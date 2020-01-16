Ronald Brown
Ronald Brown, 76, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
He was born July 23, 1943, the son of the late Macarthur Brown and the late Thelma Fowler Brown. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and was retired from the National Guard. He was also a retired maintenance worker for a gas company and a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Faye Breeden; four brothers, Doug, Luke, Joe and Carrol Brown; and one sister.
He is survived by three grandchildren, Sandranna Gibson (Robert II), Elisabeth Breeden, Christian Gonzalez; three brothers, Donald Brown (Nikki), Frank Brown (Shelby), Albert Brown; one great grandchild, Robert Gibson III; special aunt, Martha Brown; special cousin, Bobby Brown and Katherine; and his Circle T friends; and many other friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell-Bowling Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard
Beulah Catron
Beulah Catron, 90, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Wolfe County Health & Rehab.
She was born May 23, 1929, the daughter of the late David Jesse Brashear and the late Ora Engle Brashear. She was the founder and co-owner (along with John) of Catron’s Upholstery in Jeff, for over 20 years, specializing in both residential and commercial upholstery and draperies. At age 80 she wrote and submitted her story of growing up in Eastern Kentucky during the Depression, which was selected for publication in Lessons by Lamplight: A Living History of Southeastern Kentucky. She was also a founding member of the Community Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Catron; one daughter, Ora Renee Trent; one sister, Bonnie Jean Adkins; and three brothers, Corbett, Lloyd and Herman Brashear.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Smoot (Robert) of Jackson; three grandchildren, Sunshine Smoot, MD, Brian Adams (Ariell) and Jon Trent; two great grandchildren, Riley and Hayden; sister-in-law, Julia Brashear; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Adams and James Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Diane Combs
Diane Combs, 61, of Vicco, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Whitesburg ARH.
She was born May 16, 1958, the daughter of Helen Sexton Combs and the late Earl Combs. She was a retired teacher for the Perry County School System and a member of Vicco Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by six sisters, Katie Combs of Washington State, Phyllis Combs of Lexington, Dorothy Combs Turner of Allock, Brenda Couch (Jimmy) of Vicco, Rhnea Tylor of Burlington, Patricia Combs of Louisville; two brothers, Bart Combs (Debi) of Ga., Danny Combs (Sheila) of Vicco; sister-in-law, Mae Combs; special pets, Velvet and Ruff; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Maggard officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the Kentucky Regional Animal Shelter.
Shirley Couch
Shirley Couch, 78, of Combs died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Herald Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Allen Morris
Allen George Morris, 40 of Viper, died Monday, December 16, 2019.
A Celebration of Life services was held at 1 p.m. January 11, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Freddie Coots officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bobby Stacy
Bobby W. Stacy, 78, of Hazard died Sunday, January 12, 20202 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, December 3, 1941, the son of the late Orpha Stacy and the late Effie Stacy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Stacy; two brothers, J.R. Stacy and Lloyd Stacy; one sister, Carolyn Napier. He loved old cars, deer hunting, watching the Patriots, NASCAR and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by one son, Bobby W. Stacy, Jr (Sue Cornett) of Hazard; two brothers, Teddy Stacy (Shelby) of Knott Co., Darrell Stacy (Pauline) of Ary; sister, Janet Miller of Hazard; three grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Engle-Bowling Funereal Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Stacy Family Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Frances Stidham
Frances Ann Stidham, 72, of Krypton, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born September 20, 1947 the daughter of the late John Stidham and the late Louella Phipps Huff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Lynn Wooton; one granddaughter, Becky Lynn Wooton; as well as a host of siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary Ellen Colwell (Doug) of Hyden; one son, Marcus Wooton (Norma Jean) of Krypton; three sisters, Sara Kolb (Charles) of Ind., Ruby Lee Cox (Carl) of Ind., Malta Colwell of OH; four brothers, Edgar Crawford (Gladys) of Lower Second Creek, Marcus Stidham (Irma) of Ind., Charles Raymond Wooton (Sandy) of Krypton, William Wooton of Ind.; special friend, Charles Wooton; three grandchildren, Cristy, Kayla and Timothy Shane; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 13 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Paul Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
