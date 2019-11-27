Enos Banks
Enos Truman Banks, 77, of Vicco, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 at the Tree of Life Church with Billy Banks officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Eugene Callahan
Eugene Callahan, 89, of Cornettsville, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 1, 1930, the son of the late Manon Callahan and the late Lizzie Ison Callahan. He was a United States Marine Veteran and a retired mechanic. He was a member of the Community Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Newsome Callahan; two brothers, Bud and Homer Callahan; one sister, Edna Brashear; daughter-in-law, Tonya Callahan; one grandson, Torrance Callahan; and one great grandson, Jon Aaron Callahan.
He is survived by one daughter, Linda Creech (Jack) of Slemp; two sons, Tony Callahan of Cornettsville, Mike Callahan of Cornettsville; special friend, Robert Amburgey; six grandchildren, Shaun Creech, Nick Callahan, Brandon Callahan, Blake Callahan, Jaclyn Lewis and Andie Callahan; 19 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Scott Halcomb officiating. Burial followed in the Callahan Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Combs
Joyce Faye Combs, 82, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, October 29, 1937, the daughter of the late Cecil Noble and the late Lula Godsey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Douglas “Boozer” Noble and J.B. Noble; three sisters, Bobbie Jean Jones, Neil Thacker and Rosa Lee Campbell.
She is survived by her husband, O.K. Combs; two daughters, Linda Joy Combs of Hazard, Regina Gail Strong (Timbo) of Frankfort; two sisters, Nancy Combs of Bulan, Wanda Noble of Krypton; two brothers, Dean Noble of Hazard, Denny Ray Noble of Chavies; five grandchildren, Jessica Leedy (J.B.), Candace Combs (Randall Keith), Ridge Gorman (Emily), Chelsey Young (Nick), Timberly White(Freddie); nine great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Noble Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy Cornett
Dorothy Alice Gross Cornett, 96, formerly of Hazard, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Harrodsburg.
She was born in Buckhorn, the daughter of the late John C. and Alice Baker Gross. She was a retired Deputy Sheriff for 14 years in the Perry County Sheriff’s Department and was a bookkeeper for Kentucky River Coal Company and East Kentucky Carpet. She was a 1940 graduate of Buckhorn High School and obtained an accounting degree at Fugazzi Business College. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Lothair Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Cornett; great grandson, Jacob Reid; and her sister, Lelia Engle.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Donald) Tressler of Frankfort; sister, Betty Jo Miller of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Jacqueline (Bo) Cornett of Hazard, Larry “Bear” (Kaitlin) Blackburn of Versailles, Adam (Mindy) Tressler of Ind., Paris Tressler of Fla., six great-grandchildren, one great great grandson and a very special niece, Caroline Miller.
A service to celebrate her life was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, at Lothair Community Church, with Rev. Dana Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home of Versailles.
Memorials are suggested to Kentucky River Animal Shelter, 194 Animal Shelter Lane, Hazard, KY 41701.
The guestbook may be signed at www.blackburnandward.com.
Joyce Jolly
Joyce S. Jolly, 87, of Hazard, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in LaFollette, Tenn., January 10, 1932, the daughter of the late Hubert Sharp and the late Nell Harless Sharp. She was a school teacher, homemaker, claims representative for the Social Security Administration as well as a member of the Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church where she was very active in the Makate Circle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer June Jolly; one sister, Nellie June Coulter.
She is survived by her loving husband, J. Marvin Jolly Sr.; one son, James Jolly Jr. (Judy) of Hazard; two grandchildren, James M. Jolly III “Trey” (Kristian) of Louisville, Alex Butler Jolly (Savannah) of Hunterville, N. Car.; one great grandchild, Aldon James Jolly; special niece, Fredda Joyce Lazada (Joseph); special friends, Betty Jane Combs and Helen Wells; God-daughter, Debra Combs; caregivers, Sheila, Elva, Alisha, Traci; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Bowman Memorial Methodist Church with Glenn Cox officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Scott Lucero
Scott Joseph Davis Lucero, died Thursday, November 21, 2019.
He was born February 4, 1965.
Scott grew up in Highland, Indiana with his parents, brother, and two strong grandmothers, Hazel and Mona. He graduated from Purdue University and came to Kentucky to pursue a Master’s Degree in English at the University of Kentucky. Scott began his teaching career in 1992 at Hazard Community College, back when it was a UK satellite college. He taught composition, literature, and his greatest love, creative writing. Through his classes he touched the lives of so many students, encouraging them to find their truth and write it.
When Scott first came to Hazard, he tuned in to Appalshop’s volunteer radio station, WMMT. There he heard popular DJ Starvin’ Marvin play the song “Swingin’” three times in a row, claiming “That’s just a good song, right there.” Scott called WMMT on the spot and signed up to be a volunteer DJ. Indeed, his many adoring fans would organize their Friday afternoons around his “Stay Human” show, and one of his greatest delights was to hear that people were listening so he could give them shout-outs.
Later, Scott founded Evening With Poets, a celebration of poetry and writing held each year at Hazard Community and Technical College. The event grew over the years to feature such notable writers as Gurney Norman, Frank X. Walker, Jim Webb, and Wendell Berry. For many of us, the sight of him standing in the back of the library looking out over a sea of people, beaming with pride, will be forever engraved in our memories.
Scott took great joy in his children, Carson and Lily, and his step-children, Caleb and Kate. He was a devoted and loving father. His son Carson said it best: “Everything good or kind in me, I got from Dad. He was the kindest person I knew, and one of the funniest.” He leaves a legacy of love, humor, and integrity that his children will carry through life.
