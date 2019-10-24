Wallace Begley
Wallace Begley, 76, of Combs, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at his residence.
He was born April 24, 1943, the son of the late Logan Begley and the late Reley Bowling Begley. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a retired mail carrier for the Postal Service. He was an avid Hazard sports fan where he enjoyed taking pictures at the games. He loved to travel and sightsee at all the local state parks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Garbit and Bill Begley; two sisters, Georgia Mae Messer and Mary Helen Cornett; and two nieces, Lucille Barnett and Janice Garbit.
He is survived by one daughter, Missy Clemons (Brian) of Hazard; two grandchildren, T.J. Clemons and John Logan Wallace Clemons; special niece, Brenda Cornett; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dana Feltner and Rev. Lyndon Barger officiating. Burial followed in the Southeast Veterans Cemetery, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the Eastern KY Veterans Center.
This is a paid obituary.
Odellee Caudill
Odellee Caudill, 71, of Viper, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Donald Brown and Ricky Coots officiating. Burial will follow in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be singed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Michael Feltner
Michael Feltner, 62, of Busy, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
He was born July 23, 1957, the son of the late Bill Feltner and the late Ruth Campbell Feltner. He was a member of the Big Willard Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Feltner; one daughter, Sherry Neace (Carlos) of Krypton; two sons, William Feltner of Second Creek, Michael Paul Feltner of Viper; two sisters, Freda Duncan (Shannon) of London, Freda Mae Richmond (Jeff) of Vanceburg; two brothers, Carter Feltner (Rose) of Lexington, Ken Adams of Busy; five grandchildren, Sarah Neace, Courtney Neace, Austin Neace, Daniel Feltner and Dustin Feltner; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Clarence Howard, Ralph Howard Jr., Everett Spencer officiating. Burial followed in the Feltner Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Angela Fugate
Angela Ranee’ Michienzi Fugate, 46, of Hazard, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 31, 1973, the daughter of Mark Michienzi (Sherry) and Debbie Jones (Steve). She was a member of Davidson Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Varra Janean Collins.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Fugate; two daughters, Eleri Brennan Fugate, Gracecen Quinn Fugate; one son, Aiden Maguire Fugate; one sister, Dana Michienzi; two brothers, Matthew Michienzi, Michael Michienzi (Vanessa); in-laws, David and Helen Fugate; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at the Hunter Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Youmans and Rev. Roy Hodson officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenneth Grigsby
Kenneth Lloyd Grigsby, 67, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at U.K. Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Grover Hurt Jr.
Grover Hurt Jr., 73, of Hazard died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Daniel Madden officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Norma Messer
Norma Jean Messer, 80, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, March 2, 1939, the daughter of the late Luther Bishop and the late Pearl Davis Bishop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Messer; son, Gary Messer; sister, Geraldine Charles; and four brothers, Ervin Bishop, Arvin Bishop, Alvin Bishop and Rex Moore; and companion, Jack Eversole. She loved working with her flowers, playing games, U.K. Basketball, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by four sons, Jesse Messer of Hazard, Jimmy Eversole, Larry Eversole and Jeffery Eversole all of Big Creek; four daughters, Donna Brashear, Mary Messer, Georgia Moss (Larry) all of Hazard, Ena Eversole of Big Creek; 13 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie “Butch” Pennington. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Teresa Mullins
Teresa Ann Mullins, 55, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, January 25, 1964, the daughter of the late Roscoe Mullins and the late Betty Jo Sculley Mullins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ray Mullins. She loved playing basketball, yard selling, shopping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three brothers, Jimmy Mullins (Eula) of Hazard, Randy Baker (Kathy) of Stanton, Bruce Mullins of Hazard; two sisters, Cletta Miller (Oscar) of Chavies, Barbara Johnson (Zon) of Hazard; special nephews, Randall Miller, Ed Miller, Stephen Mullins and Fallon, Brian Baker, and Jacob Baker; special nieces, Jessica Mullins, Brucilla Johnson, Crystal Johnson, Kim Delaney and Scott; special friends, Kenneth Fugate (Lisa), Doug Maggard (Juanita); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at the Red Hill Baptist Church with Claude Miller and A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Red Mill Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Rex Salyers
Rex Salyers, 66, of Chavies, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born December 02, 1952, the son of the late Kelly Salyers and the late Alice Turner Salyers. He was retired from the City of Hazard and attended Victory Light House Pentecostal Church. He was an avid U.K. sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Chenault; four brothers, James, Joe, Bobby and Robert Salyers; and one grandson, Colton Taylor Cornett.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Salyers; one daughter, Angie Cornett (Darrell) of Christopher; one son, Jonathan Salyers of Hazard; one sister, Louise Salyers of Hazard; special brother-in-law, Taylor Gwin Jr.; special sister-in-law, Sharon Salyers; four grandchildren, Lillian Cornett, Brayden Cornett, Brennan Barker and Brantley Barker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at the Ten Mile Pentecostal Church with Billy Vanover officiating. Burial followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Ten Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Rick Tricker
Rick Duane Tricker, 59, of Bulan, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hazard ARH.
He was born December 22, 1959, the son of Shirley Hurt Tricker and the late John Tricker.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Pat Tricker; one daughter, Melissa Shelton (Kenneth) of Knott County; one son, Brandon Tricker (Tiffany) of Chavies; one brother, Ronald Tricker of Bonnyman; five grandchildren, Jeffery Couch, Addison Tricker, Jaxon Tricker, Kasen Tricker and Kambrie Tricker; special friend, JR Henderickson; beloved pet, Candice; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, October 25, at the County Line Community Church with Rev. Anthony Mullins and Rev. Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Eversole Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.