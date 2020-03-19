Brian Kilburn
Brian Kilburn, 46, of Viper, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born In Perry County, April 7, 1973, the son of Bernice Caudill Wright and the late Sam Kilburn. He was a mechanic employed by Andy’s Honda and enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing, camping and riding 4-wheelers.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Kenneth “J.B. Wright.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Kailyn Paige Coots (Aaron) of Viper, Cheyenne Autumn Kilburn of Viper; one brother, James Wright (Melissa) of Viper; special friend, Steve Caudill; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Alfred Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Monroe Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Louise Meehan
Louise Gerard Meehan, 83, of Scuddy, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born February 11, 1937, the son of the late Louis Thomas Meehan and the late Margaret Louise Stein Meehan. He was a retired business owner, member of Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church and an avid sports fan. Michigan being one of his favorite teams. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren named him Poppy which then become adopted by many others to call him that name.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Evans Meehan.
He is survived by three daughters, Carla Gayheart (Wade) of Amburgey, Kathy Walker (Dan) of Happy, Kelly Barker (R.T.) of Hazard; two sons, John Meehan (Susie) of Amburgey, James Meehan (Regina) of Hazard; two special cousins, Judy Beeman and Pam Robinson (Bill); seven grandchildren, Amy (Joshua), Mary Whitney (Rob), Jaren (Alex), Joey (Hillary), Josh (Madison), Dylan and Taylor; six great grandchildren, Camren, Cali, Jace, Lincoln, Luke and Ava Jaymes.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Neil Pezzulo, GHM officiating. Burial followed in the Evans Family Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Brownloe Neace
Brownloe Neace, 71, of Lost Creek, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 18, 1948, the son of the late Cecil Neace and the late Mahala Neace Neace. He worked as a tree cutter for Asplundh Tree Company, was a former Constable for Perry County District 1, as well as a member of the New Mt. Zion Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Williams Neace; two sisters, Vista Sizemore and Nannie Bell Gay; four brothers, Alton, Lauzie, Bert and Bobby Neace.
He is survived by four daughters, Bonita Neace (Ivan) of Sixteen Mile, Anita Neace (Jay R) of Ary, Edith Garyhart (Jackie) of Lost Creek, Juanita Walker (Benny) of Brownsfork; one sister, Betty Miller of Ind.; 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Henry Turner and Joseph Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Family Memorial Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Johnny Vermillion
Johnny Vermillion, 76, of Hazard, died Friday, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born July 7, 1943, the son of the late John Vermillion and the late Zola Hurt Fagues. He was a retired social worker. He was a Hazard Bulldog Football Hall of Famer and Alumni. He loved to watch and hear about Hazard Bulldog sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two half-sisters, Geraldine and Gertrude.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Vermillion; one son, Kevin Vermillion (Melissa); two grandchildren, Rebekah Vermillion, Alex Vermillion.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
This is a paid obituary.