In July, 2019, Scott married the absolute love of his life, Beth Davis Lucero. Those who loved him know that he was never happier in his life than when he was with Beth. It is truly tragic that their story was cut so short, but all who love them are grateful that they got to share their love with each other and all of us.
He is survived by his son, Carson Williams-Lucero; his daughter, Lily Williams-Lucero; his wife, Beth Davis Lucero; his brother Craig; his sister-in-law Melissa; his parents Joe and Barbara; two step-children, Kate and Caleb Lewis; the Williams family; a very special niece—Rowena Dawhare, and a host of family and friends who loved him immensely.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that mourners donate to Appalshop’s WMMT or the charity of their choice. Scott used to joke that when he died, he wanted everybody to pretend nothing had happened, and when people asked, we should all say: “That guy? Yeah, I haven’t seen him in a while.” He believed that the body is just a vehicle for the soul, and loved the Walt Whitman verse below. We know Scott’s spirit will continue to inspire all of us, and that his soul is now free to fly high. He would want us all to live large, to buy flowers for no reason, to read poems out loud, to listen to good music, to choose our meals with all the seriousness and care that we choose a book, a partner, or a passion, and to love with all our hearts.
No services scheduled at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard
This is a paid obituary.
Christine Napier
Christine Napier, 62, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born October 5, 1957, the daughter of the late Thurman “Buck” Napier and the late Garnett Faye Smith Napier. She was a retired Furniture liquidator. She was baptized at the New Mount Zion Old Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Devin Ashley (Waylon Colwell) of Franklin; one brother, Wayne Napier (Danna) of Hazard; five grandchildren, Madison Walker, Jacob Walker, Zander Colwell, Grayson Colwell and Amber Colwell; special aunt, Wilma Jones; special nieces, Sydney and Harper; special friend, Jeremy Walker; and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial services was held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Emeline Spicer
Emeline Spicer, 80, of Busy, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was born August 28, 1939, the daughter of the late Johnny Spicer and the late Mary Johnson Spicer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
She is survived by one sister, Christine Gullett (James) of Busy; one brother, Virgil Spicer (Ilene) of OH; special friend, Fred Gullett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Gullett Cemetery, Breathitt County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Hazel Ward
Hazel Fox Ward, 101, formerly of Hazard, widow of Judge Don A. Ward, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in Versailles.
A Knox County native, she graduated from the Barbourville City Schools, married in 1935 and attended beauty school. She operated a beauty shop until 1954 in Hazard, and was active in the Hazard community. She had been a PTA member for over 30 years, a lifelong Baptist active in Hazard First Baptist, served on the Board of Directors of the Bobby Davis Library, and was active and past President of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. In the early 60’s, she and the late C. Vernon Cooper successfully campaigned to establish a library tax in Perry County and a demonstration library was opened in the basement of the court house. Eventually a new library was built on High Street. She was named Library Administrator for the Perry County Public Library until retirement in 1976. Her last five years were spent at assisted living in Versailles. She voted in every Primary and General election since 1935.
She was preceded in death by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Don Fox Ward, Richard C. Ward, and Karen G. Ward, and 11 siblings.
She is survived by two sons, J. Steve (Carol) Ward of Versailles and Sam M. (Pam) Ward of Louisville, eight grandsons, and 21 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon Wednesday, November 27, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home in Versailles. Burial followed in the Lexington Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home of Versailles.
Because of Hazel’s love of books and interest in literacy, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hazard Independent Schools Library Fund, 705 Main St., Hazard, KY 41701 or to a charity of choice.
The guestbook may be signed at www.BlackburnandWard.com
This is a paid obituary.
John Wells Jr.
John Lee Wells Jr., 62, of Viper, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, March 22, 1957, the son of the late John Wells and the late Corrine Rice Wells.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Wells; two sisters, Barbara Hall and Angela Wells.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Gross Wells; one son, John Lee Wells III (Dee Dee); two step-sons, Charles Deaton and Patrick Deaton (Natasha); six sisters, Tammie Shockey, Tina Pelfrey Terry, Valarie McIntyre, Pamela Brewer, Della Ritchie, Aundrea Cole; four brothers, Bobby Wells, Timothy Wells,, Dickie Lee Wells, Eric Wells; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chad Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy West
Jimmy Darrell West, 63, of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, August 29, 1956, the son of the late L.J. West and the late Helen Francis Colwell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Gypsy Cumbo and one sister, Louise Couch. He loved his grandchildren and the outdoors.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda West of Hazard; three sons, Bobby West (Dorothy) of Chavies, Darrell West (Melissa) of Busy, Tommy Cumbow (Mary) of Knott County; one daughter, Amy Sizemore of Sassafras; two brothers, John Henry Colwell of Busy, William Colwell of Vicco; eight sisters, Patricia Daniels of Viper, Paula Colwell of Wabaco, Pokey Stidham of Yerkes, JoAnn Burton of Nancy, Louvernia Gillie (John) of Cincinnati, OH, Nancy Anderson of Detroit, Mich., Margie Gillie (John) of Sardenia, OH., Laura Collett of Piano, Ill; 12 grandchildren; one great grandson; and host of relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the Gospel Light Baptist Church with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Opal Whitaker
Opal Dorothy Whitaker, 82, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Heidelburg, August 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Jim Addison and the late Bea Addison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Whitaker; son, Jimmy Lee Whitaker; two brothers, Henry Addison and Clayton Addison; two sisters, Daisy Whalen and Betty Hollin. She loved her family and was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeanette Long (Sam) of Big Creek; one son, Jesse Whitaker of Big Creek; one sister, Gwendolyn Wilson of Alexandria; three brothers, Charles Addison of Lee County, Delbert Addison of Lee County, Jesse James Addison of Lee County; daughter-in-law, Brenda Whitaker of Big Creek; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.