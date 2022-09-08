Lillian Black
Lillian Maxine Black, 71, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Dwayne Blanton
Dwayne Blanton, 65, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, August 5, 1957, the son of the late George Shell and the late Easter Shell. He loved being outdoors.
He is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, Connie Addington of Viper; daughter, Joanna Blanton of Viper.
Visitations were held Friday, September 2, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Leroy Colwell
Leroy Colwell, 74, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Freddie Couch
Freddie Joe Couch, 73, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 22, 1949, the son of the late Lloyd Couch and the late Ollie Boggs Couch. He worked for L&N Railroad and CSX Railroad for over 40 years. He enjoyed working on cars and doing bodywork. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Elizabeth Everson; two brothers-in-law, Paul Little and Curt Eversole; and father and mother-in-law, Jack and Ida Mae Strong.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Couch; one son, Freddie Couch of Hazard; one sister, Shirley Little of Hazard; sister-in-law, Jackie Miller (Kenny) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 2, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
James Crase
James Dale “JD” Crase, 78, of Bulan, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was born December 14, 1943, the son of the late Charles Crase and the late Hazel Perkins Crase. He was a member of the Hardburly Baptist Church. He was a retired coal miner. He spent much of his spare time playing music where he referred to it as front porch pickin. He loved attending church and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Clarine Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Crase; two daughters, Lisa Carman of Adair County, Amy Comb (Hygie) of Hardburly; one son, Charles Crase (Joy) of Georgetown; honorary son, Christopher Fugate (Jairzinha) of Hebron; one sister, Mabel Gillihan; 11 grandchildren, Mark (Michelle), LeAndra (Steve), Tyler, Devin (Miranda), Andra, Robert, Tyler, Josh, Matt, Mario and Mia; 12 great grandchildren, Brandon, Anthony, Calcey, James, Jarod, Jordan, Kenzie, Amberly, Ethan, Isaac, Conner and Natalie; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Johnny Ambrose officiating. Burial followed in the Hardburly Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Deaton
Michael Deaton, 55, of Comb, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Combs.
He was born in Hazard, January 17, 1967, the son of the late Ira Southwood and the late Barbara Ann Deaton. He was an avid Bengals Football fan and loved fishing and fantasy football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-dad, Fred Owens; brother, Steve Southwood; great-nephew, Brayson Sebastian; one granddaughter; grandparents, Dewey and Pauline Deaton.
He is survived by his son, Lindon Joseph (Madison) of Las Vegas, Nev.; special son, Parker; daughter, Kristy Deaton of Combs; sisters, Melissa Maggard (Gary Neace) of Hazard, Patricia Godsey of Combs, Tracy Miller (Denny) of Hazard; one grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Roy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Deaton Family Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Donnie Eddington
Donnie Hugh Eddington, 66, of Jeff, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born November 2, 1955, the son of the late Corbett Eddington and the late Myrtle Sexton Eddington. He enjoyed body work, woodworking, fishing, hunting and building birdhouses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Eddington; one son, Brett Eddington (Carolyn) of Viper; two sisters, Jessie Caudill of Nancy and Brendia Eddington of Ala.; one brother, Roger Eddington of Ala.; three grandchildren, Braylynn, Carson and Carter; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Friday, September 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Sale officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
James Green
James Roger “J.R.” Green, 31, of Central Fall, RI, died Saturday, August 13, 2022.
