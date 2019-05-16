Judy Brock
Judy Morris Brock, 70, of Busy, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born January 30, 1949, the daughter of the late Lewis Morris and the late Laura Campbell Morris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brother, Bucky, Bobby and Burnis “Cooch” Morris; one granddaughter, Victoria Blair Hicks; one son-in-law, Brian Hughes.
She is survived by her husband, Ernie Brock; two daughters, Maggie Owens (Phillip) of Hindman, Enocia Hughes (James Norman) of Georgetown; one son, Brandon Brock of Busy; one sister, Kim Feltner of Couchtown; one brother, Billy Morris of Busy; three grandchildren, Briana White (Larry), Cody Hughes (Erica) and Austin Hughes (Marissa); two great grandchildren, Peyton and Brooklyn; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Big Willard Church of Christ with Clarence Howard and Everett Spencer officiating. Burial followed in the Brock Cemetery, Willard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Aileen Caines
Aileen Caines, 85, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Hazard ARH.
She was born July 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Calvin Trent Sr. and the late Bertha Moore Trent. She was a member of Dwarf Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Caines; one granddaughter, Christy Lynn Haddix; one sister, Emma Jean Williams; and five brothers, James, Robert, Calvin Jr., Herman and Hurl Vernon Trent.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Haddix (Glen) of Hazard, Becky Caines Stacy (Larry) of Hazard; one son, Michael Andrew Caines (Shelia) of Georgetown; one sister, Maxine Chapman of Ind.; four grandchildren, Andrea Haddix, Kelli Adams, Michael E. Caines and Derrick Stacy; three great grandchildren, Andrew Wayne Haddix, Braxton Caines and Ava Caines; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Patty Slaven
Patty Slaven died Sunday April 28, 2019 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
A Celebration of Life was held at 4p.m. Thursday May 2, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Davidson officiating. In Lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lucille Smith
Lucille Smith, 61, of Wooton, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hyden, December 30, 1957, the daughter of the late Alfred Joseph, Jr. and the late Nola Wells Joseph. She was a life-long resident of Leslie County, member of the Hyden Church of God, enjoyed cooking, and was a devoted wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Smith of Wooton; son Jerry Travis Smith (Rebecca) of Jackson; grandson, Chase Lee Hobbs of Jackson; three brothers, Donald Joseph (Cleta) of Wooton, Billy Joe Joseph (Teresa) of Hyden, Robert Lee Joseph (Norma) of Wooton; three sisters, Jean Joseph of Wooton, Nema Kilburn (Henry) of Salem, Ind., Lesia Joseph of Wooton; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Robert & Alma Smith Family Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701
This is a paid obituary.
Hunter Thorpe
Hunter Blake Thorpe, infant, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Henery Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Sam Allen Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dona White
Dona White, 71, of Jackson, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born October 22, 1947, the daughter of the late Ed Mullins and the late Stella Mullins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Florence White; and two brothers, Willie and Wilson Mullins.
She is survived by three sons, Michael White, David White and Jonathan Couch; three sisters, Rosa Bergstrom, Phyllis Mullins, Kathy Mullins; three brothers, Sam (Phyllis) Mullins, Farmer (Virgie) Mullins, Ed (Jess) Mullins; four grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the County Line Community Church with Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Family Cemetery, Barwick. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.