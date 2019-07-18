Edwin Bowling Jr.
Edwin Daniel Bowling Jr., 72, of Busy, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
He was born June 11, 1947, in Busy, the son of the late Edwin Daniel Bowling, Sr. and the late Doris Vivian Engle Bowling. He was the Pastor of the Willard Pentecostal Church for 25 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Ann Bowling of Busy; son, Jeremy Lee Bowling (Amber) of Burlington; daughter, Leah Danielle Sandlin (David) of Franklin, OH; two brothers, Michael Bowling of Franklin, OH, Rev. Terry Bowling (Sherry) of Fort Worth, TX; sister-in-law, Jill Neal; brother-in-law:, William Turner (Cindy); two grandchildren, Savannah Hope Bowling and Logan Elias Daniel Sandlin; and host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Mill-Dam Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Doris Brewer
Doris DeWade Brewer, 68, of Pigeon Roost, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born June 2, 1951, the son of the late Columbus Brewer and the late Alice Jones Brewer. He was a retired Foreman in the coal industry and was a member of Blair Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, James Christopher Tyler Fugate.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Combs Brewer; two daughters, Nikki Brewer Stacy (Tommy Caldwell) of Hazard, Alice Brewer Fugate (James) of Ary; three sisters, Barbara Sue Wells of Ary, Janice Combs (Dacker) of Hazard, Patsy Pace (William) of Bulan; three grandchildren, Christen Huy, Coby Stacy and Trevor Fugate; four great grandchildren, Breanna, Gracelyn, Colton and Carson; three special friends, Lonnie Starnes, Jimmy Gay and Gary Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed at the Brewer Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Combs
Jimmy Wayne Combs, 64, of Cutshin, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Frankie Crawford
Frankie Ann Crawford, 61, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
She was born June 19, 1958, to Ruth Pollard Crawford and the late Franklin Crawford.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Brigitte Hacker (Jamie) of Stinnett; two sons, Jerrid Hurt (Emily) of Hazard, Desmond Yearly (Kasey) of Louisville; one sister, Alphia Burton of Hazard; 11 grandchildren, Kelsey, Morgan, Alishia, Larissa, Allen, Timothy, Makenna, Adalyn, Makel, Arabella and Bentley; three great grandchildren, Xavier, Kingston and Eli; special family, June Ison; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Brian Overbee officiating. Entombment was at the Mountain View Memorial Gardens of Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
James Fugate
James Lewis Fugate, 71, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born June 8, 1948, the son of the late Wilbert Fugate and the late Beatrice Terrell Fugate.
He is survived by one daughter, Nea White; two sisters, Robyn Mize (JW Jones), Lillie Diane Tarter; one brother, James Porter Fugate; one grandchild, Kayla White; two nephews, Johnathan Mize and Derrick Mize; one niece, Tiffany Mize Combs.
A Graveside service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Noble Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jonathan Goodwin
Jonathan Goodwin, 40, of Happy, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was the son of Sonya Tucker (Wayne) and the late Marion Goodwin.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, family and friends.
No services will be conducted. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Everna Gorman
Everna Joann Gorman, 88, of Slemp died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery, Partridge. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ruth Hamblin
Ruth Hamblin, 69, of Hyden, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hyden, December 23, 1949, the daughter of the late Oscar Fields and the late Elizabeth Fields.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Fields, Otis Fields, and Oscar “Bimbo” Fields, Jr. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ader Hamblin of Hyden; son, Walter Dean “Buddy” Hamblin of Va.; two daughters, Merinda Hutchison (Andrew) of Va., Ashley Elizabeth Greer (Brian) of Cal.; brother, James Neal Fields of Owensville; two sisters, Grace Fenior of Tenn, Bobbie Jean Washer of Versailles; two very special friends, Lenora Sizemore of Hyden, Louise Gay of Hyden; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Amos Hamblin officiating. Burial followed in the Milam Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center or ARH Cancer Center.
This is a paid obituary.
Marlena Hurt
Marlene Gail Hurt, 37, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Consolidated Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wilma Moore
Wilma Jean Moore, 89, of Hazard, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Inez, July 15, 1929, the daughter of the late Lucian Moore and the late Callie Blankenship Moore. She was a retired school teacher for Perry Co. Schools, was a member of the Perry County Retired Teacher Association, the Kentucky Education Association as well as a member of the First Baptist Church of Hazard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Moore Jr.; one son, Robert Damon Moore; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Napier Moore; one grandson, Robert Damon Moore Jr.; four brothers, Millard, James, R.C., and W.H. Moore; and seven sisters, Eloise Horn, Jenny Workman, Dollie Traugott, Anna Marie McCoy, Bertina Moore, Bess Moore and Evealeene Mullins.
She is survived by five daughters, Donna Creech (Richard), Denise Davidson (Chuck), Danna Napier (Wayne), Kim Combs (Roland), Stephanie Williams (Buddy); nine grandchildren, Mark Creech (Stephanie), Rhonda Sizemore, Ryan Sizemore, Caleb Williams (Nikki), Sydney Parke (Brad), Robbie Davidson, Jordan Davidson, Callie Grindstaff (Jon) and Maggie Davidson; seven great grandchildren, Gavin Fields, Cody Sizemore, John Mack Slover, Kimberly Sizemore, Ava Creech, Harper Mullins and Edison Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the First Baptist Church of Hazard with Sug Brashear and Anthony Bersaglia officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Debra Ray
Debra Jane Ray, 62, of Busy, formerly of Anawalt, W. Vir., died Thursday, July 14, 2019, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Welch, W. Vir., July 8, 1957; she was the daughter of the late Robert Parks and the late Freda Parks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ray; son, Stephen Proffitt. She loved serving the Lord, crossed word puzzles and would often speak out against smoking.
She is survived two brothers, Robert Joseph Parks (Cindy) of Blue Well, W. Vir., Joseph Parks (Ronnie) of Anawait, W. VIr.; two sisters, Diana White (Waylon) of Busy, Cindy Lucas (Butch) of Wooton; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church with Pastor Keith Stidham officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Children’s Native America School.
This is a paid obituary.
Fred Williams, Jr.
Fred Williams, Jr. 56, of Dayton, OH, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.
He was born December 25, 1962, the son of Carolyn Williams and the late Fred W. Williams Sr.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by four daughters, Melissa Brooks, Brandy Blevins, Katie Lynn Williams, Annie Williams; one son, Christopher Williams; one sister, Rosa Amburgey (John Burdette); two grandchildren, Anthony and Braydon; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ernie Hasty and Johnny Bender officiating. Burial followed in the Than Brashear Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.