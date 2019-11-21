Winford Campbell
Winford Eugene Campbell, 81, of Bonnyman, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, March 20, 1938 the son of the late Sherman Campbell and the late Mae Coomer Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Deaton Campbell; two sons, Michael Campbell and Tim Deaton; one sister, Barb Napier; two brothers, Deno Campbell and Sherman Campbell Jr.
He is survived by one daughter, Linda Mitchell (Jessica) of Bonnyman; one sister, Christine Coomer; four grandchildren, Timothy Deaton II (Chad), Stephen Brashear (Jessica), Jessica Deaton (Deanna), Jena Brashear (Mike); four great grandchildren, Cheyenne, Autumn, Taleah and Jake; four great-great-grandchildren, Niah, Balen, Emery and Avianna; one special son, Hargis Henson (Mike); and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Hazard Health and Rehab Center. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home.
This is a paid obituary.
Elmer Causey
Elmer Causey, 64, of Viper, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Leslie County, January 27, 1955, the son of the late Felix Causey and the late Ida Farler Causey. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a retired underground coal miner and a United States Marine Corp Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Causey and one sister, Manda Engle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Fields Causey; three daughters, Valarie Causey of Viper, Sherry Branson (James) of Viper, Samantha Cole of Viper; one brother, Lonnie Causey (Teresa) of Viper; one sister, Nancy Adams of Prestonsburg; five grandchildren, Shelby Causey, Jazmin Bryant, Kolby Foulon, Kasey Clark and Sofia Causey; special friend, Robbie Ratliff; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Billy Joe Lewi and Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
“A.B.” Combs
Arnold Bige “A.B.” Combs, 94, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born April 10, 1025, the son of the late Bradly Combs and the late Myrtle Combs. He was a United States Navy Veteran; he retired from L&N Railroad as a yardmaster. While working the railroad he always managed to help his wife and mother-in-law maintain their restaurants. He worked as a locksmith for over 20 years serving four counties. He was a lifetime member of the Hazard Masonic Lodge also becoming a Shriner. In his free time he enjoyed coin and stamp collecting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Jean Gross Combs; two brothers, J.W. Combs and Buford Combs; one nephew, William Victor Gross.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lindon of Hazard; special neighbors, Andy Cornett, Don Fields and Elbert Hagens; and a host of special and loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, at the Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Laurel Point Cemetery, Buckhorn. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie John Gross, John Frank Gross, Jimmy Osborne, J. William Combs, Lucien Trumbo, Roy Trumbo and Jim Sidwell. Active pallbearers, Bobby Graves, Donald Graves, Charles Trumbo, Chad Feltner, Mike Sims and John Trumbo. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to the Buckhorn Children’s Center.
This is a paid obituary.
Ray Combs
Ray Combs, 67, of Viper died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born June 1, 1952, the son of the late Rado Combs and the late Mary Ruth Messer Combs. He was retired from Combs Logging.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Layne Combs; three brothers, Calvin, Jasper and LG Combs; two sisters, Corene Combs and Betty Sumner; special aunt, Barbara Messer; and mother-in-law, Minerva Layne.
He is survived by three daughters, Anna Riddle (Terry) of Viper, Heather Huff (Scotty) of Redfox, May Combs of Viper; one son, Donnie Combs (Stephanie) of Russell Springs; six sisters, Irene Combs of Vicco, Lorene Chaney of Vicco, Edith Couch of Vicco, Daisy Beverly of Vicco, Ernestine Spencer of Happ, and Linda Sumner of Vicco; nine grandchildren, Savannah, Jerry, Treston, Robert, Makenzee, Isabella, Sebastian, Luke and Shad; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Calvary Bible Church with Mark Beverly and Donnie Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruth Hudson
Ruth Hudson, 85, of Hazard, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Hazard Nursing Home.
She was born February 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Willie Walters and the late Rosa Combs Walters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Rocky” Hudson; one daughter, Tina Lee Hudson; four brothers, Mark, Luke, Ernest and Bobby Lee Walters.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Sasha Miller (Roger Sumner), Ashley Miller (Sean Wood); three great grandchildren, Brittney Hendon, Blake Hendon and Madison Miller; two special nieces, Brenda Walters and Leslie Walters; special daughter-in-law, Peggy Gandy; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Buddy Turner and Rev. Eric Napier officiating. Burial followed in the Curt Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward the funeral expenses.
This is a paid obituary.
Hiram Jent
Hiram Jent, 70, of Chavies, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Sassafras, May 16, 1949, the son of the late Noah Jent and the late Rellia Rice Jent. He was a salesman for the Moore Potato Chip Company for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Vanover and Olzia Williams; six brothers, Lloyd, Willie, Jasper, Harrison, Alger and Charles Jent.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Bailey Jent; one daughter, Judy Bowling (Michael) of London; one son, Danny Jent (Vanessa) of Hazard; two sisters, Edith Allmond of Grapevine, Patricia Cullers of Lost Creek; two brothers, Paul Jent of Napfor, Randall Joe Jent of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Derrick Tyler Abner, Austin Blake Abner, Megan Jent, Brittany Nicole Combs; one great-grandchild, Adalyn; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Herbert Hicks officiating. Burial followed in the Bailey-Fugate Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Rachel Jones
Rachel Marie Jones, 62, of Bonnyman died Friday, November 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Elden Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Ritchie Family Cemetery, Ned. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
Johnny Napier
Johnny “Johnny Bear” Napier, 54, of Chavies, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 1, 1965; he was preceded in the death by his parents, Wilbur and Polly Napier; biological father, John Jr. Miller; and one sister, Ezora “Jody” Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Angila Napier; one daughter, Megan Napier; one son, Johnathan Napier; three sisters, Charlene Stidham (John), Edna Napier, Elfie Coyle; biological mother, Mary Jane Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Wilkie Saylor officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenneth Neace
Kenneth David Neace, 44 of Jackson, died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Ida Patrick
Ida Lee Strong Patrick, 84, of Hazard, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Perry County, April 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Lige Strong and the late Della Vermillion Strong.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Odis Patrick; one son, Rick Patrick; one daughter, Sandy Lee Patrick Oliver; two brothers, Jack and Bob Strong; two sisters, Maxine Berryman and Tootsie Fields.
She is survived by one son, Wayne Patrick of Bulan; two sisters, Linda Walters of Bulan, Gail Begley of Somerset; four grandchildren, Mark, Blaize, Hannah and Zack; one great grandchild, Jackson; one special niece, Tracey Helton; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private burial will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.