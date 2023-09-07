Christine Adams Boggs
Christine Adams Boggs, 70, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Buddy Turner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Orlo J Fisher
Orlo J. Fisher, 89, formerly of Talcum, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Berea.
He was born November 11, 1933, the son of the late Orlo Charles Fisher and the late Amanda Kauffman. He was a Minister for over 55 years. He served many years at the Talcum Mennonite Church. He also spent many years as the hospital Chaplin. He loved to do woodworking and carpentry work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Gingerich; one sister, Mary Ruth Fisher; and one brother, Robert Fisher.
He is survived by two daughters, Wanda Newman (Rob) of Paint Lick and Faith Slagell (Michael) of Thomas, Okla.; one son, Myron Fisher (Toni) of Richmond; five grandchildren, Randy Newman (Amy), Travis Newman (Brooke), Andrew Slagell, Joshua Slagell and Ben Fisher (Sidney); two great grandchildren, Carter and Aniyah; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Upperland Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bryanna Freeman
Bryanna Freeman, 20, of Vicco, died Friday, September 1, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born March 7, 2003, the daughter of Sheila Freeman and the late Christopher Stroud. She enjoyed playing cards, swimming, camping, listening to music and doing arts/crafts. She was always willing to help others.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three sisters, Haley Freeman, Catlynn Davis and Emily Davis; four brothers, Andrew Freeman, Terry Beverly, Andrew Beverly and Caleb Beverly; two aunts, Melissa Beverly (Amon) and Jessica Amburgey (Robert); paternal grandparents, Sam and Tamara Stroud; special friend, Kendell Davidson; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wagers officiating. Burial will follow in the Beverly Family Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Brown Langdon
Brown Langdon, 76, of Viper, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Leslie County, December 12, 1946, the son of the late George Langdon and the late Edna Begley Langdon. He was a member of Lone Pine Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Johnson; and two brothers, Albert and Tony Langdon.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa Thomas Langdon; one daughter, Stephanie Baker (Ed) of Bulan; three sons, Brown Langdon Jr (Linda) of Dwarf, Frank Velfling of Lexington and Randy Velfling (Ashley) of Georgetown; two sisters, Fancies Stidham of Krypton and Cora Davidson of Petersburg; four grandchildren, Makayla Stacy, Isaac Taylor, Paige Velfling and Karah Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Travis France officiating. Burial followed in the Langdon Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Curtis Morris
Curtis Morris, 83, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 4, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Troy Smith and Clifford Colwell officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Cemetery, Grassy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Linda Angela Grace Reid
Linda Angela Grace Reid, 29, of Avawam, died Monday, August 28, 2023, in Morehead.
She was born August 27, 1994, the daughter of the late Harold Hoskins and Dena Bailey. She was a mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one niece, Trinity Skye.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Reid; two sons, Urijah Reid and Nolan Reid; mother, Sandra Reid (Kenneth) of Avawam; father, Piercy Mullins of Yerkes; grandmother, Amanda Reid-Pearsall of Mich.; two sisters, Pearlie Hoskins (Taylor) of Hazard and Suzanne Fuson (Jesse) of Morehead; four brothers, Joel Hoskins of Winchester, Chance Neace of Hazard, Dalton Reid of Avawam and Michael Neace of Avawam; and a host of family and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Vernon Ritchie
Vernon Ritchie, 83, of Hazard, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
He was born February 28, 1940, the son of the late Elliott Ritchie and the late Elvira Deaton Ritchie. He was a retired mechanic for Starfire Coal Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Fugate Ritchie; one sister, Alma Grigsby; and one brother, Carlton Sizemore.
He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Carroll (Donnie) of Henderson; one son, Vernon Lynn Ritchie (Andrea) of Jackson; one brother, Harlan Ritchie of Paintsville; four grandchildren, Gavan Ritchie, Ryley Ritchie, Trevor Herald and Sara Carroll; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Colonel Boyd Stacy
Colonel Boyd Stacy, 76, of Hazard, died Monday, September 4, 2023 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 10 at Krypton Brethren Church. Military Rites will be performed by the Hazard Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ryan Edward Turner
Ryan Edward Turner, 38, died Sunday, August 27, 2023.
A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 3 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sherman Whitaker
Sherman Whitaker, 76, of Avawam, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born March 25, 1947, the son of the late John Whitaker and the late Flossie Combs Whitaker. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scouting for deer and eating ice cream. He loved to spend time with his family, his grandchildren being his pride and joy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Emmalene Whitaker; and four brothers, Charles, Earl, Edgar and Caddie Whitaker.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat Whitaker; two daughters, Kimberly Sizemore (Tim) of Berea, and Wanda K Browning (Eddie) of Hazard; one son, John Whitaker of Hazard; four sisters, Matilda Smith of Somerset, Laura Etta Lewis (Pearl) of Eubank, Shirley Lewis (Victor) of Wooton and Debbie Melton (Bill) of Wooton; one brother, Billy Ray Whitaker of Big Creek; three grandchildren, Alicia Rhodus (Daniel), Ashley Wells (Nathaniel) and Kianna Browning; four great grandchildren, Ashton, Layken, Braxton and Phoebe; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Victor Lewis officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
