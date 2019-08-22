Gene Cornett
Gene Cornett, 87, of Viper, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born February 16, 1932, the son of the late Bethel Cornett and the late Mila Evans Cornett. He worked for Cummins Diesel for 26 years as a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Corba Combs Cornett; one brother, Ranco Cornett; one grandson, Jonathan Cornett; and daughter-in-law, Shannon Cornett.
He is survived by one daughter, Linda Sue Cornett of Viper; one son, Roger Glenn Cornett of Viper; four sisters, Wanda Hall (Robert) of Ind., Polly Ann Cornett of Viper, Shirley Holder (George) of Viper, Fern Collins (Alfred) of Viper; two brothers, Clive Cornett (Patsy) of Viper, Glenn Cornett (Shirley Jean) of OH.; three grandchildren, Jamie Ray Cornett, Roger Travis Cornett and Kristin Nicole Cornett; five great-grandchildren, Brenna, Ava, Ethan, Allie and Adele; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at the Henry Cornett Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kenneth Hughes
Kenneth Wayne Hughes, 65, of Jackson, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, January 27, 1954, the son of the late Elisha Hughes and the late Nancy Ann Noble Hughes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn Noble, Don Gwin and Brown Hughes; two sisters, Jackie Ann Miller and Mary Ann Hughes; granddaughter, Alexis. He was a retired mechanic for the Perry County Fiscal Court and enjoyed being with his grandkids.
He is survived by his life partner, Mary Ann Collins of Jackson; three sons, Michael Edward Hughes of Hazard, Casey Jones of Jackson and Christopher Ryan Jones (Cynthia) of Lost Creek; two daughters, Jamie Michelle Slone (James) of Lost Creek and Brandy Nicole Herald (Charles) of Jackson; seven brothers, Jimmy Dale Hughes of Clearfork, Benjamin Hughes of Clearfork, Elisha Hughes, Jr. (Myrtle Ann) of Clearfork, Taylor Ray Hughes (Judy) of Clearfork, Lynn Ellis Hughes (Jeanette) of Grapevine, Robert Lee Hughes (Rhonda) of Clearfork and Elvin Gwin of Indianapolis, Ind.; three sisters, Janice Carol Smith of Clearfork, Ruby May Hughes of Chicago, Ill. and Etta Joan Baker of Clearfork; ten grandchildren, Shayla, Isaiah, Lucas, Casey, Kynedi, Cheyenne, Cameron, Abby, Channing, and Adam; two special nephews, James Edward Miller and Jeff Noble; special sister-in-law, Pat Campbell and Don; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Emmitt Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hughes-Whitaker Cemetery, Clearfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Earshel Hurt
Earshel Timothy Hurt, 50, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born February 9, 1969, the son of Earshel Hurt and the late Wilma Gilliam Hurt.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Yoder Hurt; father and step mother, Earshel and Darlene Hurt; three brothers, David Hurt of Cumberland, Shannon Hurt of Lexington, George Hurt of Hazard; one step sister, Chrystal Gayheart of Knott County; special nieces, Kailyn and Jenny of Knott County, Bell Bell, Susie and Karadyn of Bulan; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the Blackey Missionary Baptist Church with Bruce Gilley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ova Miller
Ova Gene Miller, 75, of Hazard, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, June 19, 1944, the son of the late Zack Miller and the late Leanna Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Miller; eight brothers, Goodloe Miller, Luke Miller, Jim Miller, Sam Miller, Farmer Miller, Ance Miller, Johnny Green and Grim Collins; three sisters, Linda Neace, Kate Neace and Bith Noble. He loved the Church and his church family and all of his foster kids. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Church for 12 Years.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gaynell Miller of Hazard; two sons, Gary Miller (Geneva) of Hazard, Ova Gene Miller Jr. of Hazard; three daughters, Sheila Mae Miller of Hazard, Sheila Lynn Miller of Hazard, Oma Dixon (W.T.) of Hazard; four brothers, William Miller of Hazard, Charlie Miller of Hazard, Estill Miller of Hazard, R.J. Miller of Hazard; sister, Cleda Hughes of Hazard; special friends, Sinda Miller, Pat and Johnny Wilder; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ken Miller and Eugene McIntosh officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery, Lower Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Roy Neace
Roy William Neace, 48, of Bonnyman died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Johnny Ambrose and Jack Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Neace Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Terry Smith
Terry Vernon Smith, 62, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born March 28, 1957, the son of the late Thomas Vernon Smith and Esther Irene Smith Banks of Hazard.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Smith; Step-Father, Donald Banks; Step-Sister, Donna Carol Gregory; his favorite Mother-In-Law, June Noplis. He was a Life-long resident of Airport Gardens and by trade he was a Milk Man where he worked for Chaples Pet Dairy and Flav-O-Rich. He loved spending time with family and friends and being outdoors. He mostly enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and camping.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Donna Smith of Airport Gardens; daughter, June Madden (Daniel) of Vicco; two brothers, Randy Smith (Yvonne) of Lothair, Michael Lynn Smith (Nancy) of Big Creek; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Lynn Smith, Rev. James Daniel Madden and Rev. Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Earlis Thornsberry
Earlis Lee Thornsberry, 75, of Xenia, OH, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, OH.
He was born in Moncio, Va., March 27, 1944, the son of the late Landell Thornsberry and the late Dona Thornsberry. He was a Hazard High School Science and Biology Teacher for 30 years. After retirement, he was chosen as one of two flight directors for the Challenger Learning Center when it opened in Hazard, a job that he loved and held for seven and a half years. He was recognized as Outstanding Science Teacher by the KY Science Teachers Association in 1988 and was one of 10 KY Teachers to receive the KY Department of Education/Ashland Oil Teacher Achievement Award. When he was not working, he loved to travel, wildlife photography & astronomy, referring to the later two as “God’s Handiwork.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carlie Thornsberry; and one sister, Ruby Jean Goble
He is survived by his loving wife, Stella McIntosh Thornsberry; three sisters, Phyllis Baker (David) of Marion, OH., Mildred Richardson (John) of Bristol, Tenn., Melvaline Carvalho of Taunton, Mass; one brother, Berlis Thornsberry (Mary) of Columbus, OH.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, August 22, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. John Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Mtn. View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Williams
Mary Alice Williams, 89, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born December 01, 1929, the daughter of the late I.J. Williams and the late Sarah Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Chester Shepherd, Bradley Williams and Boyd Williams.
She is survived by four nieces, Shirley Sturgill of Eolla, Jeanette Eddington of Viper, Wanda Bowman of Fla., Betty Shepherd of Frankfort; two nephews, James H. Shepherd of Chavies, Pearl Shepherd of Viper; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Bill Adkins officiating. Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
