; one sister, Ruby; and four brothers, Johnny, Paul, Jerry and Earl.
She is survived by two daughters, Terra Lewis of Viper, Becky McClure (Kenny) of Winchester; three sons, Chris Lewis (Suzanne) of Christopher, Shane Lewis (Natisha) of Hazard, Harold Salley (Susan) of Stanton; two sisters, Betty Tipton, Patty Tyra; four brothers, Rusty Miller, Emery Miller, Lonnie Miller, Jimmy Miller; 11 grandchildren including two special granddaughters, Cameron Maggard and Autumn Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Donnie Mize
Donnie Michael Mize, 36, of Busy, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his residence.
A graveside services was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 at Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy with William Morris officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Juanita Richie
Juanita Richie, 85, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
She was born November 23, 1935 the daughter of the late Joe and Nancy (Barker) Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life Marcus Ray Richie; sister Eudell Napier of Combs; brother Carlos Combs of Arizona; Sister Janice Roberts of Combs, and sister Wanda Faye Vikara of Virginia. Dear Mother, I am setting here thinking about your life and what you meant to me. I saw your strengths and your frailties but thought it all your faith never failed. I learned trials produce strength. I learned that real faith never waivers. I learned that love at its core is selfless and only wants what is best for others. I learned that quoting the Bible is totally different then living the Bible. I learned what true forgiveness looks like. I felt hands of correction and hands of mercy but both were always filled with love. I learned that above all that family is worth fighting for. I learned that a foe is only a stepping stone for higher ground. I learned to live one day at a time. And most of all I learned that there is one who sticks closer than a brother, he never sleeps nor slumbers and holds me in the palm of his hand. I thank God for you and the deep vein of faith that I was born into. My favorite key that you gave me is this: Always remember this is the dressing room not the ball room. This is just a temporary parting until we meet at the Masters gate.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda Stanfill of Mich., sons, Marcus Rickie of Fla., Jeffrey Richie of Tex., Michael Richie of Tex.; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 at Combs Church of God with Brother Roy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jerry Wyrick
Jerry Wayne Wyrick, 75, of Hazard, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, October 15, 1945, the son of the late Lewis Wyrick and the late Violet Cook Wyrick. He was a retired Teacher for the Perry County School System, attended the First Baptist Church of Hazard, and enjoyed fishing and old cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Davis Wyrick; two sons, Jamie Wyrick (Shae), Jason Wyrick (Bitsy) both of Hazard; four grandchildren, Tate Wyrick (Amanda), Lexie Wyrick, Skylar Wyrick and Harper Wyrick; and a loving host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 29 at First Baptist Church of Hazard with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Hazard.
