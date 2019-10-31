Kendrick Brashear Jr.
Kendrick C. Brashear Jr., 91, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born October 8, 1928, the son of the late Kendrick Brashear and the late Mae Hall Brashear. He was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from Kentucky Power Company. He attended church at Church of Christ Hazard Village.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Lorraine Brashear; one brother, Glenn Brashear; one sister, JoAnne Ferguson; and one granddaughter, Alicia Ann Craft Farler.
He is survived by three daughters, Deborah Louise Craft (Larry) of Viper, Jill Darko (Dave) of Pikeville, Janet Leigh Sandlin of Hazard; one son, David Kendrick Brashear (Beth) of Viper; three sisters, Dulcenia Salvitti (Louis) of Ill., Betty Lee Crofton (George) of Ill., Lenora Burgett (Les) of Bonnyman; one brother, Richard Brashear (Ginger) of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Pam Brashear; special friends, Bob and Carol Turner; six grandchildren, Bobby John Combs, Becky Feltner, Jennifer McIntosh, Kayla Sims, Brooke Strong and Jacob Brashear; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Tony Melton officiating. Burial followed in the Felix Brashear Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Anita Combs
Anita Combs, 70, of Hazard, died Friday, October 25, 2019 in Hazard.
She was born January 4, 1949, the daughter of the late Paul Combs and the late Abbie Grigsby Combs. She was retired nurse for Hazard ARH and a member of the Lotts Creek United Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiancé, Dane Collins.
She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Ritchie (Wayne) of Hazard, Melissa Beverly (Amon) of Vicco; one son, Jody Paul Ritchie of Hazard; two sisters, Marie Campbell (Curtis) of Hazard, Linda Dixon of Bowling Green; one brother, Tony Combs (Susie) of Stanton; four grandchildren, Cody, Keith, Catlynn and Emily; five step grandchildren, Heather, Belinda, Kayla, Kimberly and Michael; seven step great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at the Lotts Creek United Baptist Church with Charles Ed Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Lowell Cornett
Lowell Thomas Cornett, 83, of Vicco, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites was performed by Hazard-Perry Co. D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Lois Dykes
Lois R Dykes, 86, of Vicco, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ray Fletcher
Ray Lee Fletcher, 55, of Avawam, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born January 31, 1964, the son of the late Ray Fletcher and the late Marie Campbell. He was a former underground miner. He enjoyed spending his time deer hunting, fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Wallace; and one brother, Wallace Gene Campbell.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Fletcher; two daughter, Taya Campbell of Hazard, Lily Jones of Hazard; two sons, Ray Lee Fletcher Jr. (Kelsey) of Hazard, Joshua Kyle Fletcher (Arizona) of Hazard; three sisters, Linda Barrett of Avawam, Lisa Fletcher Copp of Mich., Sherri Clemens of Pittsburg; one brother, Joey Campbell of Avawam; two grandchildren, Gavin and Bentley; special niece, Kaityln; special nephew, Jordon; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Eldon Miller and Rev. Emmitt Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Frank Ingram
Frank Flow Ingram, 81, of Cornettsville died Sunday October 27, 2019, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Kings Creek, July 27, 1938, the son of the late Flow Ingram and the late Bertha Ingram.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lona Ingram; one brother, Irving Gale Ingram; one sister, Vina Shepherd. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Ingram of Virgie; son Richard Larry Ingram (Katherine) of Cornettsville; daughter, Donna Ingram of Cornettsville; two brothers, Gilbert Ingram of Louisville, Mike Halcomb of Cornettsville; two sisters, Sandy Halcomb of Winchester, Sherry Combs of Cornettsville; one grandson; one great grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at the Little Leatherwood Church of God of Prophecy with Bill Adkins officiating. Burial followed in the Arthur Halcomb Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Military Rites was performed by Hazard-Perry D.A.V. Chapter #64. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
William Riggs
William Glenn Riggs, 72, of Hazard, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born August 24, 1947, the son of the late Wilbert C Riggs and the late Polly Fugate Riggs. He was retired from Sara Lee Bread Company.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gabbard Riggs; two daughters, Beth Brashear (David) of Viper, Kristi Hanlon (Glenn) of Georgetown; one sister, Mary Rice of Hazard; four grandchildren, Brooke Strong, Jacob Brashear, Alyssa Hanlon and Chloe Hanlon; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.