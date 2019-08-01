Carol Sue Combs
Carol Sue Combs, 64, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hazard Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Ten Mile Pentecostal Church with Ken Miller and Harold Dean Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Grapevine Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bobby Ray Cornett
Bobby Ray Cornett, 67, of Slemp, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, June 12, 1952, the son of the late Paul Cornett and the late Emily Cornett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ova Cornett. He was an avid sportsman that loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed primitive skills such as blacksmithing and trapping.
He is survived by his son, Steven Cornett (Linda) of Leatherwood; three sisters, Annette Miniard of Cutshin, Erika Ritchie of Corbin, Linda Sue Cornett of Corbin; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Charles Bush officiating. Burial followed in the Finn Cornett Family Cemetery, Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Pamela Jent
Pamela Jent, 60, of Krypton, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 14, 1959, the daughter of Bonnie McIntosh Colwell and the late Ronald Colwell.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Jessie Marie Jent and Cythnia Jent.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Paul Jent; one son, Michael Jen (Ashley) of Versailles; two sisters, Rhonda Moore (Kevin) of Krypton; Patricia Howard (Brad) of Rock Lick; one brother, Randy Colwell (Karen) of Krypton; three grandchildren, Samantha, Mackenzie and Taylor; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the County Line Community Church with Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Colwell Family Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Dale Joseph
Roger Dale Joseph, 49, of Viper, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, September 27, 1969, the son of Oakley Joseph and the late Barbara Martin Joseph.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Joseph.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Angela Caudill Joseph; step mother, Margaret Joseph; one daughter, Nancy Collins (Jacob); two sons, Roger Eric Joseph (Ashley), Christopher Oakley Joseph; one sister, Pat Combs (Keith); step brothers, James Watts, Neville Watts and Jeff Watts; step sister, Susie Watts; eight grandchildren, Mika, Hunter, Sofia, Trevor, Malia, Mason, Ethan and Jaiden; special nephew, Eric Combs; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Larry Hendrix officiating. Burial followed in the Joseph Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Shane Plowman
Michael Shane Plowman, 46, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
He was born April 15, 1973, the son of Linda Combs Plowman and the late Aaron Plowman.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kimberly Combs.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Katlin Pollard; five sisters, Jamie Riley, Karen Bryant (James), Rebecca Smith (John), Aronna Hughes (Steven), Sabrina Smith; three brothers, Nick Plowman (Jo Ann), Stephen Plowman (April), James Plowman (Deborah); two grandchildren, Keylee and Kayonna.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Struck
Joyce Struck, 90, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
She was born August 10, 1928, the daughter of the late Hobart Franks and the late Sally Combs Franks. She was a retired clerk for Hazard Clinic and a member of the Lothair Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Struck; one daughter, Brenda Huyser; grandson, Michael Ryan Flinchum; one brother, Clark Franks and two sisters, Mary Querry and Nan Rowell.
She is survived by one son, Jerome Struck (Patara) of Hazard; one sister, Emily Stewart of Ga.; two grandchildren, Stephen Flinchum (Joy), Jennifer Starr (John); six great grandchildren, Brady, Isaac, Libby, Jett, Tyler and Joshua; caregiver, Juanita Fields; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Sam Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
This is a paid obituary.
Garth Dalmon Trimble
Garth “Whitey” Dalmon Trimble, 94, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Barnett Creek, December 27, 1924, the son of the late Hazel Trimble. He was a Member of the Lower Second Creek Church of God, World War II Navy Veteran having served on the USS Hornet, Owner & Operator of Whitey’s T.V. Service, Loved spending time with his family and loved working in his garden.
In additionto his Mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lyda Trimble; daughter, Gwendolyn Jones; grandparents, Sarah & Green Trimble.
He is survived by his son, Wendell Lee Trimble (Deborah) of Berea; daughter, Novena Faye Trimble of Hazard; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Creek Side Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites was performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
This is a paid obituary.