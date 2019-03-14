Ewell Balltrip
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ewell Herman Balltrip of Somerset. He entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 7, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long battle with chronic illness. A native of Harlan, he was born May 27, 1950 and was the only son of Beatrice Meadors Balltrip and Lloyd Balltrip. He was a graduate of Harlan High School and Baylor University.
Balltrip’s career spanned almost 50 years in community journalism, public service, and as the executive of a non-profit organization. As a journalist, he advanced from a summer intern position at his hometown newspaper, The Harlan Daily Enterprise, to become its publisher. From there, he continued to serve as a publisher with the New York Times Company in Middlesboro, and Dyersburg, TENN. He has received numerous awards for his work in journalism. On March 25th, he will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in Lexington.
In public service, he was on Gov. Paul Patton’s staff and headed the Kentucky Appalachian Commission. He was a founding board member and officer of Forward in the Fifth, an education support and promotion group in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District. He was also chairman of the Harlan County Community Scholarship Fund (which was organized by The Harlan Daily Enterprise) and served on the board of the Southeast Education Foundation at Southeast Community College. In later years, he served on the University of Kentucky Robinson Scholars selection committee and was a member of the national advisory board of the University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information. He was also an organizer and board member of the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard.
Balltrip contributed to many other activities focused on economic and community development. Balltrip has served as a member of the boards of local Chambers of Commerce, economic development committees,the Mountain Association For Community Economic Development, and Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation. Another board membership in later years included service with the Tennessee Valley Corridor, a group promoting areas of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama and Virginia as one of the premier science and technology regions in the nation. Additionally, Balltrip served on the East Kentucky Leadership Foundation board of directors and assisted with the organization of Leadership East Kentucky (a regional leadership development program modeled after Leadership Kentucky).
Balltrip returned to Kentucky in 1996 to work in Governor Paul Patton’s office as founding executive and executive director of the Kentucky Appalachian Commission (KAC). He was responsible for operations and initiatives of a multi-task agency focused on designing and implementing development policies and strategies in the state’s Appalachian region and on formulation and fulfillment of the Governor’s Kentucky Appalachian Development Program. He successfully coordinated Kentucky Appalachian development strategy and policy with the initiatives of other agencies to support the Governor’s objectives. Balltrip also served from May 2002 to February 2004 as the Governor’s Alternate to the federal Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), having executive management responsibility for Kentucky’s multi-million-dollar Appalachian Regional Commission program and representing Gov. Patton before the ARC. During his tenure, the KAC was recognized twice by the ARC as a “best practice.”
At the time of his death, Balltrip was the founding executive and president/CEO of The National Institute For Hometown Security (NIHS), a non-profit organization under contract to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to research and develop solutions for homeland security issues. He was proud to have built this program from the ground up.
Balltrip was a Godly man, a committed son, and a loving husband and father. He was a member of the Baptist faith and a past deacon of the Harlan Baptist Church. He lived by Philippians: 6-7.
Preceding him in death are his parents (Lloyd and Beatrice Balltrip); mother-in-law Gayola Elam Mills and father-in-law Earie Mills; and sister-in-law Vera Jones and niece Angela Jones Lawson.
Ewell is survived by his wife Kathy Mills Balltrip, son Andrew Lee Balltrip of Lexington Ky, daughter Amanda Beth Balltrip of Somerset, brothers-in-law Aaron Mills (Nancy) of Harlan Ky, Johnny Mills (Lisa) of Frankfort, and John Jones of Gray Tenn; sisters-in-law Willa Dean Hicks (Ron) of McHenry Il., Pat Ray (Bill) of South Gate Mich., Burma Kay Chappell (Virgell) of Edmond Ok., Phyllis Conte (Gale) of Sebring Fla., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following programs in his memory: Harlan County Community Scholarship Fund, The Rogers Scholars program at the Center for Rural Development, or the Maria Braden Endowed Scholarship at the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media. Addresses to these programs may be obtained through the Southern Oaks Funeral Home online obituary.
Visitations were held Sunday, March 10, from 1-5 pm with funeral service starting at 5 pm. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements of Ewell Balltrip.
This is a paid obituary.
Tammy Burcham
Tammy Lee Burcham, 55, of Hazard died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born October 9, 1963, the daughter of the late Matthew Scodellaro and the late Gwyn Allen Scodellaro. She was a former EMT worker and CAN for Hazard Nursing Home.
