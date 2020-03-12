Emma Lou Boleyn
Emma Lou Boleyn, 80, of Versailles, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Curt Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lucian Bush
Lucian Bush, 89, of Jeffersonville, formerly of Perry County, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born August 4, 1930, the son of the late Harrison Bush and the late Malvina Moore Bush. He was a United States retired Air Force Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nettie and Ebby; and six brothers, Orville, Buddy, Mayhew, Elbert, Delbert and Paul Ed.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Louise Bush; two sons, Timothy Bush (Charlene) of Jeffersonville, Lucian Michael Bush of Jeffersonville; one sister, Ollie June Deaton; four grandchildren, Timothy Andrew, Terry Lee, Vanessa and Amber Louise; three great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Tim Moore officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Clive Cornett
Clive Cornett, 86, of Viper, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born October 18, 1933, the son of the late Bethel Cornett and the late Mila Evans Cornett. He was a retired diesel mechanic for Arch Coal. He was a member of the Middle Fork Church of Christ. In his free time he loved gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Gary Allen Cornett; two brothers, Gene and Rand Coe Cornett; two grandchildren, Baby Cornett and Jordan Cornett; and one great grandchild, Jimmy Allen Mitchell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patsy Cornett; one daughter, Edna Causey (Gary Wayne) of London; two sons, Clive Dean Cornett (Bridgett) of Viper, Bobby Rand Cornett of Tenn.; four sisters, Wanda Hall of Ind., Bobbie Zene Cornett of Viper, Shirley Holder (George) of Viper, Fern Collins (Cookie) of Viper; one brother, Glenn Cornett (Shirley) of OH; daughter-in-law, Sharlene Cornett of Viper; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mike Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Henry Cornett Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Verda Cress
Verda Cress, 83, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born October 06, 1936, the daughter of the late Thomas Smith and the late Nancy Feltner Smith. She was a retired RN at the Hazard ARH. She was a member of the Lothair Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arco Cress; three sisters, Gladys Caudill, Jean Stacy and Patty Ritchie; and three brothers, Carl, Jim and Tommy Smith.
She is survived by one daughter, Jackie Grigsby of Hazard; one granddaughter, Krista Makenzie Grigsby; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Fred Eversole
Fred Eversole, 79, of Hazard, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born October 15, 1940, the son of the late Clarence Eversole and the late Ellen Vanover Eversole. He was a retired auto mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kenny Eversole; three brothers, Everett, Jack and Cash Eversole; one sister, Loretta Tucker.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Spencer (John); two sisters, Shirley Baker (Bert), Edith Hamilton (Bob); four brothers, Bobby Gene Eversole (Maxine), Billy Ray Eversole (Betty), Virgil Eversole, David Eversole (Mary Ann); two grandchildren, Candie Gipson and Austin Spencer; two great grandchildren, Roman Gipson and Rinlee Gipson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Johnny Akers officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
William Hughes
William Daniel Hughes, 47, of Lost Creek, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born March 10, 1972, the son of the late L.D. Hughes and the late Ailene Robinson Hughes. He loved shooting pool and enjoyed listening to music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one niece, Tasha Stacy.
He survived by two sisters, Freddie Collins (Barter) of Watts, Rachel Tolson (Kenny) of Watts; one great niece, Ailene Marie Faye Smith; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Miller Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Thomas Karelis
Thomas Epaminondas Karelis, 78, of Hazard, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hazard Health & Rehab.
He was born April 10, 1941, the son of the late Epaminondas Karelis and Violetta Ginis Karelis. He formerly owned and operated business in the restaurant industry. He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Lexington.
He is survived by his wife, Claire Jean Karelis; one daughter, Valerie Behne (Bryan) of Tex.; Thomas Karelis (Tamara) of Hazard; one sister, Frantzeska Karelis of Greece; two brothers, John Karelis of Canada, James Karelis of Md.; five grandchildren, Eleni, Zoe, Olivia, Caitlyn, and Gabriella; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Fr. William Redmon officiating. Entombment will be at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer Association.
C.J. Neace
C.J. Neace, 63, of Hazard, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, October 3, 1956, the son of the late McKinnley Neace and the late Dorothy Neace. He was a Life-long resident of Perry County, A Member of the County Line Community Church as well as the Hyden Masonic Lodge #664 and Widow Sons and loved his family and was Number 1 poppy to his babies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Damon Neace and Valgene Neace; two sisters, Faye Gwinn and Linda Neace.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ruth Neace of Grapevine; son, Michael Neace (Amy) of Chavies; brother, Jim Neace of Stanton; one grandson; two granddaughters; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at County Line Community Church, Chavies with Anthony Mullins and Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
