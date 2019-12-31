Dennis Abner
Dennis Charles “Goat” Abner, 57, formerly of Buckhorn, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Frankfort.
He was born July 21, 1962, the son of late Charlie Abner and the late Hazel Susan Rice Abner. He was a retired logger, a member of the United States National Guard and the member of the Rock Bottom Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Charles Abner; one daughter, Jessica Susanna Abner; and one brother, John Abner.
He is survived by his wife, Pouleine Roberts Abner; one daughter, Jennifer Evelyn Lonaker of Boonevile; five sisters, Geraldine Abner of Buckhorn, Anne Collins of Buckhorn, Glenda Smith of OH., Marlene Stokely of Buckhorn, Nancy Baker of Buckhorn; six brothers, Benny Abner of Buckhorn, Robert Abner of Buckhorn, Tolbert Abner of Buckhorn, Elisha Abner of Buckhorn, William Abner of London, Culley Abner of Buckhorn; four grandchildren, J.W., Novella, Joshua and Natalee; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 27 at the Rock Bottom Church with Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Abner Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Eva Campbell
Eva Mae Campbell, 83, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
She was born in Kragon, February 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Harlas and Maude Lynch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arlie and Harold Lynch. She was a proud graduate of the 1st graduating class from Dilce Combs High School. Her first job was at Collins Department Store. While working at Collins Dept. Store, she met her future husband of 63 years, Randolph Campbell. After their marriage on March 3rd, 1956 they went on to have six children. A lifelong resident of Hazard, she was a fixture in the community, especially in the Wabaco section of Hazard. It has been said that Eva was considered the First Lady of Wabaco since Randolph was the self-proclaimed unofficial Mayor. An extremely hard worker, Eva was employed by Kentucky Finance for 35 years. She loved working with people and interacting with the fine folks of Hazard and Perry County. She had 2 loves in her life, her family and University of Kentucky Basketball. There was no need to Google anything about KY Basketball when Eva was around. Her knowledge and recall of the subject were unmatched. She was a proud member of the Big Blue Nation! Another love of hers was the Hazard Independent Schools and anything and everything Blue and Gold! Over the years she spent countless hours attending games and volunteering for anything the school needed. In her later years, when she was unable to attend the games, she would listen to the radio or get the recap from her husband Randolph. Eva Mae was an avid fan of the Country Music group Alabama, and she loved visiting Myrtle Beach. She also loved baking and spending time with her family, to whom she was devoted.
She is survived by her children, Randy Campbell of Hazard, Donna Kaye Perkins of Hazard (Morton), Rick Campbell of Fla., (Wanda), Lisa Smith of N. Car., (Roger P.) Tracie Davis of Hazard (Todd), Brian Campbell of Fla., (Ashley); nine grandchildren, Jaime Fitch, Josh Arnold, Daniel Smith, Ashley Alessandro, Chelsea Fernandez, Keenan Campbell, Beau Davis, Jack Davis, and Campbell Davis; four great-grandchildren, Chloe Fitch, James Fitch, Case Campbell, and Lyla Campbell.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Fugate Family Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bulldog Family Fund at Hazard High School or the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Combs
Elizabeth Ann Huff Combs, 52, of Bonnyman, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26 at the Bible Baptist Church, Lower Second Creek with Dean DeMaris officiating. Burial will follow at the Combs Family Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jacqelin Couch
Jacqelin Elaine “Gidget” Couch, 30, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Whitesburg, June 16, 1989 the daughter of Jackie Couch and Lisa Wilson (Rex). She was an animal lover, enjoyed woodworking and coloring to pass the time.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Don and Hazel Couch; maternal grandfather, Eddie Hurley; and one uncle, Gary Couch.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Balieigh Moore, Cambree Moore; one son, Jaiden Moore; one sister, Britny Caudill of Hazard; two brothers, Justin Hurley of Louisville, Dustin Hurley (Brittany) of Hazard; maternal grandmother, Kathy Smith; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Emmitt Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward the funeral expenses.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Moore
Patricia Begley Moore, 80, of Hazard, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born February 01, 1939 the daughter of the late William Leslie Begley and that late Katherine Gayheart Begley. She was a member of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Moore; one brother, James Begley; and two sisters, Josephine and Pearl Walters.
She is survived by three daughters, Joanne Moore of Asheville, N. Car., Terri Hauge (bill) of Knoxville, Tenn., Deidre Marsh (Ken) of Chesapeake, Va.; two sons, William “Bill” Moore of Hazard, Eddie “Caveman” Moore (Linda) of Hazard; nine grandchildren; special friends, Jeff Riley, Teresa Smith, Tiny Cosimini, Iva Sims; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Butch Pennington officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
James Morris
James Michael Morris, 65, of Lessburg, Fla., died Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Kim Cook officiating. Burial followed in the Crawford Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Naomi Noble
Naomi Louise Noble, 56 of Chavies, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Chavies.
