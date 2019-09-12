James Barlowe
James Dean Barlowe, 56, of Hazard died Monday, September 2, 2019 at U.K. Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Leroy Boggs
Leroy Boggs, 64, of Viper, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at St. Joseph East, Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carl Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Halcomb Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rueben Collins
Rueben James Collins, 35, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at the Gospel Light Baptist Church with Chris Fugate and Joseph Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Harrison Neace Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Karla Hamilton
Karla Sue Hamilton, 49, of Viper, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Baptist Health, Corbin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ernestine Hensley
Ernestine Combs Hensley, formerly of Hazard, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Fla., on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019.
She was born on August 1st, 1929; the daughter of the late Ernest and Angeline Combs. She lived in the Darfork community of Perry County most of her life and helped her husband run Combs Tire Service for decades. She was one of the longest-serving members of Hull Presbyterian Church and volunteered her time for many years at Hazard’s Appalachian Regional Hospital, earning the President’s Award for Volunteer Service in 2014. She had a wonderful life and enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, singing and square dancing. She miraculously survived a brain aneurism and lived nearly 30 more years. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always provided unconditional love. She spent the last year of her life soaking up the Florida sun and being with her daughter and son-in-law. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday and had a wonderful week with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Maxine Combs Davidson; and her husband of 53 years, Paul Hensley, along with many other loved ones and special friends.
She is survived by her two children, Doug (Jean) Hensley of Hazard and Debi (David) Mote of Palm Harbor, Fla; two grandchildren, Steve Hensley of Hazard and Leigh Anne (Josh) Wallace of Owensboro, ; three great-grandchildren, Lauren Wallace, Lainey Wallace and Elijah Wallace, all of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 7, at the Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel with Arlie Lee and Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Family Cemetery, Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hull Presbyterian Church or the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
This is a paid obituary.
“Doc” Holliday
Donald Loren “Doc” Holliday, 43, of Hazard, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Manchester.
He was born in Perry County, September 4, 1975, the son of Donald Holliday and Freda Napier Holliday. He began his police career by working with the Hazard City Police and Perry County Sheriff’s Department. Once retired with the Kentucky State Police, he went on to work with Jackson Police Department. Doc spent most of his life service the people of Perry County, and served them with much honor and integrity.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ben and Eliza Holliday; and maternal grandparents LP and Ruth Napier.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Bennett Pierce Holliday (Mother, Shanna Couch Holliday); one brother, Ryan Holliday; one Aunt, Sherrillene Colwell (Kenneth); and a host of police family, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at the First Federal Center of HCTC with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Holliday Cemetery, Ary. Pallbearers include, Bennett Holliday, Jamie Hughes, Donald Cornwell, Joey King, Bill Pollard, Carl Smith, Ronnie Long, Kevin Guier and Chris Holland. Honorary pallbearers, KSP. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jack Howard
Jack Walden Howard, 53, of Hazard, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was born September 20, 1965, the son of Deanna Mobelini and the late Jack Howard. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was the Assistant Director at the Hazard Pavilion. He was an avid sportsman. He spent much of his time as a referee where he loved to help teach the children the skills of basketball.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Donald “Happy” Mobelini (Deronda); one sister, Judith Walker Miller; one nephew, Collier Mobelini; two nieces, Madison Mobelini and Marryn Mobelini; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 12, at the Lothair Community Church with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be sent to City Hall In Memory of Jack Howard for the revitalization of the Hazard Pavilion.
This is a paid obituary.
Jesse Joseph
Jesse Joseph, 54, of Hazard, formerly of Wooton, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, August 24, 1965, the son of the June Joseph of Wooton and the late Bill Joseph
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Matthew and Mallie Wells; and Paternal Grandparents, Alfred Joseph, Jr. and Dora. He was a member of the 11th Hour Worship Center of Hazard. He was a retired coal miner having worked in the positions of supervisor, safety director, instructor and underground train operator. He was the pastor of the Sawbranch Pentecostal Church for 12 years. He loved studying the Bible and reading scripture. He also enjoyed fishing and flying remote control airplanes. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He brought joy to all around him with his love for life.
In addition to his mother, he was survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Melton Joseph of Hazard; son, Matthew Joseph (Katie) of Georgetown; step-son, Chris Melton (Alicia) of OH.; step-daughter, Kayla Creech (Lavon) of OH.; brother, Bill Joseph, Jr. (Jenni) of Morehead; four sisters, Barbara Smith of Wooton, Mallie Pennington (Jimmy) of Wooton, Nancy Roberts of Hyden, Dora Joseph of Wooton; one granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Terry Joseph and Ronnie Wells officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Manchinni
Margaret Lucille Manchinni, 91, of Rowdy, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Long Island, New York, February 17, 1928, she was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving as 1st Lieutenant, and she attended the Davidson Baptist Church, and was a devoted volunteer at the Scripture Memory Mountain Mission.
She is survived by a host of beloved friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Paul Wegner, Roy Hodson, and Pete Youmans officiating. Burial will follow at Three Oaks-Campbell Cemetery, Lost Creek. Military Rites will be performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Davidson Baptist Church in memory of Margaret.
This is a paid obituary.
Ann Turner
Ann Skidmore Turner, 85, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her residence in Louisville.
She was born in Richwood, W. VA., December 15, 1933. While obtaining her bachelor’s degree at Berea College, she met her husband of 62 years, Sam Turner Jr, who passed away 2 years ago. While raising her children she worked at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital, Hazard High School, and directed the Perry County Literacy program. True to her family legacy Ann, was both a gifted teacher and writer, having published poems and short stories. Her years of work with the adult literacy program were performed with the grace and dignity that defined her life. She truly believed in the transformative power of education, and worked to realize that in her community. She loved to sing in choirs, play piano, read, sew, and square dance with Sam.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Turner-Schikler (Dr. Ken Schikler) of Louisville; son, Mark Turner of Belize; grandchildren, Nathan Turner, Joshua Turner, Maren Schikler and Allegra Schikler; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13, at 4 pm, at Highland Presbyterian Church in Louisville, also a memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, at 3 pm with visitations beginning at 2 pm. Arrangements were under the direction of Highlands Funeral Home of Louisville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.