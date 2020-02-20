Bobby Combs
Bobby Ray Combs, 67, of Berea, formerly of Perry County, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East.
He was born July 7, 1952, the son of the late Earl Combs and the late Mabel Lucas Combs. He was a avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Benny Ray Combs and Sam Combs; one sister, Bernice Davidson.
He is survived by one daughter, Christina McCollum of Lancaster; one son, Bobby Earl Combs of Berea; two sisters, Patricia Pelfrey of Hazard, Bonnie Crabtree of Hazard; one brother, Johnny Combs of Hazard; four grandchildren, Nicholas Ray McCollum, Kiersten Ivana McCollum, Jayden Allen Ray Combs and Matthew Jones; one sister-in-law, Janner Combs; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ader Hamblin
Ader Hamblin, 72, of Hyden, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Krypton, June 24, 1947, the son of the late Walter Hamblin and the late Ruby Milam Hamblin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hamblin; two sisters, Irma Loudin and Margaret Williams; two brothers, Aaron Hamblin and Devon Hamblin. He was a Member of the Rock House Baptist Church and loved NASCAR and Westerns.
He is survived by one son, Walter Dean Hamblin of Harrisonburg, Va.; two daughters, Merinda Hutchison (Andrew) of Harrisonburg, Va., Ashley Greer (Brian) of Ocean Side, Cal.; two brothers, Amos Hamblin (Deb) of Chavies, A.J. Hamblin (Pat) of Krypton; two sisters, Martha Hargis (Don) of Lexington, Myrtle Fugate (Cisco) of Chavies; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Amos Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow in the Milam Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Basil Holbrook Jr.
Basil Holbrook Jr., 82, of Slemp, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Tri-City Nursing Home.
He was born in Delphia, July 11, 1937, the son of the late Basil Holbrook Sr. and the late Verdie Hibbard Callahan. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Falcon Coal Company for over 15 years and was a member of the Middle Fork Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Olen Holbrook.
He is survived by his wife, Iva Jean Cornett Holbrook; one daughter, Rhea Pennington (Elhanan) of Slemp; one son, Jeffrey Holbrook of Slemp; two sisters, Margaret Roark (Lawerence) of OH, Carolyn Hall (Harry) of Tenn.; two brothers, Raymond Holbrook (Marsha) of Cornettsville, Cooley Holbrook (Angie) of Cornettsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mike Hall and Charles Bush officiating. Burial followed in the Ison Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
David Joseph
David Jerry Joseph, 63, of Viper died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 16 at Middle Fork Church of Christ with Karl Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Adams Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Betty Lewis
Betty Lou Lewis, 78, of Hazard, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Chavies, September 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Bill Stidham and the late Mary Henson Stidham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Lewis; as well as a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one brother, Charlie Stidham (Roberta) of Newport; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Lewis Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Marlous Napier
Marlous Douglas Napier, 69, of Dwarf, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born October 26, 1950, the son of the late Ballard Napier and the late Opal Napier. He worked as a retired heavy equipment operator at Starfire for over 30 years.
In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Frank and Bobby; and six sisters, Louise, Lenora, Betty, Pamela, Darlene and Brenda.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Napier; one daughter, Marcia Gamble (Chris) of Busy; two sons, Michael Napier (Kristin) of Berea, Jay T. Napier (Tiffany) of Dwarf; one sister, Linda Crawford (Dean) of Grapevine; three brothers, Sam Napier (Nancy) of Fla., Terry Napier of Ind., Jack Napier (Sara) of Leslie County; special friend, Paul Ray Combs; 12 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. James Cornett and Rev. Dean DeMaris officiating. Burial followed in the Crawford Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jean Ritchie
Jean Ritchie, 78, of Hazard, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 16, 1941, the daughter of the late Manuel Fugate and Sallie Herald Fugate. She was a retired business clerk for the Hazard ARH. She was a member of the Lotts Creek Evangelist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Stacy and Rosie Stacy; and four brothers, James, Everette Lee, Clyde and Louis Fugate.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon Ritchie; one daughter, Lisa Marie Carroll (Donnie) of Henderson; one son, Lynn Ritchie (Andrea) of Jackson; four grandchildren, Trevor Fox Herald, Sara Elizabeth Carroll, Gavan Tate Ritchie and Ryley Grace Ritchie; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 19 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the Eastern Kentucky VA Center.
Billy Smith
Billy Ray Smith, 62, of Booneville, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Hazard A.R.H.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Community Harvest Church with Pastor Calvin Bowling and James Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Smith-Stidham Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nora Sturgill
Nora Lynn Sturgill, 42, of Delphia, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, June 28, 1977, the daughter of Wesley Glenn Cress and Marie Cress of Delphia. She was an avid animal lover and loved her family.
In addition to her parents, he is survived by her sister, Heather Sexton (Brad) of Delphia; brother, Wesley Cress of Dephia; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 17, at the Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Stoney Fork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the KY River Regional Animal Shelter.