She was born in Hazard, October 12, 1963, the daughter of the late Goodloe Noble and the late Hazel Noble.
She is survived by her significant other, Elbert James Baker of Chavies; son, Richie Noble (Sabrina) of Hazard; daughter, Hazel Nicole Noble of Viper; four brothers, Hobert Noble of Morehead, James Hershel Noble (Myrtle) of Happy, Richard (Rhonda) Noble of Chavies, Harold (Connie) Noble of Hazard; three sisters, Rose Combs (Luther) of Hazard, Donna Neace of Hazard, Maggie Combs of Hazard; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins and Krouc Noble officiating. Burial followed in the Red Hill Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Isaac Overbee
Isaac Edward Overbee, 70, of Hazard, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born February 28, 1949, the son of the late Jack Overbee and the late Mildred Campbell Overbee. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired coal miner and a member of Smilax Full Gospel Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Bruce Overbee; brother-in-law, Earl Stacy.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Overbee; four daughters, Kimberly Campbell (Roger) of Hazard, Shannon Mullins (Kermit) of Hindman, Chasity Ritchie (Michael) of Hazard, Brandy Overbee (Tyler) of Hazard; one son, David Overbee (Erin) of Hazard; two sisters, Sue Stacy of Bonnyman, Jackie Madden (David) of Ind.; three brothers, Mike Overbee (Shirley) of Hazard, Nick Overbee (Sandy) of Florence, Glenn Overbee (Debbie) of Hazard; sister-in-law, Jenny Overbee; five grandchildren, Courtney Asher (Matt), Ryan Mullins, Madison Campbell, Jacob Overbee and Andrew Overbee; one great grandchild, Gentry Asher; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Billy Joe Lewis officiating. Burial followed in the Tunnel Hill Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Owen
Larry Owen, 84, of Pittsboro, died Monday, December 23, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was a long-time resident of Cary, N. Car. Before retiring to Fearrington Village.
Born in the Eastern Kentucky town of Hazard, he led a life rich in experience and accomplishment. After losing his Mother at a young age, he lived with family members in Kentucky and Ohio, always playing sports at the various schools he attended. Eventually, he attended high school at the Berea Foundation School. He then moved West, working at a cattle ranch in Eastern Oregon, driving trucks, construction jobs and at Mt. McKinley National Park in Alaska. He then served a three-year enlistment in the Army Transportation Corps, most of it in post-war Germany.
He returned home to graduate from Berea College and go on to complete his Master’s degree at the University of Michigan and work for the Kentucky state government. Thereafter, he became a North Carolinian for life, working in the university administration at UNC-Charlotte during its formative years, the first Jim Hunt administration and then a long career at the UNC Center for Public Television in Chapel Hill. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cary, NC.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Betty Vonne Combs Owen.
He is survived by his son Geoff Owen of Pleasanton, California, son Rob Owen of Cary, North Carolina, sister Marion Townsend of Clayton, NC, four grand-children and many dear friends in Fearrington Village.
The family received friends at 1pm, Saturday, December 28 at Donaldson Funeral Home in Pittsboro, NC. Arrangements were under the direction Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Larry’s name to the North Carolina Methodist Home for Children at mhfc.org.
This is a paid obituary.
Karon Stacy
Karon “Kay Kay” Stacy, 33 of Bulan, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, Grant County Memorial Hospital Columbus, OH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Hiner Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
Emery Westerfield
Emery Westerfield, 82, of Avawam died Friday, December 27, 2019, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Hazard, October 11, 1937 the son of the late Donald Westerfield and the late Bertha Napier Westerfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Westerfield and Billy Westerfield. He loved spending time with his family, working on cars and working in his garden. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife Helen Westerfield of Avawam; three sons, Jimmy Westerfield (Shirley), Mark Westerfield (Shelia), David Westerfield, all of Avawam; two daughters, Kathy Hurt (Earl) of Avawam, Lisa Caudill (Jimmy) of Bulan; one brother; one sister, Marinda Westerfield of Avawam; four grandchildren, Jimmy Lee Caudill, Justin Westerfield, Marlena Westerfield, Zachary Westerfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Shane Sturgill officiating. Burial followed in the Haven Hill Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Melissa Williams
Melissa Williams, 81, of Hazard died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Hazard Health & Rehab.
She was born January 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Ira Williams and the late Cindy Joseph Williams. She was a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cledith Williams; four brothers, Reason, Hardin, Willie and Claude; five sisters, Eva Maw, Marie, Marybee, Josephine and Mary Jane; two sons-in-law, Calaway Oliver and Ricky McPherson; and one grandchild, Jason Oliver.
She is survived by four daughters, Sandy Roark (Stellar) of Big Creek, Glenna Oliver of Big Creek, Vickie Combs (Jerry) of Hazard, Patricia Commes (John) of Dwarf; three sons, Tony Williams of Hazard, Charles Williams (Kaye) of Hazard, James Williams of Busy; one sister, Rosa Lee Baker of Busy; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 30 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. James Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Young Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.