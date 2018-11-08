Charles Boling
Charles Noel Boling of Aztec, New Mexico and Nashville, Ind., died Tuesday, October 23, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana of Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born in Lothair, September 27, 1929, the son of Lula O. and Hobart F. Boling and raised in Hazard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jane Wheeler Boling and siblings Iris Clark, Glen Boling, and Clara Peters.
He joined the Army Air Corps in 1949, serving 22 years in Germany, Japan, Okinawa and Turkey and the US, retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1970. He held B.A. and M.Ed. degrees in History and taught junior high history for ten years. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. He was fascinated by genealogy and amassed a research database for his family including over 16,000 individuals.
He is survived by his sister Wanda Johnson; children, Malinda Ann Eccarius, Elizabeth Boling (Fleet), and Daniel Boling (Ellen); grandchildren, Petra Eccarius Brylow (Dennis), Burlington Walker (Xuan), Clara Boling Storms (Mike), and Sam Boling; and great grandchildren, Dexter, Ada Jane, and Rhea Mae Brylow, and Max Luyan Walker.
His family requests that in lieu of flowers donations in his name be made to: Indiana University Health Hospice Medical Arts Bldg. P.O. Box 1149, Bloomington, IN 47402.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm Friday, November 23, 2018 at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington, IN 47401. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm.
Gretchen Deaton
Gretchen Deaton, 102, formerly of Hazard, died Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Hospice of Okeechobee in Okeechobee, Fla.
She was born February 29, 1916, the daughter of the late Solomon Noble and the late Mattie Deaton Noble. She was a retired Postmaster, School teacher and deputy County Clerk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M. Deaton; infant son, Douglas; son, Earl Deaton Jr.; eight sisters, Odessa Joseph, Abrela Rose, Georgie Noble, Toddy Hayes, Mahalia Rose, Sera Rose and Melinda Deaton; one brother, George Noble.
She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Folkens (Jimmy) of Okeechobee, Fla.; four grandchildren, James Earl Deaton, Monty Deaton, Susan Campbell Turner (Noel), Gary Douglas Campbell (Jerri); five great grandchildren, Scott Deaton, Matthew Deaton, Madison Deaton, Hannah Beth Turner and Hayden Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 8, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Ellen Peach officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Frank Holland
Frank Holland, 72, died Monday, November 5, 2018, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 8, at the First Creek Church with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating with burial following in the John White Cemetery, Campbell’s Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
John Tapio
John William Tapio, 62, of Hazard, died Friday, November 2, 2018, at the Hazard ARH.
He was born December 14, 1955, the son of the late Eino John Tapio and the late Rosa Smith Tapio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Tapio.
He is survived by one daughter, Juanita Fields of Hazard; one son, John Tapio Jr., of Vine Grove; two sisters, Ruth Hurt of Oh., Cathy Miller of Hazard; one brother, Donald Tapio of London; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held November 9 at 6 p.m. at the Upper Second Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Carter and Rev. Donald Tapio officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