She is survived two daughters, Amber Louise Bush (Curtis) of Lotts Creek, Danielle Hazel Brubaker (Shane) of Penn.; one son, Samuel George Burcham (Caitlin) of Hazard; one brother, Phillip Scodellaro of Bulan; six grandchildren, Matthew Jordon Burcham, Isaiah Anthony Burcham, Kairi Lynn Noble, David Waylon Cornett, Addison Brubaker and Asher Brubaker.
Funeral series were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Yvonne Campbell
Yvonne Haley Campbell, 52, of Hazard, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born February 25, 1967, the daughter of Elmer Haley (Kathy) and the late Brenda Brewer Rowe.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Charlie Campbell; one daughter, Kaitlin Campbell; two sons, Devin (Tenille) Combs, Ethan Campbell; one sister, Joyce Haley Miller; three grandchildren, AJ Combs, Wyatt Combs and Timothy Jay Wayne Collins; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Perry County Park. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Connie Clemons
Connie Lee Clemons, 58, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, November 25, 1960, the daughter of the late Ogreado Combs Clemons and the late Kelly Clemons.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ruben Clemons and Vincent Clemons.
She is survived by six brothers, Vernon Clemons of Piedmont, S. Car., Lewis Clemons of Russellville, Denny Clemons of Piedmont, S. Car., Ira Dean Clemons of Horse Cave, Kermit Clemons of Hazard, Ricky Clemons of Jackson; two sisters, Brenda Gomer of Fort Mill, S. Car., Sandra Kay Hensley of Jackson; daughter, Doshia Clemons of Lexington, S. Car., son, Billy Hammond of Pickens, S. Car.; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Carol Wayne Johnson. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Lothair. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Billie Couch
Billie Jean Couch, 80, of Hazard, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
“Art” Day
Arthur “Art” Franklin Day, 85, of Monrovia was called home to heaven on March 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 12, 1933, in Thornton, to the late William Francis and Sally Ann (Holbrooks) Day.
Art was introduced to the love of his life as a young man, by his future brother-in-law, while on a double date with Frances and her sister, Helen. Art and Frances sat in the backseat and when he reached out and held Frances’ hand, she knew he was the one. She fell in love with him looking into his beautiful blue eyes. They married on December 18, 1959 and started their precious family. In 1973, they moved from Indianapolis to their new home on the corner of State Road 42 and Bethesda Road, where they lived for 43 years.
In 1980, he retired from WABCO, after spending 18 years as a Hone Machine Operator, making earth moving machines. Throughout the years following, Art wore many different hats; he was a maintenance man at Ritter Manor Apartments and managed two apartment complexes. A handyman, Art replaced and repaired windows and screens, along with other odd jobs.
In his free time, he loved fishing and hunting. He once shot three turkeys with one bullet; an amazing feat no one could believe, not even Art. He enjoyed gardening, loved everything cowboy; from movies and tv shows to Louis L’Amour books. Every Friday and Saturday night, Art and Frances faithfully played nickel and dime poker with Ernie and Helen until Art became too ill, just two weeks ago. A kind and gentle man, he had a great sense of humor, was generous to all he knew, and protected his friends and family. Art was a very caring man who loved his family immensely. He will be deeply and profoundly missed by all.
Along with his parents, Art was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Potter, Marion Breeding and Mildred Hodge.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Frances (Wall) Day; children, Kathy Wimpy (husband, Ed) of Shelbyville, Chuck Day (wife, Pam) of Winnebago, Illinois, Bill Day of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dorothy Day and Mike Day of Mooresville, Indiana; grandchildren, Brandon, Brock, Ryan Lee, Will, Rachel, Brittany, Ashley and Dylan; great grandchildren, Alexia, Brayton, Bentley, Bella, Peyton, Jayden, Junior, Kadyn, Lily, and Mason; sisters, Ann Meade and Mary Jo Webb; and brother and sister-in-law Ernie and Helen Rich of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Visitations were held from 4 to 8pm, on Monday, March 11, at Light Memorial & Funeral Chapel in Monrovia. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1pm, on Tuesday, March 12, at the funeral home, with additional calling held an hour prior. Pastor Keenan Steinway will officiate services and burial will follow in White Lick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Light Memorial 585 E. Main St., Monrovia, IN 46157 to help assist with his final expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lightmemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roy Deaton
Roy Lee Deaton, 53, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 30, 1965, the son of the late Earl Deaton and the late Helen Vires Deaton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bruce Deaton; and one sister, Freda Ann Deaton.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina Mitchell, Cassie Michelle; one son, Cody; three sisters, Charlotte (Dexter) Miller, Sherry Shelton, Rita Feltner; one brother, Earl Deaton Jr.; companion, Margaret Cornett.
