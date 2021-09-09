William Adkins
William “Bill” Adkins, 85, of Viper, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Lothair, August 28, 1936, the son of the late Ben and Opal Adkins. He was a Veteran who proudly served in the United States Air Force for over 10 years. He was a Coal Miner and owner/operator of Adkins Hydraulics until his retirement. He also was a faithful member of the Community Baptist Church at Viper. He was a devoted Christian who loved to sing and preach the gospel. His greatest joy was when all the family was together; his love never failed.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Michael and Elbert.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Adkins of Viper; son, Billy Wayne Adkins (Lisa) of Viper; two daughters, Kathy Sue Combs (Roger) of Viper, Carolyn Ann Adkins of Viper; two half-brothers, Donnie Hall of Viper, Elmer Hall of Viper; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private family funeral service was held for immediate family due to health and covid concerns. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Valeria Cress Bailey
Valeria Cress Bailey, 49, of Slemp, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Harlan, September 23, 1971, the daughter of the late Chester Cress and the late Delphia Kilburn Cress. She attended the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Leatherwood and enjoyed spending time with her son.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one step-son, Timmithy Ray Williams.
She is survived by her companion, Jimmy Williams; one son, Zachary Chester Williams; one step-son, Jimmithy “Bo” Williams; one step-daughter, Gina Williams; two sisters, Veronica Shepherd (Tim) of Delphia, Brenda Halcomb (Pipe) of Delphia; one brother; Darrell Cress (Martha) of Slemp; eight step Grandchildren; one step great grandchild; fur baby; Lola; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 3, at Cornettsville Church of the Lord Jesus Christ with Arnold Shepherd and Shafter Shepherd officiating. Burial followed in the Cornett Cemetery, Beechfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Larry Fugate
Larry “Tater” Fugate, 59, of Slemp, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born February 9, 1962, the son of the late Sam Fugate and the late Lois Campbell Fugate. He was a retired coal miner. He was a member of McIntosh Church of God. He enjoyed spending his time four wheeling and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Blount and Glenda Fields; and one brother, Jimmy Ray Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Fannie Fugate; two sons, Larry Wayne Fugate (Missy) of Slemp, Garry Michael Fugate of Slemp; four sisters, Teresa Day (Robert) of Wooton, Tonda Napier of Wooton, Linda Stidham (Junior) of Grassy, Chick Johnson (Johnny Ray) of Smilax; brother-in-law; David Bowling (Tracy), London; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Kilburn (Jerry), Wooton; one grandchild, Aiden Michael Fugate; four special great nieces and nephews; Blake, Lindsey, Peyton and Emma; and a host of nieces, nephews, Family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, September 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Evalee Hollins
Evalee Hollins, 86, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond.
She was born August 31, 1934, the daughter of the late Estill Jent and the late Susan Lewis Jent. She was a member of the Bull Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. She loved to fish, play rook and play dice. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She has a passion of cooking and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hollins; three brothers, Hubert, Thomas and Raymond Jent; and six sisters, Corina Bates, Geneva Perl, Ellen Faye Asher, Carolyn Sue Miller, Barbara Ann Jent and Lucille Jent.
She is survived by one son, Robert Hollins of Richmond; two sisters, Lena Beckley of Florence, Phyllis Owens (Doug) of Hazard; three brothers, John S. Jent (Glenda) of Ind., Elmer Jent (Pat) of Happy, Leroy Jent (Evelyn) of Tenn.; three grandchildren, Robert William Hollins, Arianna Kaylee Hollins and Andrew Nickalas Hollins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Jent Family Cemetery, Letcher County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Anna Faye Hudson
Anna Faye Hudson, 84, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born November 1, 1936, the daughter of the late John Cannon Combs and the late Mahala Godsey Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Watson Eugene Hudson; one sister, Dorothy Robinson; and six brothers, Clifford, Samuel, Orville, Elmer, Pearl and Astor.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Pence (Kenneth) of Hazard, Roberta Caldwell of Ind.; one son, Gregory Hudson of Ary; 11 grandchildren, Shannon, Kenneth, Jolene, Crystal, Michael, Samantha, Kristina, Amber, Jackie, Amanda and TJ; 22 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Engle Cemetery, Trace Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Edward Kirkland
Edward “Banjo” Kirkland, 65, of Bonnyman, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Middletown, New York, February 13, 1956 the son of Geneva Brock and the late Willis Kirkland. He worked 48 years in Surface Mining, he loved operating backhoes, dozers, excavators and loaders. He loved helping others, camping, fishing, spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren.
In addition his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, David Baker; sister, Janice Kirkland; grandparents, Herbert and Marie Phipps; nephew, Jeremy Kirkland.
