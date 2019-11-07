Ivol Amburgey
Ivol Amburgey, 89, of East Bernstadt, formerly of Perry County, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at his residence in East Bernstadt.
He was born in Mallie, January 13, 1930, the son of the late Simeon Amburgey and the late Mary Cornett Amburgey. He was a retired coal miner, a Untied States Army Veteran as well as a member of the Vicco Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Madeline “Mickey” Amburgey; one daughter, Lisa Robin Brashear; two sons, James Ritchie and Chester Lee Ritchie; five brothers, Edgar, Alvery, Burchel, Donald and Hiram Amburgey; six sisters, Pansy Combs, Hazel Gibson, Beatrice Sturgill, Agnes Richardson, Renea Logan and Lenora Dyer.
He is survived by two daughters, Debra Poynter (Jimmy) of East Bernstadt, Sharon Caudill (Carlson) of Viper; three sons, Stephen Stinson (Marsha) of VA, Dena Gail Raichel of Columbia, Jerry Boyd Ritchie (Priscilla) of Cal., special niece, Verna Mae Potter; special friends, Bartholomew Perry and Keagan Martin; as well as a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 4, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Bartholomew Perry officiating. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Anna Bolling
Anna Jo Bolling, 85, of Hazard, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 31, 1934, the daughter of the late Tom Music and the late Mary Badget Music. She was a member of the Living Waters Full Gospel Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mouse Bolling; and one grandson, McCullough Bolling.
She is survived by one daughter, Billie Jean Bolling; two sons, Mark Thomas Bolling (Kim), Robert Karr Bolling (Donna); one brother, Thomas Henry Music; three grandchildren, Christian Bolling, Britney Griffith (Trenton) and Benjamin Bolling; one great grandchild, Michael Thomas Bolling; special niece and her family, Lynn May (Chuck), Patrick May and Matthew May; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, November 4 at the Living Waters Full Gospel Church with Wes Pratt and Bill Eversole officiating. Burial followed in the Sally Stevens Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Oma Clark
Oma Clark, 92, of Slemp, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 1, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with John Fields officiating. Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ellen Cole
Ellen Cole, 83, of Gays Creek, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the residence.
She was born October 16, 1936, the daughter of the late Jakie Neace and the late America Bush Neace. She was a member of the Old Regular Baptists Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Cole; one daughter, Mary Sue Cole; one brother, Sam Neace; two sisters, Eliza Mayes and Betty Smith; and one grandson, Jesse Ray Cole.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Cole Watkins (Donnie) of Gays Creek; one son, Ricky Cole (Pam) of Hazard; two sisters, Icy Williams, Maudie Cockerham both of OH.; five grandchildren, Brittany, Eric, Sasha, Audrianna and Marie; eight great grandchildren, Madison, Clarissa, Jesse, Gavin, Rhylan, Masen, Ian and Evan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 5 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Brian Bridges and Henry Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Neace-Smith Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Mervin Eblen Jr.
Mervin Kohl Eblen Jr., 78, of Sanatobia, MS, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Baddour Center in Senatobia, MS.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bobby Mobelini Sr.
Bobby Mobelini Sr., at 69 of Typo, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life was held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. The arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
“Jacki” Spare
Jacquelyn “Jacki” Spare, 51, of Madson, Tenn., died Sunday October 13, 2019.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at the Combs Cemetery, Combs with Ronnie Butch Pennington officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rachel Stidham
Rachel Noris Smith Stidham, 85, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born October 19, 1934, the daughter of the late Monroe Smith and the late Samira Campbell Smith. She worked as a cook at Circle T and Ben’s Quick Stop. She was also employed at Maloney’s. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family and is well known for her chicken & dumplings and gingerbread.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Courtney Stidham; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Ashley and Eva Renee Stidham; three sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by six daughter, Phyllis Noble (Bronson) of Hazard, Judy Boggs (Jim) of Hazard, Deborah Stidham of Hazard, Patricia Hurt (Elven) of Bulan, Pamela Feltner (Von) of Hazard, Shannon McIntosh (Mike) of Hazard; four sons, Gary Stidham of Bulan, Larry Stidham of Georgetown, Lonnie Stidham (Sharon) of Bulan, Brian Stidham (Alisha) of Hazard; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Pete Youmans officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.