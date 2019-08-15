Martha Estep
Martha Nicole Rashelle Estep, 25, of Hazard, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born December 12, 1993, the daughter of the late Michael Estep and the late Martina Dawn Allen Estep.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great aunt, Bonnie Hignite.
She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Martin and Ada Fugate Allen; one brother, Martin Michael Estep (Cathrine); one aunt, Misty Allen; niece, Hayden Marie Estep; nephew, Noah Bentlee Estep; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Neace Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Teresa Gabbard
Teresa Lynne Gabbard, 67, of Hazard, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born August 11, 1951, the daughter of the late William Glen Maggard and Patrician Ann Pence Maggard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Blair Maggard.
She is survived by one daughter, Angie (Mike) Begley of Hazard; four sons, Major (Becky) Gabbard of Hazard, Bart (Ashley) Gabbard of Lexington, Hank (Amy) Gabbard of Hazard, Jonathan Maggard of Hazard; two brothers, Earl Randall Maggard, Bobby Glen (Mary Liz) Maggard; special friend, Judy Lindon; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Hudson, Ava, Zoe, Harper, Owen, Camden and Shirley; three great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Brayson and Cambree; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Butch Pennington officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the Hazard Health and Rehab Center Activity Fund in memory of Teresa.
Earshel Hurt
Earshel Timothy Hurt, 50, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 6, 2010, at his residence.
He was born February 9, 1969, the son of Earshel Hurt and the late Wilma Gilliam Hurt.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Yoder Hurt; father and step mother, Earshel and Darlene Hurt; three brothers, David Hurt of Cumberland, Shannon Hurt of Lexington, George Hurt of Hazard; one step sister, Chrystal Gayheart of Knott County; special nieces, Kailyn and Jenny of Knott County, Bell Bell, Susie and Karadyn of Bulan; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the Blackey Missionary Baptist Church with Bruce Gilley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Paul Slone
Paul Mitchell Slone, 57, of Hazard, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, October 14, 1961, the son of Gladys Potter Slone of Hazard and the late Paul Slone.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Shannda Amburgey (Jackie) of Hazard, Nancye Amburgey (Danny) of Knott County; one brother, Chris Slone (Jean) of Hazard; two nieces, Brandi Hunsucker (Justin) and Josh Slone; and a host of great-nieces; great nephews; family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ronald Davidson, Arlie Lee and Dana Feltner officiating. Burial will follow in the Hardburly Family Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