Service will be at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
“Sam” Dixon
Eumble “Sam” Dixon, 78, of Cornettsville, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born February 2, 1941, the son of the late Gillis Dixon and the late Lola Halcomb Dixon. He was a former heavy equipment operator for the coal mines, a member of the Pentecostal church and enjoyed hunting during his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Travis and Ricky Dixon; one brother, Harold Dixon; and one grandchild, Kevin Dixon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Riddle Dixon; one daughter, Emily Dixon of Cornettsville; one son, Willie Dixon (Jessica) of Leatherwood; two sisters, Geneva Sexton of Letcher County, Irene Cook of Ind.; six brothers, Herman Dixon of Jeff, Hubert Dixon of Letcher Co., Manis Dixon of Leatherwood, Ellis Dixon of Leatherwood, Vernon Dixon of Letcher Co., Orville Dixon of Letcher Co.; four grandchildren, Kristen Lewis, Austin Salley, Jacob Salley and Brandon Dixon; four great grandchildren, Zachary Dixon, Kelsey Lewis, Hunter Lewis and Paisley Salley; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Adkins officiating. Burial followed in the Dixon Cemetery, Line Fork (Letcher Co.). Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Ellison
Robert Frank Ellison, 48, of Chavies, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born October 21, 1970, the son of Sharon Gross Ellison and the late Winston Ellison. He was a former pilot.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Chester Ellison; one daughter, Miranda Ellison; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February, 14, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Eric Napier officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Frank Fazi
Frank Fazi, 87, of Murray, died at 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Born the son of an immigrant coal miner in Hardburly in Perry County on June 22, 1931, Mr. Fazi was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War era and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church. He served Murray State University as director of printing services, assisted with the publication of the Shield, and served as a videographer for Racer Athletics for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Allie Terry Fazi; his wife, Patricia Ann Overshiner Fazi, to whom he was married Sept. 9, 1957, in Hazard, Ky.; a brother, Joseph Fazi Jr. of Detroit, Mich., and a sister, Kathline Litteral of Apple Valley, Calif.
Survivors include a son, Christopher Lee Fazi (Kristina) of Farmington; a daughter, Dina Lynne Fazi Lear (Ronnie) of Hartselle, Ala.; grandsons Daniel Elliott (Katie) of Mayfield and Nicolas Fazi of Farmington; a sister, Pauline Cousins of Rogers City, Mich., special friends Marilynn Woods and Tommy Doughty, three great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home in Murray with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery.
Visitations were held on Wednesday, March 13, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. H. Churchill Funeral Home in Murray.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the MSU Athletic Department for unrestricted funds at 217 Roy Stewart Stadium, Murray, KY 42071.
