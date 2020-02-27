Willis Baker
Willis Ray Baker, 53, of Busy, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born March 31, 1966, the son of Donald Bruce Baker and the late Betty Lou Combs Baker.
In addition to his father, he is survived by one daughter, Megan Baker; two brothers, Donald Lee Baker (Gena), Stephen Baker (Sharon); companion, Lisa Morris; three nephews, Dustin Gray (Carolyn), Houston Baker and Dalton Baker; one niece, Tatum Smith; three great nieces, Kylee Delph, Kennedi Gray and Lexi Gray; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Lyndon Barger officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Johnny Combs
Johnny Joe Combs, 63, of Hazard, died Monday, February 24, 2020 in Lexington.
He was born August 26, 1956, the son of the late Eugene Combs and the late Martha Napier Combs. He was a retired school teacher for the Perry County School System. He was a member of Hazard Lodge No. 676, Free and accepted Masons for 42 years where he served his Lodge as Master in 1982 and 2013. He served the Grand Lodge of Kentucky as District Deputy Grand Master in 2011, and as Chairman of the Committee of Ritualist Advisors, Area 3-B in 2018 and 2019. He was awarded Master Ritualist in 2018 by the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. He was also a Life Member of Hazard Lodge, was a 32 Degree KCCH Scottish Rite Mason and member of Oleika Shrine Temple. He also belonged to the Elizabeth Chapter No. 145, Order of the Easter Star. He served his Lodge and Masonry with dedication and distinction, as is well known throughout the state for his love of the fraternity. He was loved by all that knew him. He will be missed by all his Lodge Brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Engle; one daughter, Amelia “Millie” Edmondson (Timothy) of Lexington; two sisters, Suzette Begley (Larry) of Hazard and Deborah Campbell of Hazard; four grandchildren, Finley, Sophia, Madelyn and Anna; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation was held from 5-7pm Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Masonic Rites at 7PM and services followed. Graveside Service will be held at 2pm Thursday, February 27. Burial will follow in the Remine Combs Cemetery, Upper Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.
Reva Feltner
Reva Feltner, 82, of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Knott County, May 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Hiram Nix and the late Betsy Ritchie Nix. She was a homemaker, who loved to cook, and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Graden Ray King; second husband, Paul Johnny Feltner; two sons, Alonzo and Bobby Dean King; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Westerfield (Fred) of London, Janice Fugate (Greg) of Hazard; three sons, Johnny Ray King (Beulah) of Hazard, Larry Gene King of Hazard, Ronnie Paul Feltner (Leslie) of Hazard; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ernie J. Fugate officiating. Entombment was held at Mtn. View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Michael Holland
Michael Wayne Holland, 50, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Helen Miller
Helen Louise Miller, 65, of Combs, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 11, 1954, the daughter of the late Arnold Noles and the late Grace Little Herald. She was a member of Combs Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Kenneth Miller; one infant sister; and one brother, Ricky Herald.
She is survived by one daughter, Belinda Lynn Miller of Combs; two sons, Timothy Winston Miller (Caitlin) of Pikeville, Jeffrey Paul Miller of Combs; four sisters, Maree Fields, Lorene Runyon, Terri Howard, Louise Jenkins; one brother, Thomas Garrison; five grandchildren, Kayla, Courtney, Jacob, Allison and Jackson; one great grandchild, Amy; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 27 at Combs Church of God with Rev. Roy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Nascar Road Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Shade Neace
Shade Neace, 77, of Hazard, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, September 16, 1942, the son of the late Jack Neace and the late Cora Miller Neace. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for the surface mines, and was a member of the Hardburly Masonic Lodge #924 F&A.M, the Oleika Shriners and the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruthine Neace-Fugate, Ailene Neace-Gumm and Mahala Neace-Jones; and three brothers, Malcom, Bull and Jimmy Darrell Neace.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Neace; two daughters, Catherine Norton (Shawn) of Crofton, Cynthia Reinstetle (John) of Hazard; three brothers, Wayne Neace (Katherine) of Hazard, Harold Neace of Hazard, Donald Ray Neace of Hazard; three granddaughters, Chelsea Fugate-Walker (Chris) of Hazard, Christan Norton-Dixon (Jesse) of Slemp, Carolyn Norton of Crofton; two great-grandsons, Blake Walker and Colton Shade-Dixon; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Noble-Neace Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ricky White
Ricky Keith White, 59, of Hazard, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 26 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Joseph Engle officiating. Burial followed in the White Family Cemetery, Fifteen Mile Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ricky Williams
Ricky Wayne “River Duck” Williams, 60, of Vicco, died Saturday, February 22, 2020.
He was born January 29, 1960, the son of the late Ardell Williams and the late Phebia Jent Williams. He was a retired coal miner and attended Maple Street Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Williams; and one sister, Brenda Sue Costello.
He is survived by two daughters, Holly Nashae Williams of Waco, Pam Williams of Hazard; four sisters, Lee Etta Whitaker (Louie) of Busy, Charlene Sturgill (RD) of Vicco, Goldie Creech (Mendell) of Vicco, Elesha Carol Combs (Bill) of Vicco; six grandchildren, Brittany, Jessica, Adrianna, Christopher, Cheston and Kyla; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Jent Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
