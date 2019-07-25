Rethia Allen
Rethia Johnson Allen, 84, of Combs, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Irvine, November 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Chester Johnson and the late Audrey Little.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Allen. She was a Member of the Combs Baptist Church for over 50 years, A Long-time Humanitarian, Always helping the needy with Clothing and Toys for Christmas, an Avid Quilter as well as a Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Minor Allen (Shawnda) of Avawam, Walter Allen (Medina) of Whitesburg; grandchildren, Deborah Adams (Odus), Rebecca Mitchell (Adam), Alex Allen (Emily Wilson), James Allen (Jessica Collins), Ted Allen; great-grandchildren, Aidan Mitchell, Ryleigh Adams, Stefan Mitchell, Liam Adams, Carter Mitchell; special niece, Thelma Jean Tucker; Sister-in-law, Adna Napier; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins and Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Lick Branch Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Leslie Bowling
Leslie Ann Bowling, 55, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Fourseam Gospel Church with Hershel Dixon officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
William Engle
William Hurst Engle, 74, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Louisville. He is preceded in death by his parents, William G. Engle and Kathleen Hurst Engle, as well as his son, Thomas Grant Engle.
He is survived by his son, William H. Engle, Jr.; daughter-in-law Jacquelynn Engle; and a host of other family members and friends. Arrangements were under the direction of Highlands Funeral Home of Louisville.
Jordan Fraley
Jordan Tyren Blaine Fraley, 11, of Grapevine, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born May 21, 2008, the son of William Grant and Keisha Cappie Hicks Fraley.
He was proceeded in death by, Nan, Margaret Miller; Maternal Great-Grandmother, Nannie Hicks; Maternal Great-Grandfather, Eldon Hicks. He loved watching Yo-Gabba Gabba cartoon.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Gannon Mullins of Hazard, Graham Fraley of Grapevine.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jeremiah Johnson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
“Boo” Longworth
James Michael “Boo” Longworth, 40, of Hazard, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Hazard ARH.
He was born January 16, 1979, the son of Danny Longworth and Vivian Watts Longworth of Hazard. He was a coal miner and was a member of the Upper Second Creek Baptist Church as well as a member of the Krypton Masonic Lodge 905. He enjoyed fishing at the lake and listening to Rock and Roll.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry Douglas and Geneva Longworth; maternal grandfather, Ambrose Watts; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Densmore and Irene Goodson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife and best friend, Jennifer Longworth of Happy; one daughter, Andrea Madisyn Longworth of Happy; two sons, Christopher Daniel Chase Longworth of Happy, Jason Michael Densmore Longworth of Happy; one brother, Harry Douglas Longworth (Becky) of Hazard; maternal grandmother, Lydia Watts of Hardburly; special friends, Jamie Long and Johnny Grigsby; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ernie Fugate and Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Wilma Spurlock
Wilma Kay Spurlock, 79, of Jeff, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Lotts Creek, December 11, 1939, the daughter of the late Napolean Napier and the late Edith Smith Napier. She worked as a Clinic Clerk for Hazard ARH for 38 years, and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Spurlock; five sisters, Dale Napier Spinhirne, Martha Ann Napier Combs, Reva Napier Fritzh, Mary Lena Napier Hurt and Lotta Marie Napier Rowland; three brothers, Napolean Napier Jr., Wallace Farrell Napier and Eugene Napier.
She is survived by two daughters, Johnnie Adams (Jasper) of Jeff, Cheryl Lusk Salyer (Clyde) of Hazard; two sons, J.B. Spurlock (Cheryl) of Bulan, Creighton Spurlock (Angie) of Hazard; two brothers, Elizia Napier (Peggy Sue) of Beaver Dam, Darrell Napier (Sarah) of Lotts Creek; special niece, Beverly Ann McPhillips; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Eli), Christopher (Jessica), Elijah, Hunter, Jamie, Devin, Ashley, Megan, Robbie, Brittany and Jess; two special great grandchildren, Maci and Oakley; and a host of brothers; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with J.T. Eversole officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Gadie Whitaker
Gadie Sue Shepherd Whitaker, 50, wife of 8 years to Everett Wayne Whitaker, of Lexington, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was born in Viper, July 11, 1968, the daughter of the late Chester and Velvia Wells Shepherd. She was a member at Revival Tabernacle Church; graduate of Dilce Combs Memorial High School in Jeff, and worked as a kitchen manager in Fayette County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Wilburn and Leonard Shepherd.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Joshua Mullins, of Hazard and Curt Whitaker, of Harrodsburg; two brothers, James Shepherd, Chavis and Pearl (Brenda) Shepherd, of Viper; four sisters, Shirley (David) Sturgill, Eolia, Jeanette (Eddie) Eddington, Viper, Wanda (William) Bowman, of Danville and Betty Shepherd, of Frankfort.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gary Ward officiating. Another funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Maggard Funeral Home in Hazard, with Bro. Bill Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Shepherd Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Gash Memorial of Lawrenceburg and Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Arrangements were under the direction of Gash Memorial of Lawrenceburg and Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