In addition to his mother, Geneva Brook (Reed) he is survived by his wife, Jackie Kirkland of Lower Second Creek; children, Crystal McCoy (Kevin) of Bell Co., Sumer Combs (DeWayne) of Acup, Juanita Kirkland (Jason) of Richmond, Jordan Grigsby of Lower Second Creek; sisters, Cathy Hensley (David) of Va., Kay Princinsky of Tenn.; brothers, Weldon Kirkland (Teresa) of Bell Co., Scott Baker (Becky) of Bell Co.; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 5, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins and Travis France officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Family Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Shirley McDaniel
Shirley McDaniel, 78, of Busy, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Busy, January 16, 1943 the daughter of the late Ova Brewer, Ruth Gross and Solomon Gross. She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, loved her family and friends. She enjoyed her animals and watching the birds, and loved her crafts.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McDaniel; sons, Charles “Chockie” Herald, Ricky Herald, and Mike Herald; daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Herald; grandson, Kristopher George Herald.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Terry ( Leroy) of Maytown, Karen Howard (Bruce Skidmore) of Harlan; sister, Carol “Bess” Noyes ( James) of Busy; brothers, Lonnie Gross (Maxine) of Busy, Larry Gross (Jolyn) of Busy, Brant Gross (Jackie) of Hazard, James “Bimbo” Gross (Lisa) of Busy; special aunts, Shelby Jean Gay and Kathleen Popp; special sister, Beverly Gross; special granddaughter, Tracy Dixon (Mark); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Gross and James Noyes officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Manuel Jackson Moore III
Manuel Jackson Moore lll, 45, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his residence in Nancy.
He was born in Hazard, the son of Manuel J Moore Jr. and Helen Kaye (Jones) Moore of Hazard. He loved a lot; he loved his family immensely. In addition to his parents, and husband, Jackson held a fond place in his heart for special nieces, Gracelynn Cheyenne and Lillian Nevaeh Moore, and his cousin, Dewey Smith Jr. who was like a brother to him. He also loved old cars that went fast and loved his fur babies Jade and Rizzo. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Gracie Jones, and paternal grandparents Manuel and Geraldine Moore.
In addition to his parents Jackson is survived by his spouse, Craig Brandon Lewis and one brother, Brian Lynn Moore.
A private family service at the Moore’s home in Hazard will be held to celebrate Jackson’s life. Inurnment will be in the Moore Family Cemetery on Upper 2nd Creek in Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Lakes Funeral Home
Danny Edward Napier
Danny Edward Napier, 60, of Hazard, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born April 10, 1961, the son of James and Ozma Napier. He was an avid lover of ball cards, hotwheels, Indian Artifacts and Harley Davidson memorabilia. He enjoyed car shows.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Johnnie Napier; one son, Ryan Keith Napier (Chrissie) of Hazard; two sisters, Edna Mae Lee of Hazard, Altie Faye Combs of Hazard; one grandchild, Ryan Christian Daniel Napier; two nieces, Tonya Adams (Jason) and Melissa Maggard (Aronld); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial will follow in the Eversole Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Donnie Stidham
Donnie Stidham, 68, of Busy, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard. January 3, 1953 the son of the late Morris Stidham and the late Grace Morris Stidham. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Geraldine Hoskins and Geneva Sizemore; three brothers, Morris Jr. Stidham, Roy Stidham, and Marshall Stidham.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anna Stidham of Busy; three daughters, Donna (Gary Deaton) of Busy, Theresa Toler of Busy, Rachel Stidham of Busy; one brother, Vern Stidham (Betty) of Mich.; four sisters, Aileen Salisbury of Kendallville, Ind., Hager Owens of Kendallville, Ind., Mary Stidham of Hazard, Audrey Neace of Dice; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Nathaniel Collins and Larry Gross officiating. Burial will follow in the Scalem Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sheree W. Thompson
Sheree W. Thompson, 70, of Chavies, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 30, 1951, the daughter of the late Scott Whitaker and the late Jewell Nora Fugate Whitaker. She was a teacher for many years in the Perry County School System. Then after retirement she became an auditor for the department of education.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Thompson; one daughter, Alicia Hoskins (Greg) of Chavies; step mother, Blanche Whitaker; one sister, Joan King (Haven) of Chavies; one step brother, Larry Robinson (Deana) of Jackson; nephew, Scott King (Kim); four step grandchildren, Colby Hoskins (Alexa), Zach Hoskins, Alex Hoskins and Taylan Hoskins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, September 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Gary Bellamy and Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Red Hill Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Willa Mae Smith Wilson
Willa Mae Smith Wilson, 97, of Pedro, OH, passed away peacefully of Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare n Ironton, OH.
She was born in Glomawr, January 7, 1924, the daughter of the late William and Malvery Combs Smith. She was the youngest of eight children, with six older sisters and one older brother. She was trained as a cook in Cincinnati, Ohio prior to World War II. During the war, she was a rivetter at Baldwin Piano Company, where she made bomb racks for B-29 planes. She also worked for Lawrence County General Hospital for 24 years as a STNA and continued to do private duty until she was 75 years old.
In addition to her parents, siblings, husband and daughter, she was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law: Donna Wilson and Patricia Wilson; a son-in-law, Herl Thomas Miller; and a great granddaughter, Alexis Stewart.
She married her late husband, James Edward Wilson, after the war and moved to Pedro, Ohio. They had six children: William Wilson of Pedro; Iris Miller of Ironton; James David Wilson of Sabina, Ohio; Ronald Wilson of Pedro, Ohio; Helen Wilson of Huntington, WV, and the late Mary French. She had 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pine Grove, Ohio. She leaves behind a long legacy of love of God, family, and church.
Visitation will be at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 PM in Saint Mary's Catholic Church of Pine Grove, 1059 Co. Rd 26, Ironton, Ohio with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Willa's honor to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Lawrence O'Toole in Ironton.