The family would like to thank the following medical professionals for their exceptional care and service: Dr. Blalock and the staff at Primary Care of Murray; Dr. Youssef and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Murray; Dr. Garretson and the staff at Oncology and Hematology of Murray; Dr. Talley and staff of Mercy Cardiology; Dr. Ali and the staff at the Renal/Vascular Unit of Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, and Dr. Long and staff at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
Online condolences can be made left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Matilda Fields
Matilda Jane Fields, 67, of Avawam, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, September 19, 1951, the daughter of the late Robert Kilburn and the late Gertrude Eversole. She worked as a cook for Barb’s Mini Mart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by special friend, Linda Cornett.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Fields; three daughters, Hope McDaniel of Hazard, Jennifer Combs (Jody) of Hazard, Jessica Lumpkins of Hazard; two sons, Greg Combs (Jessica) of Tenn, Jimmy “Bo-Bo” Fields of Hazard; three sisters, Vickie Begley (John) of Hazard, Joann Eversole of Hazard, Tammy Mole (Allen) of Minn.; two brothers, James “Shack” Shackelford (Shirley) of Hazard, Dennis Eversole (Bobbie) of London; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the Big Creek Pentecostal Church with James Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Fields Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Layvon Hamilton
Layvon Hamilton, 79, of Hazard, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born April 30, 1939, the son of the late Elmer Hamilton and Eunice Strong Hamilton. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired mechanic for Faulkner’s Garage and a Pentecostal Church of God member.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He survived by his wife, Geraldine Hamilton; three sons, Carl Anthony Hamilton of Lexington, Doyle Hamilton of Hazard, Layvon Hamilton Jr., of Hazard; one sister, Audrey Jean Jones of Louisville; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Herbert Hicks and Henry Fugate officiating. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Theresa Hurt
Theresa Young Hurt, 49, of Hazard, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was born July 21, 1969, the daughter of the late Jack Young and the late Merie Napier Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Lee Young Combs.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Hurt; one son, Treston Cole Hurt; one sister, Derhonda Hensley (George); two brothers, Gerald Wayne Jones (Elaine), James Crowe (Mary); special niece, Lashawnda White; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Eldon Miller and Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Flatwood Cemetery, Noble. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
David Keith
David Elmer Keith, 77, of Bronston, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Lake Cumberland Funeral Service of Somerset.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lakecumberlandfuneralservice.com
Eugene Napier
Eugene Napier, 69, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born December 10, 1949, the son of the late Napoleon Napier and the late Edith Smith Napier. He was a retired deliver man for Sara Lee Bread.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Dylan Charles Napier; five sisters, Dale Spinhirne, Mary Lena Hurt, Martha Ann Combs, Reva Fritsch and Lotta Rowland; and two brothers, Pole Napier and Wallace F. Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Napier; one son, Donald Napier of Central City; one sister, Wilma Kaye Spurlock of Hazard; two brothers, Eliza (Peggy) Napier of Beaver Dam, Darrell (Sarah) Napier of Hazard; two brothers, Eliza (Peggy) Napier of Beaver Dam, Darrell (Sarah) Napier of Hazard; two grandchildren, Landon Napier and Annison Napier; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Josh Feltner and Freddy Grubbs officiating. Burial followed in the Young Fork Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Weaver
Mary Estelle Kleyla Weaver, 74, died January 26, 2019.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Mary Estelle Davies Kleyla and the late Vincent Robert Kleyla II, she was raised in Ridgefield, NJ and graduated from Ridgefield Memorial High School. After receiving her nursing degree from Orange County Community College, she moved to Hyden, to study midwifery at the Frontier Nursing Service. She became a licensed Midwife and a Family Nurse Practitioner, and was later the Director of Nursing for Mary Breckinridge Hospital in Hyden. Her devotion to patient care and her desire to help those in need led her finally to the Lexington-Fayette Health Department where Pediatrics was her favorite clinic. She married the late William Cookman Weaver in 1966. Together they raised two children, Dorothy Chandler Weaver of Oklahoma City, OK and Daniel Davies Weaver of Hoboken, NJ. Although raised in New Jersey, Mary called Kentucky her home. She was brought up in a family of Boy Scouts and she loved the outdoors including camping, whitewater kayaking, and fishing. Recognized as a Kentucky Colonel in 1998 for her accomplishments and service to others, she often said to her children that the only thing she wanted people to remember about her was that she tried; Mary may not have succeeded but she gave it her best try. Her tenacity and perseverance in the face of obstacles undoubtedly helped many people who might not have known they had a guardian angel looking out for them. She was a loving, protective mother, a fierce advocate for women’s equality, a gentle, skillful healthcare provider, and a faithful, devoted friend who will be missed by many.
She is survived by her dog, Tybee; her children, Dorothy and Daniel; her brother, Vincent (Michelle) Robert Kleyla III; her grandchildren, Georgena Linnie Weaver and Gabriel Weinpahl Weaver. Many close friends in Lexington made up her extended family including Linnie Toney, Rhonda Patterson, Sherry Spurlock, and of course, Mary’s partner-in-crime, Sally Siebert, an absolutely outstanding person who did everything in her power to make Mary’s last days as dignified and as comfortable as possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations to one of Mary’s favorite charities: the National Resource Defense Council, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Arbor Foundation, or pretty much any political organization or candidate working to remove Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell from office would honor Mary’s memory best. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, March 16 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY. Visitation will be 1 pm Sat. until the service time.
This is a paid obituary.