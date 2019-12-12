Lisa Kay Anderson
Lisa Kay Anderson, 62, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born December 5, 1957, the daughter of the late George Nidiffer and the late Lela Durbin Nidiffer. She was retired from the Health Care Industry.
She is survived by one son, Connor Anderson; one sister, Phyllis Campbell of Hazard; two brothers, John Nidiffer (Pat) of Hazard, Mark Nidiffer (Jo) of N. Car.; three nieces, Alisa Tincher, Christine Miller and Ashley Priest; two nephews, Austin Nidiffer and Blake Nidiffer.
No services scheduled at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn, View Chapel of Hazard.
Sherman Asher
Sherman Lee Asher, 45, of Viper died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 9 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Asher-Jones Cemetery, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nancy Banks
Nancy Ruth Banks, 72, of Stambaugh, died Monday, December 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial will follow at the Fields Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Teresa Couch
Teresa Carol Couch, 39, of Hamilton, OH., died Thursday, December 5, 2019.
She was born in Hazard, October 3, 1980, the daughter of Gerald Couch of Krypton and Hilda Sue Bailey of Hamilton, OH.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Nora Couch and Elzie Day; one aunt, Rita Faye Hickman.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, John Arnold Couch (Frances) of Krypton; uncles, Jerry Couch (Nancy), Bob Day, Mike Day, Anthony Day (Brenda), Nathan Day (Vicki); special nephew, John Luke Couch; two aunts, Deb Daniels (Calvin), Robbie Combs (Denny); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Paul Sluss officiating. Burial followed in the White John Colwell Cemetery, Campbell’s Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Carlena Cundiff
Carlena Cundiff, 95, of Hazard, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born August 26, 1924, the daughter of the late Jim Criss and the late Eliza Johnson Criss. She was a retired manager from Sears.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kash Cundiff; one daughter, Patricia Goff; one brother, Nick Criss; and two sisters, Frances Criss and Katherine Stackowltz.
She is survived by three sisters, Josephine Campbell of Ind., Alma Napier of Bulan, Betty Jones of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Eric Napier officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Hazard. The arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Minta Gross
Minta Lewis Gross, 85, of Hazard, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born December 19, 1933, the daughter of the late Jack Lewis and the late Bessie Kilburn Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Gross Jr.; one son, Samuel Pete Gross; two granddaughters, Courtney Gross and Jennifer Lee Gross; along with a host of siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Elouise Cotrel (Chris) of Mo.; Pam Ashley (Dwayne) of Hazard; four sons, Floyd Buckley Gross (Victoria) of Lexington, Jack Benton Gross (Jill) of Louisville, Jerdon Lewis Gross of Hazard, David Lee Gross (Margaret); two step-daughters, Janice Horton of Hyden, Rita Kaye Synder of Hazard; one step-son, Charles John Gross of Hazard; three brothers, Felix Lewis, Jerry Lewis and Ralph Lewis all of Hyden; daughter-in-law, Rita Gross; and a host of grandchildren; step grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; family and friends.
A memorial service was held a 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Butch Pennington officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Anthony Mize
Anthony Wayne Mize, 70, of Krypton, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born October 20, 1949, the son of the late Bert Mize and the late Evalee Howard Mize. He was a United States Veteran and a retired truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lowell Begley, Jerry Mize and Donnie Mize; and two sisters, Elizabeth Arthur and Betty Adams.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Mize (Jennifer) of Harrodsburg, Tony Nicholas Mize of Hazard; four sisters, Carolyn Sue Campbell of OH., Oleda Woods of OH., Reva Thompson of Hazard, Frances Sizemore of Winchester; two brothers, John Mize of Busy, Bertis Mize of Ind.; two grandchildren, Mikayla and Gage; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Larry Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV Rites were performed by Hazard Chapter 64.
Wilma Reid
Wilma Kaye Reid, 61, of Big Creek, Clay County, died Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She was born in Big Creek, March 7, 1958, the daughter of the late Claude Hoskins and the late Kathleen Brown Hoskins. She was a Registered Nurse, working at Manchester Memorial alongside her dear friend Dr. Anita Cornett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her significant other, Larry “Pig” Lewis; brother, Eugene Hoskins; and sister-in-law, Jan Hoskins.
She is survived by three daughters, Samantha Davis (Kenny) of London, Lisa Lewis Vega of Danville, Larrisa Miller (Richie) of Hazard; sister, Sharon Carnahan (Carney) of Manchester; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Josephine Sizemore
Josephine Vanover Sizemore, 77, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 30, 1942, the daughter of the late Henry Vanover and the late Mary Joseph Vanover.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one great grandchild: Parker Lee Sizemore and a host of brothers and sisters. She was a member of the Avawam Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed spending her time doing embroidery and working in her flower garden.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Sizemore; four daughters: Wanda Potts (Greg) of Big Creek, Vicki Cornett (James) of Big Creek, JoAnn Mosley (Donnie) of Big Creek and Delores Montgomery of Winchester ; two sons, John Sizemore Jr. (Tinnia) of Lexington and Donnie Sizemore of Big Creek; two brothers, James Vanover of Big Creek and Sam Vanover of Clay City; one sister, Louverna Hall of Stanton; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 at the Avawam Pentecostal Church with James Cornett officiating. Burial followed at the Vanover Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nicholas Whitley
Nicholas Ryan Whitley, 21, of Blackey died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born July 9, 1998, the son of Bobby Whitley, Kristi Whitley and Amy Griffith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Jared Griffith (Taylor); grandmother Tina Whitley; grandparents Paul and Myrna Newcomb; great-grandmother Offie Griffith; aunts: Nancy Green, Lisa (Buzzy McDougle) Whitley; Gloria (Jody) Couch, Tammy (Mike) Hall, Rhett Whitley, and Angie (Jimmy) Smith; uncle Bo (Missy) Whitley; niece Iris Rose Griffith; special cousin (like a sister) Stephanie Creech; many other loving great-aunts, uncles, cousins; and a ton of friends throughout Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with James Wesley Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