He was born November 13, 1990, the son of James D. Green and Debra Spencer Green. He enjoyed fishing and living life to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sons, Bentley Blaze, Abe James and Isaac Corey; one sister, Janell Price; special aunt, Lelia Dickerson; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Family Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Smith
Elizabeth “Lib” Ann Smith, 60, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, November 28, 1961, the daughter of Juanita Ritchie and the late Alvin Ritchie. Elizabeth was an avid Nascar fan, especially #3 Dale Earnhardt.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cleveland Monroe Smith; son, Derek Monroe Smith; special mother, Mamie Jent; special father, Melvin Jent; aunts, Myrtle Noble, Maxine Eversole, and Faye Strunk; one brother, Junior Jent; one sister, Debra (Debbie) Renee Jent; sister-in-law, Yvonne Hall; her special life companion, Peekaboo.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Ronnie Hall, Ricky Lynn Jent; one sister, Darlene Bush (Doug); special sisters, Donna Combs, Rutha Grigsby; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Evelyn Smith
Evelyn Kaye Riley Smith, 69, of Paris, Tenn., at her daughter’s residence.
She was a homemaker and member of Bridge of Hope Church in Paris. Evelyn worked side-by-side with her husband in ministry for over 20 years, serving as church secretary, teacher, and ladies group leader. She most enjoyed the annual Christmas play and food ministry at the church. She loved to read, watch hummingbirds, enjoyed flowers, and loved collecting angels.
She was born in Hazard, October 13, 1952, the daughter of the late Melvin Riley and the late Lillie Noble Riley.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Freda Riley Standifer; and two brothers, Melvin Riley, Jr., and Eddie Riley.
She was married March 8, 1974, to her husband of 48 years, Rev. John R. Smith, who survives, of Paris.
Along with her husband, she is also survived by one daughter, Jenny (Trey) Wolfe of Bartlett, Tenn.; one son, John R. (Amanda) Smith, II of White House, Tenn.; her twin sister, Judy Riley (Jim) White of Prestonsburg; another sister, Debby Riley of Nicholasville; three brothers, Bobby (Carmen) Riley of Newport, Tenn., Randy Riley of Hazard, and Johnny Paul (Angie) Riley of Corbin; and four grandchildren, Natalee Sienna Campbell, Brylee Noelle Campbell, Raylee Evelyn Smith, and Levi Jameson Wolfe.
Funeral services held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 7 at Bridge of Hope Church, Paris, Tenn., with Rev. Glenn Burks officiating. Burial followed in the Memorial Cemetery, Paris, Tenn. Pallbearers were Eric Kelleher, Ronnie Sanders, David O’Brien, Eugene Whitt, Jeremy Poole, and Jerrod Savage.
This is a paid obituary.
Ollis Taylor
Ollis Glen Tayler, 82, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and Army passed away on September 01, 2022. He was born to Amos and Myrtle on May 5, 1940. He spent his childhood years living in Blue Diamond, located in Perry County.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; their daughters, Patricia, Teresa and Tracy; brothers, James and Wendell; sisters, Donna, Nadine, Marlene, Charlene and Linda. He also leaves behind four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He chased his dreams to serve in the armed forces at the age of 18. He was in the United States Army from 1957-1966 and the United States Air Force from 1967-1979. Throughout his 21 years of service, he was able to travel the world. He served in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Gordon, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Wurtsmith, Michigan, Bien Hoa and Danag Vietnam, South Korea, France, Thailand and his favorite place that he spent time was in the Philippines.
At the age of 27 he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of a technical sergeant. Sergeant Taylor flew an aerial reconnaissance mission against infiltration routes being used by opposing forces. He destroyed several hostile supply areas which earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was also awarded a Bronze Star Air Medal with nine oak leaf clusters for his 135 combat flights. The highest award one can achieve is the Purple Heart. He received his when he was wounded while flying over hostile territory in Laos, Southeast Asia.
Everyone who knew him felt his big heart and giving nature. He loved spending time bird watching, walking around in his yard looking at flowers and hunting for rabbits, squirrels and ginseng. He loved his family dearly and spent countless hours with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In his later years he lived a quiet life, but loved to reminisce about his past adventures and was exceptionally proud of the Duke of Hazard and Kentucky Colonel awards presented to him by the governor of Kentucky for his accomplishments and outstanding service to his community. He will be missed every day until we see each other again.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV Rites were performed by Hazard 64
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.