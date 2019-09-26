Karis Causey
Karis Jean Causey, 68, of Hazard, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, August 2, 1951, the daughter of the late Birse Spencer and the late Cleo Asher Spencer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Glenda Walker; four brothers, Ronnie Spencer, Johnny Spencer, Hurley Spencer and Michael Spencer.
She is survived by four daughters, Sherry Causey Goodson of Hazard, Emily Causey of Cornettsville, Lillie Causey (Kevin) of Hazard, Ashley Causey (Christopher) of Hazard; two brothers, Glen Spencer of Louisville, Robert Spencer (Linda) of Happy; special friends, Molly and Harley; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Pratt Family Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Golda Chaney
Golda Marie Chaney, 82, of Happy, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born April 26, 1937, the daughter of the late Robert Chaney and the late Ertha Combs Chaney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by one sister, Thelma Amburgey of Happy; one brother, Buck Chaney of Georges Branch; special niece, Rhoda Minks of Happy; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, at the Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Johnny Collins
Johnny Ray Collins, 68, of Brownsfork, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, December 7, 1955, the son of the late J.D. Collins and the late Bernadean Collins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Collins; and one grandson, Jon Aaron Callahan.
He is survived by son, William Collins (Kim) of Hazard; special companion, Donna Riley of Hazard; two daughters, Audrey Wooton (Nick) of Hazard, Carolyn Johnson (Stephen) of Hazard; four brothers, Lester Collins of Busy, J.C. Collins of Hazard, Larry Collins of Busy, Billy Collins of Busy; sister, Erma Bennett of Busy; nine grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins and Kenny Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Family Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
William Combs
William Scott Combs, 54, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, January 24, 1965, the son of the late John C. “Punkin” Combs and the late Geraldine Combs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Nettie “Granny” Combs.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Monek Combs of Hazard; two sons, Welsey Combs (Adrianna Whitaker) of Hazard, Trevor Myles Combs of Hazard; sister, Tina Marie Lewis (Rick) of Hazard; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, September 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Leslie Hall
Leslie Michelle Hall, 46, of Jeff, died Thursday, September 19, 2019.
She was born January 15, 1973, the daughter of Joe Michael Brashear and Paulette Combs Brashear. She was a R.N. employed by St. Joe Hospital in London, a member of Lone Pine Baptist Church, she loved U.K. Wildcats, traveling around the world with her children and she loved living life to the fullest.
She is preceded in death by her twin children, Devin Jace and Mikayla Faith Hall; and grandparents, Troy, Daisy, Enos and Aileen.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 25 years, Derrick Jerone Hall; one daughter, Alyssa Grace Hall; one son, Gabriel Aiden Hall; two sisters, Misty Bellis (BJ), Kelly Whitlow; one niece, Kady Whitlow; two nephews, Jacob Bellis and Caelan Whitlow.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Sam Stacy and Rev. Arnold Branson Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Troy P. Combs Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made towards Gabe & Alyssa College Fund at Community Trust Bank.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Lucas
Barbara Gail Lucas, 63, of Busy, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was born April 4, 1956, the daughter of the late Herbert Elam and the late Adir Couch Elam.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Benjamin Harrison Elam.
She is survived by her husband, Michael E. Lucas; one son, William Michael Lucas of Busy; five brothers, Larry L. Elam of Tenn., Ronald D. Spurlock of OH., Herbert L. Elem of Idaho, William R. Elam of Lexington; one grandchild, Madison Colwell.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Vincent Mongiardo
Vincent Jimmy Mongiardo, 93, of Bonnyman died Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in St Andrea, Italy, January 31, 1926, the son of the late Dominick Mongiardo and the late Caterina Dominijanni Mongiardo. He was a United States Army Veteran, the owner and operator of Mongiardo Liquor Store of Bulan for many years, as well as lifelong member of the Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church of Hazard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Mongiardo; one sister, Antionette Mongiardo; one son, Dominick Mongiardo.
He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Mongiardo Thacker (Voncel) of Hindman; two sons, Daniel Mongiardo (Allison) of Lexington, Vincent Mongiardo (Natasa) of Lexington; six grandchildren, Anika, Kate, Cannon, Lidia, Barron and Leila; and host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church with Father Mike Chowning officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Marie Morris
Marie Morris, 85, of Okeana, OH died Monday, September 23, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Troy Morris, beloved son Randall Morris, dear sister Josephine Collins, and parents Ecil Bailey and Jesse Napier. Originally from Hazard, she had a long successful career at General Electric Evendale, from which she retired in 1989.
