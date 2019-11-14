Nelson Bowling
Nelson Bowling, 92, of Yerkes, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Bowling Town, December 3, 1926, the son of the late Woolery Bowling and the late Vinia Bowling. He loved hunting, fishing and raising gardens. He was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Mae Bowling and two children, James Bowling and Doris Bowling.
He is survived by two grandsons, James Bowling (Melissa) of Hazard, Jeffrey Bowling (Ashley) of Vicco; great grandson, Nelson Bowling of Hazard; two great granddaughters, Madison Bowling of Hazard, Kisha Colwell of Hazard; nephew, Anthony (Shondra) of Big Creek; daughter-in-law, Janet Bowling of Yerkes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12pm Thursday, November 14, at the Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church with Pastor Keith Stidham and Rev. Johnny Ambrose officiating. Burial will follow in the Ambrose Family Cemetery, Colwell Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites will be performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64
Brenda Collier
Brenda Sue Collier, 71, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Hazard ARH.
She was born July 5, 1948, the daughter of the late William Miller and the late Anna Adams Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Collier; four brothers, Billy Miller, Charles Miller, Jimmy Miller and Roger Miller; five sisters, Lynn Katherine Miller, Marie Miller, Glenna Hall, Carol Walters and Susie Hurt.
She is survived by one daughter, Crystal Baker (Dewey) of Yeaddiss; five sons, Robert Collier (Marty) of Hazard, Carl Collier (Delores) of Hazard, James Collier (Crystal) of Ind., John Collier of Hazard, Arnold Collier of Hazard; two sisters, Jean Brewer of Hazard, Debbie Young of Hazard; special friends, Kat and Roy Barnett; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dougie Adams officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Collier Cemetery, Leslie County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Manda Engle
Manda Engle, 72, of Viper, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Stratton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations towards burial expenses.
Rosetta Feltner
Rosetta Feltner, 70, of Lexington, formerly of Busy, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Saint Joseph Hospice.
She was born in Hazard, November 11, 1948, the daughter of the late Harrison Hamblin and the late Goldie Hamblin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Hamblin, James Hamblin and Carl Hamblin; two sisters, Helen Hamblin and Loretta Hamblin.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Carter Feltner of Lexington; four sons, James Haddix (Marsha) of Lexington, Charles Haddix of Lexington, David Haddix of Lexington, Bernie Dwayne Haddix of Lexington; three brothers, Ernest Couch of Berry, Charles Hamblin of Busy, Herbie Hamblin of Busy; four sisters, Lois Tucker of Jeffersonville, Ind., Linda Myles of Dixon, Ind., Brenda Procter of Dixon, Ind., Audrey French of Georgetown, Ind.; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Cemetery, Grassy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
John Knight
John Wayne Knight, 74, of Alton, MO., formally of Perry County, Died Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was born September 27, 1945, the son of the late Arthur Carl Knight and the late Monett Mead Knight. He was retired from General Motors, as well as a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gaylene and Mary E.; five brothers, Kenneth, T.G., Robert, Jack and Bud.
He is survived by his wife, Sanab Knight; five daughters, Chiab, Juiwanna, Lentawn, Gwyn and Coco; two sons, Chong and Nick; two brothers, Larry and Tim; three sisters, Bobbie, Vella Faye and Midge; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 9 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ralph Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Knight Cemetery, Fourseam. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV rites were given by Hazard DAV Chapter 64.
Helen Miller
Helen Josephine Miller, 66, of Lost Creek, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her residence
She was born in Perry County, December 6, 1952, the daughter of Nancy Ann Godsey and the late Jimmy Miller. She was a member of the Millertown Baptist Church.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Gracie Eversole; two brothers, Mark Miller and Henry Miller.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband, David Miller; one daughter, Lisa Neace (Philip) of Rowdy; two sons, James Lee Miller (Brenda) of Lost Creek, Paul “Duke” Miller (Mary) of Lost Creek; two sisters, Martha Neace of Lost Creek, Linda Carol Miller of Lost Creek; six brothers, Donnie Miller of Ind., Charlie Miller of Ind., App Miller of Little Buckhorn, Noah Miller of Lost Creek, Michael Miller of Lost Creek, Raymond Miller of Lost Creek; seven grandchildren, Rodney, Brittany, Joshua, Tildy, Clay, Paul David and Krista; five great grandchildren, Bentley, Gage, Ava, Brody and Owen; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at the Miller Town Church with Noah Miller and Calvin Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the David & Helen Miller Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Manford Pratt
Manford “Ratt” Pratt, 48, of Sunman, Ind., died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1971, the son of Manford and Drucilla (Mitchell) Pratt. He was a self-employed laborer and loved being outdoors; he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Vickie Pratt; one step-son, Brandon (Jella) Pugh of Milan, Ind.; one step-daughter, Heather Pugh of Louisville; two sisters, Melondy (Danny) Williams of Cornettsville, Penny (Richard) Peters of Three Oaks, Mich.; two grandchildren, Xavier and Alexander Pugh; two special nieces, Tenille Combs and Andrea Lewis; special cousin, Jimmy Mitchell; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1pm-3pm Thursday, November 14, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