She is survived by her daughters Sherry Morris Hopper, Kimberly Morris and Jan Colwell; brother-in-law Jimmy Collins (Hazard); daughter-in-law Martha Hall Morris; her grandchildren Aaron Morris (Elizabeth), Abbey Ulrich (Gregory) and Nick Surface (Kirsty); her great-grandchildren Troy Morris, Quentin Ulrich, AJ Surface and Corbin Surface; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
The family extends deep appreciation to Mom’s caregivers LaDonna, Jennifer, Heidi, Heather and Jeff and for support from Hospice of Cincinnati.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, at 11:00am in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton OH followed by entombment in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitations will be held from 10:00-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Arrangements were under the direction of Zettler Funeral Home of Hamilton, OH.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The guestbook may be signed at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Edward Mosley
Edward Mosley, 93, of Hyden, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center.
He was born June 22, 1926, the son of the late Boone Mosley and the late Edith Mosley. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army & Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Mosley.
He is survived by step-daughter, Sandra Napier (Joe) of Hyden; two grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 20, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Reva Pinson
Reva A. Pinson, 75, wife of Lynn Pinson, died September 19, 2019.
She was born April 1, 1944, in Combs, daughter of the late Andrew Jr. and the late Mary Smith Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Pinson; two sisters, Alice Faye Campbell and Connie Hensley; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeter and Cora Pinson. She was a member of Combs Baptist Church in Combs and retired from Prudential Insurance Co. She lived in California where her husband retired from the Air Force and worked for the California Dept. of Corrections. After Lynn’s death, she moved back to Kentucky in 1992.
She is survived by her children, David Lynn (Emie) Pinson, Clarksville, Tenn., Donna Lee (Chris) Sweeney of Tucson, Ariz.; siblings, Kay (Terry) Trent, Jerry (Betty) Hensley, Phyllis (Kenneth) Tackett, June (Don) McDaniel, Karen (Clarence) Deaton, Velma (John) Chaney, Theresa (Randall) Haney, and Lesa (Sam) Stacy; her grandchildren, Teresa Robinson, Christopher, Meagan and Jessica Sweeney and Kyle and Craig Pinson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Combs Baptist Church, Combs. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, at the Milward-Southland, Lexington. Entombment followed the service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville. Arrangements were under the direction of Milward Funeral Home of Lexington
Memorial donations suggested to (Hospice of the Bluegrass) Bluegrass Care Navigators.
The guestbook may be signed www.milwardfuneral.com
This is a paid obituary.
Monroe Riley
Monroe Riley, 81, of Buckhorn, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Hazard ARH.
He was born in Gays Creek, March 19, 1938, the son of the late Arkansas Stamper Riley and the late Eveline Smith Riley. He was retired from Hacker Brothers, Inc., and was a member of the Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy, Arkansas Jr. and Don Riley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Polly Marie Eversole Riley; one daughter, Sherry Dawn Jacobs (David) of Nicholasville; one son, James Monroe Riley (Carol) of Hazard; two grandchildren, Solomon Daniel Jacobs, Sarah Elizabeth Ann Riley; four brothers, Robert Lee Riley of OH, Charles Riley of OH, Paul Riley of Gays Creek, Alex Riley of London; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at the Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church with Tom Burns and Gayle Burns officiating. Burial followed in the Amis Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Ronald Williams
Ronald Glen Williams, 67, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born June 4, 1952, the son of the late Ernest Williams and the late Ethel Philon Williams.
He is survived by two daughters, Alma Williams of Hazard, Denise Williams of Hazard; five sisters, Doncilla Hill (Ronnie) of Hazard, Gwendolyn Williams of Ill., Charlotte Williams of Ill., Jackie Williams of Ill., Regina Williams of Ill.; five brothers, Jerome Williams (Joan) of Tenn., Elmer Williams (Vanessa) of Fla., Stanley Williams (Joanna) of Ill., Edgar Williams of Ill., Derrick Williams of Ill.; five grandchildren, Autumn Spencer, Tierra Neace, Donovan Neace, Caitlin Wells and Todrick Williams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.